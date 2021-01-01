×
Jordan Sherratt
FEDEXCUP Rank: --
OWGR
76.60
Scoring Average: 76.60

Performance
Jordan Sherratt

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

196 lbs

89 kg

Weight

February 21, 1988

Birthday

33

AGE

Adelaide, Australia

Birthplace

Adelaide, Australia

Residence

Single

Family

2010

Turned Pro

$3,660

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2014

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2015 Season

  • First Global Qualifying Tournament: Earned fully exempt status for the PGA TOUR China Series' season by finishing T8 at the First Global Qualifying Tournament. Opened with a 3-under 69 followed by rounds of 76-73-72 to tie with Jack Munro.

2014 Season

Played a full slate on the Asian Development Tour, with one top-10 in his 15 starts.

  • PGM LadaLangkawi Championship: Only other top-15 was a T12 at the PGM LadaLangkawi Championship. Shot a pair of 67s on the weekend after a 69-72 start.
  • Jakarta Classic: Turned in a T10 at the Jakarta Classic in mid-July.

2013 Season

Played his first full season as a professional, competing on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

  • PGM Northport Gledmarie Masters: Also made three starts on the Asian Development Tour, a T32 at the PGM Northport Gledmarie Masters his top finish.
  • Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship: Next-best performance was a T40 at the Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship.
  • Western Australia Goldfields PGA Championship: Recorded a lone top-10, a fifth-place effort, at the Western Australia Goldfields PGA Championship.