Cristiano Terragni
Full Name
5 ft, 7 in
170 cm
Height
154 lbs
69 kg
Weight
September 02, 1990
Birthday
30
AGE
Milan, Italy
Birthplace
Single
Family
2011
Turned Pro
$167,483
Career Earnings
JOINED TOUR
International Victories (1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Finished 41st on the Order of Merit in his first season in China.
2015 Season
Played primarily on the Alps Golf Tour. Finished 34th on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Concluded the season 49th on the Order of Merit.
2013 Season
Made 16 Alps Golf Tour appearances, his best finishes 29th-place showings at both the Red Sea Little Venice Open and the Open International de Rebetz. Ended the year 41st on the Order of Merit.
2012 Season
Had a 16th-place finish on the Order of Merit.
2011 Season
2010 Season