Christopher Trunzer
Christopher Trunzer

Christopher Trunzer

GermanyGermany
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
37
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
Buchen, Germany
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
37
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
Buchen, Germany
Birthplace
182
Points Rank (2017)
442
Total Points (2017)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2017)
71.25
Scoring Average (2017)

Performance
RESULTS

Christopher Trunzer
Christopher Trunzer
GermanyGermany
Christopher Trunzer

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

August 04, 1983

Birthday

37

AGE

Buchen, Germany

Birthplace

Orlando, Florida

Residence

2007

Turned Pro

$7,879

Career Earnings

Kelowna, BC, Canada

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2015

Personal

  • Worked as a golf equipment representative from 2011-13.
  • Lists playing a practice round with Nick Faldo at the 2010 BMW Open as his most thrilling moment in golf.
  • Favourite food is schnitzel, and his favorite cities to visit are Kelowna, British Columbia and and Orlando, Fla.
  • Is a supporter of the Pennies From Heaven charity, affiliated with the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2015 Season

As one of the top three non-members on the Order of Merit through six events, earned conditional status for the remainder of the season.

  • The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: After Monday Qualifying, finished T4 at the Syncrude Boreal Open.