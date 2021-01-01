×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Albert Pistorius
Albert Pistorius

Albert Pistorius

South AfricaSouth Africa
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
40
AGE
2005
Turned Pro
Tygerberg College 2002, Sports Management and Coaching
College
Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
40
AGE
2005
Turned Pro
Tygerberg College 2002, Sports Management and Coaching
College
Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa
Birthplace
130
Points Rank
584
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
71.67
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Albert Pistorius
Albert Pistorius
South AfricaSouth Africa
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Albert Pistorius

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

190 lbs

86 kg

Weight

April 23, 1981

Birthday

40

AGE

Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa

Birthplace

Calgary, Alberto, Canada

Residence

Single

Family

Tygerberg College 2002, Sports Management and Coaching

College

2005

Turned Pro

$5,857

Career Earnings

Calgary, AB, Canada

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2021

Personal

  • Was the sixth-ranked South African U16 tennis player and played on a top-ranked U14 cricket team.
  • Was the 1999 South African Sportsman of the Year.
  • Moved to Calgary, Alberta in 2013 to become a golf professional at River Spirit GC. Later took a job at Pinebrook G&CC.
  • His brother Heinrich played golf and tennis for South African national teams.
  • Loves to snorkel, and his favorite place is the Phi Phi Islands in Thailand.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Forme Tour Q-School-USA West 3: Had a disappointing final two days at The Home Course in suburban Tacoma in June. After a 69-69 start, was 2-over on the final two days (73-73) that left him T9 with Eric Lilleboe. Earned conditional Forme Tour status.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Forme Tour Q-School-USA West 3: Had a disappointing final two days at The Home Course in suburban Tacoma in June. After a 69-69 start, was 2-over on the final two days (73-73) that left him T9 with Eric Lilleboe. Earned conditional Forme Tour status.

2020 Season

Finished second on the final Canada Life Series points list, a little more than 17 points behind winner Yi Cao. Posted one win and three other top-10s in the Series’ four tournaments.

  • Canada Life Series Championship at TPC Toronto (Canada Life Series): Earned his fourth consecutive Canada Life Series top 10, finishing T8 in early September in Caledon, Ontario. After recording a birdie-eagle-birdie showing on Nos. 9-11, was 1-over the rest of the way, including a crushing bogey at No. 14 that eventually left him tied with Yi Cao. He eventually finished behind Cao on the points list, settling for the second overall position.
  • Canada Life Series at TPC Toronto: Heathlands Course (Canada Life Series): Was steady all week at the third Canada Life Series event. Was seven shots off the lead through 18 holes following an even-par 71. Jumped into contention in the second round, shooting a 64 to take a share of the lead at 7-under with Yi Cao, Andrew Funk and Brandon Leonard. Began the final round with an eagle-par-birdie start but then stumbled, with bogeys on three of his next eight holes. Rebounded with birdies on Nos. 12 and 16. Despite making bogey at the closing hole, was able to hold off Cao, Davison and Funk by a shot.
  • Canada Life Series at Bear Mountain: Valley Course (Canada Life Series): Had three par-or-better rounds at the second Canada Life Series event, including a final-round 67, that earned him a T2 with Joey Savoie, a distant eight strokes behind winner Yi Cao.
  • Canada Life Series at Bear Mountain: Mountain Course (Canada Life Series): Jumped into contention with a best-of-the-day, second-round 66 at Bear Mountain’s Mountain Course. Began the final round four shots behind Evan Holmes but dropped into seventh place after a 3-over 74 on the final day.

2019 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-CANADA: Matched the round of the week at Crown Isle Resort with his second-round 65. Finished the week T8, at 9-under, to earn a full exemption through the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won seven events, representing three provinces in a span of five years. Reached as high as fourth on the South African golf rankings.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2021