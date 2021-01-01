|
Jordan Sherratt
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
196 lbs
89 kg
Weight
February 21, 1988
Birthday
33
AGE
Adelaide, Australia
Birthplace
Adelaide, Australia
Residence
Single
Family
2010
Turned Pro
$3,660
Career Earnings
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
2014 Season
Played a full slate on the Asian Development Tour, with one top-10 in his 15 starts.
2013 Season
Played his first full season as a professional, competing on the PGA Tour of Australasia.