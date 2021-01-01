|
Paulo Pinto
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
174 lbs
79 kg
Weight
January 03, 1980
Birthday
41
AGE
Cordoba, Argentina
Birthplace
Cordoba, Argentina
Residence
$86,343
Career Earnings
Buenos Aries, Argentina
City Plays From
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Saw action in 14 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments to finish 41st on the Order of Merit. Made 11 cuts and posted two top 10s.
2018 Season
Only played in four tournaments but made the most of his limited opportunities, making three cuts and posting one top-five finish. Ended the year 78th on the final Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Saw action in 10 tournaments, with six visits to the weekend and a solid runner-up finish in his second start. On the strength of that close call, ended the year 48th on the Order of Merit.