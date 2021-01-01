JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Was the sixth-ranked South African U16 tennis player and played on a top-ranked U14 cricket team.
- Was the 1999 South African Sportsman of the Year.
- Moved to Calgary, Alberta in 2013 to become a golf professional at River Spirit GC. Later took a job at Pinebrook G&CC.
- His brother Heinrich played golf and tennis for South African national teams.
- Loves to snorkel, and his favorite place is the Phi Phi Islands in Thailand.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Forme Tour Q-School-USA West 3: Had a disappointing final two days at The Home Course in suburban Tacoma in June. After a 69-69 start, was 2-over on the final two days (73-73) that left him T9 with Eric Lilleboe. Earned conditional Forme Tour status.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Forme Tour Q-School-USA West 3: Had a disappointing final two days at The Home Course in suburban Tacoma in June. After a 69-69 start, was 2-over on the final two days (73-73) that left him T9 with Eric Lilleboe. Earned conditional Forme Tour status.
2020 Season
Finished second on the final Canada Life Series points list, a little more than 17 points behind winner Yi Cao. Posted one win and three other top-10s in the Series’ four tournaments.
-
Canada Life Series Championship at TPC Toronto (Canada Life Series): Earned his fourth consecutive Canada Life Series top 10, finishing T8 in early September in Caledon, Ontario. After recording a birdie-eagle-birdie showing on Nos. 9-11, was 1-over the rest of the way, including a crushing bogey at No. 14 that eventually left him tied with Yi Cao. He eventually finished behind Cao on the points list, settling for the second overall position.
-
Canada Life Series at TPC Toronto: Heathlands Course (Canada Life Series): Was steady all week at the third Canada Life Series event. Was seven shots off the lead through 18 holes following an even-par 71. Jumped into contention in the second round, shooting a 64 to take a share of the lead at 7-under with Yi Cao, Andrew Funk and Brandon Leonard. Began the final round with an eagle-par-birdie start but then stumbled, with bogeys on three of his next eight holes. Rebounded with birdies on Nos. 12 and 16. Despite making bogey at the closing hole, was able to hold off Cao, Davison and Funk by a shot.
-
Canada Life Series at Bear Mountain: Valley Course (Canada Life Series): Had three par-or-better rounds at the second Canada Life Series event, including a final-round 67, that earned him a T2 with Joey Savoie, a distant eight strokes behind winner Yi Cao.
-
Canada Life Series at Bear Mountain: Mountain Course (Canada Life Series): Jumped into contention with a best-of-the-day, second-round 66 at Bear Mountain’s Mountain Course. Began the final round four shots behind Evan Holmes but dropped into seventh place after a 3-over 74 on the final day.
2019 Season
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-CANADA: Matched the round of the week at Crown Isle Resort with his second-round 65. Finished the week T8, at 9-under, to earn a full exemption through the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season.
Amateur Highlights
- Won seven events, representing three provinces in a span of five years. Reached as high as fourth on the South African golf rankings.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE