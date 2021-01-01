|
Daehyun Kim
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
April 08, 1988
Birthday
33
AGE
Daegu-si, South Korea
Birthplace
Daegu-si, South Korea
Residence
Single
Family
Daegu University (2010, Bachelor of Science)
College
2007
Turned Pro
$11,746
Career Earnings
South Korea
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
International Victories (2)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Competed on the Korean Golf Tour as well as on both the Asian Tour and OneAsia Tour. Finished fifth on the Korean Golf Tour money list.
2011 Season
2010 Season
Won his first OneAsia title, at the 29th GS Caltex Maekyung Open and finished runner up on the Order of Merit. Led the Korean Golf Tour in earnings.
2009 Season
Finished fourth on the final Korean Golf Tour money list.
2008 Season