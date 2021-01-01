JOINED TOUR
International Victories (1)
-
2012 China Challenge Tour First Leg
Personal
- Is an avid snowboarder.
- Moved to the U.S. when he was 11 to receive additional golf training.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Finished 49th on the final Order of Merit. Made the cut in all 10 tournaments he played, with one top-15 performance to his credit.
-
Hainan Open: Took a share of the 54-hole lead at the Hainan Open in Sanya. Finished the third round tied with playing partner Zecheng Dou, and the two players played again Sunday. Never recovered from a 5-over stretch from Nos. 4-9 that included a triple bogey-8 at No. 9. Dropped into a T12.
2014 Season
Missed the cut in both of his Asian Tour starts.
-
Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open: Earned his second top-10 of the season when he finished T9 at the Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open.
-
Cadillac Championship: Improved into the top 20 with a final-round 69 at the Cadillac Championship and was T17 again.
-
Yunnan Open: Had four under-par rounds (69-70-69-71) at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open in August to T22.
-
Sanya Hainan Open: Had a roller-coaster tournament at the Hainan Open in Sanya that ultimately led to a T5, tying for his best outing of the year (fifth at the Earls Beijing Open). Opened with a 3-over 75 and added a 4-over 76 in the third round but complemented those rounds with a pair of 69s in the second and final rounds.
-
Buick Open: Was T74 at the Buick Open.
-
Nanshan China Masters: Enjoyed a strong outing in mid-October at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters. Opened 69-71 (2-under) then played his final 36 holes in 2-over, including Sunday's final round in severely windy conditions, to T6 with Michael Sim.
-
BMW Masters: Opened 69-71 then fired off rounds of 74-74 on the weekend at the European Tour's BMW Masters to T53 in Shanghai.
-
Mission Hills Haikou Open: Opened his PGA TOUR China Series season with a T26 at the Mission Hills Haikou Open.
-
Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship: A third-round 75 at the Japan Golf Tour's Indonesian PGA Championship ended any hopes of winning in late-March after opening 68-68 at Damai Indah GC's Bumi Serpong Damai Course. Closed with a 5-under 67.
-
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Was solo 35th at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open, shooting rounds of 76-71-73-75.
-
Solaire Open: Missed the cut at the Solaire Open.
-
Beijing Open: A strong finish at the Earls Beijing Open, weekend rounds of 66-66, resulted in a fifth-place performance, his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR China Series. Opened 71-72 and was tied for 45th at the halfway point. Made 10 birdies and an eagle on the weekend to turn in the best final 36 holes at the Series' fifth event of the campaign. Finished six shots behind countryman Xin Jun Zhang.
-
King's Cup Golf Hua Hin: Missed the cut at the King's Cup Golf Hua Hin.
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Also in Shanghai, at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, finished T60 with Brendon Todd, bettering his finish in the same tournament from a year earlier by 15 positions.
2013 Season
Finished 67th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, playing in 11 tournaments after finishing T51 at the Qualifying School. On the OneAsia Tour, finished 11th on the Order of Merit.
-
GS Caltex Maekyung Open Championship: Was also T26 at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open. Shot a pair of 71s on the weekend.
-
S K Telecom Open: Opened with a 66 at the SK Telecom Open at Pinx GC. Was two strokes out of the lead through 18 holes and in third place with 18 holes to play. Shot a final-round 73 to stay in the T3 tie, with Lee Ki-sang and Park Do-kyu, four shots behind winner Matthew Griffin of Australia.
-
Venetian Macau Open: Fired a second-round 67 at Macau G&CC to T63 at the Venetian Macau Open on the Asian Tour.
-
Thailand Open: Best finish on the OneAsia Tour was a T4 at the Thailand Open in March. Entered the final 18 holes in second place, a stroke off Lucas Lee's lead. Shot a Sunday, 2-under 70 at Thana City Golf and Sports Club for his final position, tied with five others, including Scotland's Simon Yates and England's Chris Wood.
-
Solaire Open: T46 at the Solaire Open at Wack Wack G&CC in the Philippines.
-
Zaykabar Myanmar Open Presented by Alpine: T39 at the Zaykabar Myanmar Open.
-
Nanshan China Masters: In his next OneAsia start, was T33 at the Nanshan China Masters, thanks to a final-round 70.
-
Chiangmai Golf Classic: Top effort was a fourth-place performance at the Chiangmai Golf Classic, a result that included an opening-round 66 and a Sunday 68 in Thailand at the Alpine Resort. Finished five shots behind winner Scott Hend.
2012 Season
On the OneAsia Tour, finished 34th on the Order of Merit. Played in four Asian Tour events, making the cut in all four.
-
Zaykabar Myanmar Open Presented by Air Bagan: T33 at the Zaykabar Myanmar Open.
-
ICTSI Philippine Open: Was T29 at the Philippine Open.
-
HANDA FALDO CAMBODIAN CLASSIC: Added a T18 at the Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic, thanks to a third-round 66.
-
ISPS Handa Singapore Classic: Top finish was at the ISPS Handa Singapore Classic, a T16 finish.
-
S K Telecom Open: Was T42 in mid-May, at the SK Telecom Open in South Korea.
-
Nanshan China Masters: Finished T32 at the Nanshan China Masters in mid-October.
-
Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia Open: At the Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia Open, hovered near the leaderboard after a second-round 68. Eventually finished T6 with Australia's Stephen Leaney and Japan's Satoshi Tomiyama, three shots behind winner Nick Cullen.
2011 Season
-
Thailand Open: Opened with a 6-under 66 at the Thailand Open to take the first-round lead. Couldn't maintain the momentum, however, stumbling to a 74 in the second round. Went on to T24 at Suwan G&CC.
-
Indonesia Open: Was T54 at the Indonesia Open.
-
Nanshan China Masters: Another made cut came at the Nanshan China Masters (T62). Recovered from a third-round, 7-over 79 to shoot his only under-par round of the tournament (70) at Nanshan International GC.
-
S K Telecom Open: With scores of 73-73-74, finished T59 at the SK Telecom Open in South Korea in mid-June.
-
Ballentine's Championship: In his lone Asian Tour start, missed the cut at the Ballantine's Championship in South Korea.