PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
International Victories (2)
2012 ICTSI Orchard Golf Championship [AsiaDev]
2019 PGM Northport ADT Championship
Personal
- Began playing golf at age 10, introduced to the sport by his father.
- Was a competitive swimmer in his younger years.
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Haikou Classic: Claimed his first PGA TOUR Series-China victory in his 39th start, winning in Haikou. Was leading or co-leading after each of the opening two rounds (65-67) and opened up a six-stroke lead heading into Sunday after firing a third-round, 8-under 63. Despite playing his poorest round of the week, carding a final round, 2-over 73, it was still more than enough for a comfortable two-stroke victory over China’s Zhengkai Bai.
PGM Northport ADT Championship: At Glenmarie G&CC’s Garden Course, shot four rounds in the 60s—including an impressive, final-round 62 to overcome a three-shot deficit with 18 holes to play to defeat Australia’s Adam Blyth by a shot. All Quek did over his final 18 holes was make 10 birdies to finish at 25-under, posting his first Asian Development Tour win since 2012. His first birdie came at No. 2, and he closed the front nine at 4-under. He added six more birdies, including a tournament-winning birdie putt at No. 18.
Haikou Championship: Solid tournament for the Singaporean, finishing solo third, at 9-under, to record his first top-10 since he finished seventh at the 2018 Beijing Championship. This also matched his career-best PGA TOUR Series-China performance when he was solo third at the 2014 Lanhai Open. Bounced back nicely in the final round after a double bogey on hole 3 to card six birdies for a 4-under 68, one shot out of the David Kocher-Yuwa Kosaihira playoff that Kocher won.
2018 Season
Played 10 PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments for a third consecutive year, with two top-10s in his seven made cuts. Ended the year 42nd on the Order of Merit. Four Asian Tour starts resulted in one made cut. Played in six Asian Development Tour tournaments, getting to the weekend in all six and posting one top-10.
Beijing Championship: Was one of the first-round co-leaders and was T2 at the midway point but closed with rounds of 72-71 to eventually finish seventh overall.
Kunming Championship: Closed with a career-best 9-under-par 62 which played a huge role in helping him move from T27 after Saturday’s third round to a T6 finish. Made 10 birdies in his final round.
Richard Mille Brunei Championships: Closing rounds of 67-64-69 over the final three days resulted in a T4 in Brunei, 10 shots behind runaway winner Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
2017 Season
PGM EurAsia Sabah Championship:: Shot a final-round 71 to move into a T10 with Kemarol Baharin and Kasidit Lepkurte.
2016 Season
PGM Clearwater Championship: Added a second T11 the following week.
The Players Championship: Picked up a pair of T11s in consecutive Asian Development Tour starts. Just missed the top-10, thanks to back-to-back 68s over the final 36 holes.
2015 Season
Hainan Open: In late-November, at the windswept Hainan Open in Sanya, only had one under-par round all week–a 2-under 70–but that was enough to earn him a T9 with Zhen Ouyang and Alex Ching, five shots behind winner Huilin Zhang.
Nine Dragons Open: Recorded the first double eagle in the history of PGA TOUR Series-China. While finishing his third round Sunday morning at the weather-delayed event, holed out from the fairway on No. 12. The albatross ended a streak of triple bogey-birdie-bogey-double eagle (even-par). Added another 8 on his scorecard, at No. 17, to finish the round with an 80. Finished the tournament T63.
Aboitiz Invitational: Shot a third-round 66 on the Asian Development Tour. Finished T17 with six others at Manila Southwoods G&CC.
2014 Season
Hainan Open: Finished T9 in Sanya, tying with Dong Su, amateur Cheng Jin and Todd Baek.
Lanhai Open: Entered the final round of the event outside Shanghai in second place, three shots behind leader David McKenzie. Faltered with a 2-over 74 on the final day to finish third. The performance was still his best PGA TOUR Series-China performance. His first-round 65 tied him for low-round honors for the week and gave him the 18-hole lead.
Mission Hills Haikou Open: Returned to Haikou in April for the inaugural PGA TOUR China Series event, the Mission Hills Haikou Open. Had the low round of the third round–an 8-under 64 that followed a second-round 69–that allowed him to finish fifth.
Golfpreneur Tournament: Finished T29 at the Asian Development Tour's Golfpreneur Tournament in Indonesia. Shot a third-round 68 at Damai Indah GC's BSD Course.
PGM CCM Rahman Putra Masters: Missed the cut at the PGM CCM Rahman Putra Masters on the Asian Tour Development Tour.
China QT Haikou Mission Hills: Earned conditional status on the PGA TOUR China Series when he T24 at the first Qualifying Tournament in March in Haikou. Was T24 when the final round began, but a back-nine, 5-over 41 at the Sandbelt Trails Course ended any hopes he had of moving into the top-20.
2013 Season
Zaykabar Myanmar Open: Added a T7 at the Zaykabar Myanmar Open, finishing 69-67-67 over his final 54 holes.
Queen's Cup: Also made two Asian Tour starts, finishing T12 at the Queen's Cup.
PGM CCM Rahman Putra Masters: Had a runner-up finish on the Asian Development Tour. Was solo second in Malaysia, two shots behind winner James Byrne.
2012 Season
King's Cup: On the Asian Tour, his best showing was a T11 at the King's Cup in Thailand.
BII-Maybank Challenge: Added a T12 at the Asian Development Tour's BII-Maybank Challenge, a 54-hole event.
PGM Sarawak Masters: In his previous Asian Development Tour start, was T6 in Malaysi, shooting a final-round 67.
ICTSI Orchard Golf Championship: Picked up his first career title, winning on the Asian Development Tour with a final-round 65–including a hole-in-one on the 16th hole–recovering nicely from a third-round 74. Opened 69-68 on his way to victory. Began the final day trailing Tony Lascuna by six shots. His 12-under 276 gave him a two-shot triumph over Lascuna, Scott Bar and Lam Ziquin.
2011 Season
Improved his Asian Tour order of merit position by 29 places over 2010, finishing 88th.
ISPS Handa Singapore Classic: Best finish of the season was a T11 in Singapore, thanks to middle rounds of 68-66.
2010 Season
Finished 117th on the Asian Tour order of merit, with three made cuts.
King's Cup: T13 at the King's Cup.
2009 Season
Had three made cuts on the Asian Tour.