Jonathan Fricke
United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
39
AGE
2005
Turned Pro
Georgia State University; Wallace State Community College (2002)
College
Atlanta, Georgia
Birthplace
171
Points Rank (2015)
665
Total Points (2015)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2015)
72.07
Scoring Average (2015)

Performance
RESULTS

Jonathan Fricke

Full Name

FRICK-ee

Pronunciation

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

190 lbs

86 kg

Weight

February 23, 1982

Birthday

39

AGE

Atlanta, Georgia

Birthplace

Peachtree Corners, Georgia

Residence

Single

Family

Georgia State University; Wallace State Community College (2002)

College

2005

Turned Pro

$124,728

Career Earnings

Peachtree Corner, GA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2009

Additional Victories (2)

  • 2012 Georgia Open
  • 2013 Georgia Open

Personal

  • One of five siblings; brother, Cole, is a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.
  • Grandfather was a champion professional boxer.
  • Attended South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, Ga.
  • Was 2004 Academic All-Conference in college.
  • Earliest golf memory was playing the "Fricke Open" with father and brother the Friday after Thanksgiving.
  • Father caddied for him when he won the 2012 Georgia Open.
  • Biggest thrill outside golf was seeing his father beat cancer. Also lists his first professional win on the Tarheel Tour as a big thrill in golf. In that tournament, his dad–who had just finished chemotherapy treatments–was his caddie.
  • If not a professional golfer, would be doing something in Major League Baseball.
  • Would choose "Rain When I Die" by Alice in Chains if he had an entrance song at the first tee.
  • Favorite courses played are Winged Foot GC, Mountain Top GC and Kinloch GC. Hopes to play Augusta National someday.
  • Superstition is using quarters for ball marks with his little sisters' years of birth.
  • Favorite athletes are Chipper Jones, John Smoltz and Kris Medlan. Favorite apps are Meme Maker, V1 Golf and Shazam. Favorite TV shows are "Criminal Minds" and "NCIS." Favorite movies are "Zero Dark Thirty," "Act of Valor" and "The Count of Monte Cristo." Favorite vacation spot/cities are Charleston and Hilton Head Island, S.C. Favorite teams are the University of Georgia and the Atlanta Braves.
  • Would like to trade places with Frank Wren or Fredi Gonzalez "to make decisions for the Braves."
  • Not many people know he loves music and tried to teach himself how to play the guitar, which is still on his bucket list.
  • Supports charity Operation One Voice.
  • Would like to be in Sports Illustrated, which would "mean I've done something great in golf."
  • Dream foursome would include his father, step-father and brother.

Special Interests

  • Fishing, hunting, music, movies

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played in six events on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada.

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-California: Finished T25 at PGA TOUR's Q-School in Calif., with rounds of 71-74-76-74.

2013 Season

  • Georgia Open: Successfully defended his Georgia Open title.

2012 Season

  • Georgia Open: Won the Georgia Open.

2008 Season

Made 28 starts, making seven cuts. Had two top-10s. Finished the season 93rd in earnings.

  • Utah Championship Presented by Zions Bank: His other top 10 (T8) came at the Utah Championship. It included a hole-in-one at the seventh hole in the first round, one of a record four aces that day (others were Peter Tomasulo, Brian Stuard and Chris Stroud).
  • Xerox Classic: T3 at the Xerox Classic was his best finish, playing in the final group Sunday.

2007 Season

  • Stonebridge Classic: Winner of the Stonebridge Classic on the eGolf Tour, firing a final-round, 5-under 67 to overcome a one-stroke deficit at the beginning of the day to future PGA TOUR member Tommy Gainey.