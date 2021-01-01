×
Paulo Pinto
Paulo Pinto

Paulo Pinto

Argentina
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
174 lbs
79 kg
Weight
41
AGE
Cordoba, Argentina
Birthplace
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
174 lbs
79 kg
Weight
41
AGE
Cordoba, Argentina
Birthplace
RESULTS

Paulo Pinto
Paulo Pinto
Argentina
Paulo Pinto

5 ft, 9 in

Height

79 kg

January 03, 1980

41

Cordoba, Argentina

Cordoba, Argentina

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Abierto del Sur: In the 102nd playing of the tournament, finished T2, with Luciano Giometti, at 11-under at Mar del Plata GC in late-January. Fell two shots shy of winner Jorge Fernández-Valdés.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • Abierto del Sur: In the 102nd playing of the tournament, finished T2, with Luciano Giometti, at 11-under at Mar del Plata GC in late-January. Fell two shots shy of winner Jorge Fernández-Valdés.

2019 Season

Saw action in 14 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments to finish 41st on the Order of Merit. Made 11 cuts and posted two top 10s.

  • 114 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Used a final-round 68—and three other par-or-better rounds—to slip into the top 10 in Argentina, a T9 with three others.
  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Russell Budd, 2-down.
  • 88 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp-Telecom: Started quickly, with a tournament-tying-best 64 in the opening round. Followed that with a 67 to hold the 36-hole lead. Stumbled on the weekend, with rounds of 74-73 (5-over) to drop into a T7 with five others in Cordoba.

2018 Season

Only played in four tournaments but made the most of his limited opportunities, making three cuts and posting one top-five finish. Ended the year 78th on the final Order of Merit.

  • 113 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Was the low Argentine in the country's national open at Pilara GC. Shot three 68s to go with a second-round 72 that was good for a fifth-place finish. It was only his fourth start of the season and first top-10 and first since he T2 at the 2017 Abierto OSDE del Centro in April.

2017 Season

Saw action in 10 tournaments, with six visits to the weekend and a solid runner-up finish in his second start. On the strength of that close call, ended the year 48th on the Order of Merit.

  • 86 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Began the final round at Cordoba GC five shots behind 54-hole leader Nelson Ledesma. Fired a Sunday, 2-under 69 to move up three spots into a T2 with Hank Lebioda, three strokes behind winner Ledesma.