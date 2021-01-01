×
Daehyun Kim
Korea, Republic ofKorea, Republic of
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
Daegu University (2010, Bachelor of Science)
College
Daegu-si, South Korea
Birthplace
Daehyun Kim

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

April 08, 1988

Birthday

33

AGE

Daegu-si, South Korea

Birthplace

Daegu-si, South Korea

Residence

Single

Family

Daegu University (2010, Bachelor of Science)

College

2007

Turned Pro

$11,746

Career Earnings

South Korea

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2013

International Victories (2)

  • 2010 GS Caltex Maekyung Open [OneAsia]
  • 2012 Munsingwear Match Play Championship [Kor]

Personal

  • Favorite team is the Samsung baseball team.
  • Follows the University of Michigan football team.
  • Dream foursome would include Rickie Fowler, Ryo Ishikawa and Rory McIlroy.
  • Would like to switch places for a day with Tiger Woods.
  • Supports the K.J. Choi Foundation.

Special Interests

  • Car racing

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Competed on the Korean Golf Tour as well as on both the Asian Tour and OneAsia Tour. Finished fifth on the Korean Golf Tour money list.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T87 at the PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament.
  • Munsingwear Match Play Championship: Won the Munsingwear Match Play Championship on the Korean Tour.
  • CJ Invitational: Was also fourth at the CJ Invitational hosted by K.J. Choi on the Asian Tour.
  • Kolon Korea Open: Best finish on the OneAsia Tour was a second place at the Kolon Korea Open.

2011 Season

  • U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open in at Congressional but missed the cut.

2010 Season

Won his first OneAsia title, at the 29th GS Caltex Maekyung Open and finished runner up on the Order of Merit. Led the Korean Golf Tour in earnings.

  • Kolon 53rd Korea Open: Added a T7 at the Kolon 53rd Korea Open in September.
  • SK Telecom Open: Was second that year at the SK Telecom Open.
  • GS Caltex Maekyung Open: Won the GS Caltex Maekyung Open on the OneAsia Tour.

2009 Season

Finished fourth on the final Korean Golf Tour money list.

2008 Season

  • GS Caltex Maekyung Open: Enjoyed a solid performance at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open, shooting a final-round 68 to sneak into the top-10 (T10).