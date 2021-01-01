×
Hiroshi Iwata

Full Name

hih-ROE-she ih-WAH-tuh

Pronunciation

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

January 31, 1981

Birthday

40

AGE

Miyagi, Japan

Birthplace

Miyagi, Japan

Residence

Tohoku Fukushi University (2003)

College

2004

Turned Pro

$990,662

Career Earnings

Sendai, Japan

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
  • PGA TOUR: 2016

International Victories (2)

  • 2014 Fujisankei Classic [Jpn]
  • 2015 Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup [Jpn

Personal

  • Started playing golf at age 14. His father ran a local golf range and has competed on professional golf tours in Japan.

Special Interests

  • Sleeping

Career Highlights

2017 Season

  • Sanderson Farms Championship: In his attempt to win the same week as fellow countryman Hideki Matsuyama (World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions), posted four sub-par scores at the Country Club of Jackson to claim a share of fifth place in his first start of the season at the Sanderson Farms Championship at 15-under 273.

2016 Season

Made 14 cuts in 29 PGA TOUR starts, including one top-10 finish, to end his season No. 146 in the FedExCup standings.

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Shared the second-round lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with Sung Kang after opening rounds of 66-66. Paired with Phil Mickelson in the final group on Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, entering the day two behind the lefthander. Stepped on the 16th tee tied for the lead, but went bogey-par-bogey to fall out of the top spot. Posted an even-par 72 to finish T4 at 14-under 273, three strokes behind champion Vaughn Taylor for his best showing on TOUR since the 2014 WGC-HSBC Champions (T3).
  • Fujisankei Classic: Finished T20 at Fujisankei Classic on Japan Golf Tour in September 2016.

2015 Season

Scores in the third and fourth events sealed his card. Was 24th on the final priority-ranking order.

  • Web.com Tour Championship: T18 at the Web.com Tour Championship.
  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Added a T44 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
  • Hotel Fitness Championship: Made his Korn Ferry Tour Finals' debut, at the Hotel Fitness Championship. Was one of five non-members looking for PGA TOUR status for the 2015-16 season. A second-round 64 followed by a 66 on Sunday propelled him to a T4 finish in the first Finals' event. Earned $44,000 which all but secured his PGA TOUR membership.
  • Fujisankei Classic: In early September, at the Japan Golf Tour's Fujisankei Classic, had the low round of the day Sunday, a 6-under 65, that led to a T4 with Shunsuke Sonoda, three strokes behind winner Kyung Tae Kim.
  • Shigeo Nagashima Invitational SEGA SAMMY CUP: Won on the Japan Golf Tour for a second consecutive season when he captured the Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup in early July. Was tied for 16th, six shots behind the 36-hole leader entering the weekend. Made his move Saturday at The North Country GC when he shot a 5-under 67 to move into a tie for third, two shots behind leaders Hyung Sung Kim and J.B. Park. Sunday, shot a bogey-free, 6-under 66 to edge Shugo Imahira by a shot.
  • Singha Corporation Thailand Open: Picked up his first top-10 of the Japan Golf Tour season when he T6 at the Thailand Open in June. Moved from a tie for 101st to a tie for third at the 36-hole mark after shooting a 10-under 62 in the second round. Added rounds of 72-68 on the weekend to secure the top-10.
  • World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Played in his first World Golf Championships event. Finished T3 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai in early November 2014. Had a birdie putt on Sheshan International GC's 18th hole to join the playoff between Bubba Watson and Tim Clark but missed.

2014 Season

Had a breakthrough year that saw him win his first professional title. Closed the Japan Golf Tour season fourth on that circuit's Order of Merit.

  • The Open Championship: Played in his second major championship but missed the cut at The Open Championship.
  • Toshin Golf Tournament in Central: T4 at the Toshin Golf Tournament in Central.
  • Bridgestone Open: T6 at the Bridgestone Open.
  • Gate Way to The Open Mizuno Open: T6 at the Gate Way to the Open Mizuno Open.
  • The Crowns: Fourth-place effort at The Crowns.
  • Dunlop SRIXON Fukushima Open Golf Tournament: Had another runner-up performance, this time in late-August, at the Dunlop Srixon Fukushima Open. Trailed the duo of Thanyakon Khrongpha and Ryutaro Nagano by three shots with a round to play. Shot a 5-under 67 to T2 with Yuki Inamori, Ryosuke Kinoshita and Kazuhiro Yamashita, two shots behind winner Satoshi Kodaira.
  • Token Homemate Cup: Came close to registering his first win when he entered the final round of the Token Homemate Cup tied for second with four others, a stroke behind Daisuke Maruyama. Fired a 4-under 67 but saw Yusaku Miyazato shoot a 65 to capture the title.
  • Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship: Opened with a T6 at the Indonesia PGA Championship.
  • Fujisankei Classic: At the Japan Golf Tour's Fujisankei Classic in September, began the final round tied for third then fired a 5-under 66 to overtake 54-hole leader Yuta Ikeda to win by a stroke over In Hoi Hur at Fujizakura CC.

2013 Season

Recorded two top-10s in his 20 Japan Golf Tour starts and finished 43rd on the money list.

  • PGA Championship Nissin Cupnoodles Cup: Just missed a top-10 early in the season, at the PGA Championship Nissin Cupnoodles Cup, when he picked up a T11.
  • Dunlop Phoenix: Was T10 at the Dunlop Phoenix in November. Was tied for third with 18 holes to play, but a 2-over 73 on the final day dropped him backward.
  • Japan Golf Tour Championship Shishido Hills: First came at the Japan Golf Tour Championship Shishido Hills. Shot himself out of the tournament with an opening-round 6-over 78 then shaved 13 strokes off that score in the second round. Shot weekend rounds of 66-68 to finish at a strong 11-under and a T5.

2012 Season

Made 13 cuts in 22 Japan Golf Tour starts and placed 59th on the money list.

  • Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo: Finished solo sixth, thanks to a final-round 67 at the Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters.
  • Fujisankei Classic: Picked up another T10 at the Fujisankei Classic. Was tied for second with 18 holes to play but struggled to a 4-over 75 on the final day.
  • Totoumi Hamamatsu Open: First top-10 of the season was at the Totoumu Hamamatsu Open. Was tied for second at the halfway point then shot weekend rounds of 73-70 to finish at 9-under and T10.

2011 Season

Finished 50th on the Japan Golf Tour money list, playing on the weekend in 15 of his 23 starts.

  • Japan PGA Championship: Only other top-20 was a T19 at the PGA Championship Nissin Cupnoodles Cup.
  • Sun Chlorella Classic: Could only muster one top-10, a T6 at the Sun Chlorella Classic. Opened with a 73 at Otaru CC then put together a second-round 69 and a third-round 66 to jump into contention. Was tied for sixth with a round to play and finished there when he shot an even-par 72 on the final day.

2010 Season

Had a trio of top-10 finishes and a 30th-place position on the final money list.

  • Toshin Golf Tournament in LakeWood: Two starts later, was T7 at the Toshin Golf Tournament in Lake Wood for his final top-10 of the season.
  • Japan Golf Tour Championship: Three starts later, began the final round of the Japan Golf Tour Championship in solo second, a distant seven shots behind leader Katsumasa Miyamoto at Shishido Hills CC. Shot a 74 on the final day to drop into a T6 with two others, six shots behind Miyamoto's winning pace.
  • The Crowns: First top-ten came early in the campaign, at The Crowns. Moved up the leaderboard each day after opening with a 68 and tying for 17th through 18 holes. Was tied for 14th at the halfway mark and tied for 12th through 54 holes. Shot a final-round 67 to T5.

2009 Season

Was 39th on the final Japan Golf Tour money list.

  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Played in his second PGA TOUR event, missing the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.
  • Bridgestone Open: Made a solo-fourth effort at the Bridgestone Open, shooting three rounds in the 60s (68-68-67) after opening with an even-par 72 to finish five shots behind winner Yuta Ikeda at Sodegaura CC's Sodegaura Course.
  • The Crowns: T9 at The Crowns, finishing at 5-under.
  • Mitsubishi Diamond Cup: Was T4 at the Mitsubishi Diamond Cup Golf. Opened with a 69 then fired a second-round 80 only to recover with a 2-under 70 and a 5-under 67 on the weekend.
  • Tsuruya Open: Missed the cut at the Tsuruya Open.
  • Token Homemate Cup: Missed the cut at the Token Homemate Cup.

2008 Season

Had a banner Japan Golf Tour season, finishing 21st on the money list, turning in six top-10s and coming close to victory.

  • The Open Championship: Made his PGA TOUR and major championship debut when he missed the cut at The Open Championship.
  • Gate Way to The Open Mizuno Open: Top-ten at the Gate Way to the Open Mizuno Open Yomiuri classic (T6).
  • Japan PGA Championship: Top-10 came at the Japan PGA Championship (10th).
  • Mitsubishi Diamond Cup: Added a T3 at the Mitsubishi Diamond Cup Golf. Opened with a 3-over 74 then fired rounds of 66-67-69 over his final 54 holes to finish two strokes behind winner Prayad Marksaeng.
  • Tsuruya Open: Was the second- and third-round leader at the Tsuruya Open. Led S.K. Ho with a round to play but shot a Sunday 71 to finish third.
  • Fujisankei Classic: Lost in a playoff to Toyokazu Fuijishima at the Fujisankei Classic after shooting rounds of 69-68-69-65.
  • Japan Golf Tour Championship: Top-ten at the UBS Japan Golf Tour Championship (seventh).

2007 Season

Earned five top-10s during the season, including a pair of top-fives. His 16th-place finish on the money list represented a career-high.

  • Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: Final top-10 was a disappointing one, at the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup. Came into the final round with a share of the 54-hole lead with Jeev Milkha Singh. Shot a final-round 68 to finish at 10-under to T3 as Brendan Jones fired a 61 to pass everybody and win by a stroke.
  • ANA Open: Missed three consecutive cuts but then finished T6 at the ANA Open.
  • Sun Chlorella Classic: Finished T3 at the Sun Chlorella Classic, shooting a final-round, 3-under 69.
  • Woodone Open Hiroshima: Second top-ten came with a solo third at the Woodone Open Hiroshima. Enjoyed four rounds at par or better, including an opening 66 and a closing 67 at Hiroshima CC's Hachihonmatsu Course that left him three shots out of the Toru Taniguchi-Prayad Marksaeng playoff that Taniguchi won.
  • JCB Classic: First top-10 was a T7 at the JCB Classic, on the strength of weekend rounds of 65-69.

2006 Season

Concluded the year 62nd on the money list.

  • Asahiryokuken Yomiuri Memorial: Was T6 late in the year at the Asahiryokuken Yomiuri Memorial.
  • Japan Open: Added a T5 in the fall at the Japan Open Golf Championship.
  • Woodone Open Hiroshima: Lone top-10 in the first half of the season was a ninth-place effort at the Woodone Open Hiroshima, shooting four rounds in the 60s at Hiroshima CC.

2005 Season

Did not have a top-10, making half his cuts in his 10 starts. Settled for a 126th-place position on the money list.

  • Coca-Cola Tokai Classic: Best performance of the year was a T24 at the Coca-Cola Tokai Classic.

2004 Season

In his rookie season, made one cut in three Japan Golf Tour starts.

  • JCB Classic Sendai: Finished T59 at the JCB Classic Sendai for his best finish.