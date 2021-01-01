×
Cristiano Terragni
Cristiano Terragni

Cristiano Terragni

Italy
5 ft, 7 in
170 cm
154 lbs
69 kg
30
2011
Milan, Italy
Height: 5 ft, 7 in
170 cm
Height
154 lbs
69 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
Milan, Italy
Birthplace
73.78
Cristiano Terragni
Cristiano Terragni
ItalyItaly
Cristiano Terragni

5  ft, 7  in

170 cm

154 lbs

69 kg

September 02, 1990

30

Milan, Italy

Single

2011

$167,483

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2016

International Victories (1)

  • 2011 Feudo di Asti Open [Alps]

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Finished 41st on the Order of Merit in his first season in China.

  • Yulongwan Yunnan Open: Only an opening, 3-over 74 kept him from really making noise at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open. After the slow start in Kunming, rattled off consecutive rounds of 67 before closing with a 64 Sunday to T10 with Xinjun Zhang.
  • Cadillac Championship: After missing the cut at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open, played solid golf all week with four under-par rounds (66-67-70-66) to T4 with Jarin Todd for his first top-10 in only his third start.
  • econd Global Qualifying Tournament: Qualified for the Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series by finishing 16th in the Second Global Qualifying Tournament. Earned partially exempt status.

2015 Season

Played primarily on the Alps Golf Tour. Finished 34th on the Order of Merit.

  • Abruzzo Open: Best performance was a T7 at the Abruzzo Open at Miglianico G&CC. In the 54-hole event, rounds of 70-68-69 left him tied with five others, five shots shy of winner, amateur Luca Cianchetti.
  • Servizitalia Open: In July, added an eighth-place effort at the Servizitalia Open. Opened with a 1-over 73 then recovered with scores of 68-66 to finish at 9-under.
  • Open Frassanelle: First top-10 of his season came in May, at the Open Frassanelle. In the 36-hole event, was one shot off the lead going into the final round but fired a 2-over 73 to tie with four others.

2014 Season

Concluded the season 49th on the Order of Merit.

  • Flory van Donck Trophy: In 17 Alps Golf Tour starts, enjoyed one top-10, a T7 showing at the Flory van Donck Trophy in July. Had a disappointing, second-round 78 that kept him from contending.

2013 Season

Made 16 Alps Golf Tour appearances, his best finishes 29th-place showings at both the Red Sea Little Venice Open and the Open International de Rebetz. Ended the year 41st on the Order of Merit.

2012 Season

Had a 16th-place finish on the Order of Merit.

2011 Season

  • Allianz Open: Added one other top-10–a week later, at the Allianz Open Mirabelle d'Or.
  • Feudo di Asti Open: Broke through in big fashion in June when he won the Feudo di Asti Open in Italy. Began with a 6-under 70 and was in fifth place through 18 holes. Added a 2-under 68 in the second round and trailed Julien Foret by three shots with a round to play in the 54-hole event. Fired a final-round 62 to overtake Foret to finish at 16-under, two clear of Foret.

2010 Season

  • Alps Tour Qualifying School: Earned his Alps Golf Tour playing privileges for 2011 by finishing fourth at the Alps Tour Qualifying School.