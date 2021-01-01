JOINED TOUR
International Victories (1)
2009 Dell Championship [China]
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Just missed earning his first top-10 since mid-2014 when he T12 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open. Low score for the week was a third-round, 4-under 68 along with opening and closing 71s.
2014 Season
Earls Beijing Open: Picked up a T45 at the Earls Beijing Open, opening 72-69-71 before settling for a 1-over 73 on the last day.
Lanhai Open: Earned his first top-10 of the season with a T10 at the Lanhai Open. Used a 5-under 67 in the second round and a 1-under 71 on the final day to tie with Brett Drewitt and Shi Chang Chan, Mathew Perry and Fei Hao Yang.
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Added a T31 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open.
Buick Open: Had an even-par outing at the Buick Open in Guangzhou in the circuit's second event, allowing him to finish T23.
Mission Hills Haikou Open: Made his PGA TOUR China Series debut at the Mission Hills Haikou Open in April, finishing T59.
2013 Season
Made five starts and missed the cut in all of them.
Nine Dragons Open: Earned his third top-25 of the season in mid-November, at the Nine Dragons Open in Jiaxing.
Hainan Open: Was T27 the following week at the Hainan Open in Sanya.
Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open: Was T57 at the Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open, falling far down the leaderboard after a final-round, 13-over 85.
Cadillac Championship: Missed the cut at the Cadillac Championship.
Chateau Junding Penglai Open: Was T29 at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open.
Yulongwan Yunjnan Open: Was T60 at the Yulongwan Yunjnan Open.
Earls Beijing Open: Posted a T45 at the Earls Beijing Open.
2012 Season
Thailand Open: Was also 61st at the OneAsia Tour's Thailand Open. Had a first-round 67 and a final-round 69 at Suwan G&CC in Bangkok.
BMW Masters: Added a 78th-place effort at the BMW Masters at Lake Malaren GC in Shanghai.
Nanshan China Masters: Had a 74 and a 76 to go with even-par 71s in the second and final rounds on his way to a T41 at the Nanshan China Masters at Nanshan International GC.
2011 Season
Thailand Open: Was T57 at the Thailand Open at Suwan G&CC.
Indonesia Open: Finished T41 at the Indonesia Open in mid-summer.
Volvo China Open: On the OneAsia Tour, played solid at the Volvo China Open, with four par-or-better rounds to finish at 9-under and T52 with six others.
2010 Season
China Open: Also missed the cut at the China Open.
Barclays Singapore Open: Missed the cut at the Barclays Singapore Open despite opening with a 69. Didn't play on the weekend after a second-round 75.
Midea China Classic: First made cut on the OneAsia Tour came at the Midea China Classic. Opened with a 2-under 69 then played 1-over the rest of the way to T21 at Royal Orchid International GC.
2009 Season
Luxehills Golf Championship: At the Luxehills Golf Championship, shot a final-round 71 to finish fourth, two shots behind winner Jian Chen.
Midea China Classic: A second-round, 1-over 72, along with three other 71s, helped him to a T29 at the Midea China Classic.
Volvo China Open: Missed the cut in the inaugural OneAsia Tour event, the Volvo China Open (5-over).
Dell Championship: Made China Tour history when he played in the Dell Championship with his son, Jian Long Wu, also in the field (making his pro debut). Fired a 1-under 71 in the final round to hold off Ashun Wu for a four-stroke victory at Orient G&CC.
2008 Season
HSBC Champions: Was 56th at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
-
China Open: Had a 68th-place outing at the China Open at the Beijing CBD International GC. Good week eneded with a disappointing, 14-over 86 on the final day.
Omega Championship: Closed his China Tour season with a T27 at the Omega Championship.
Tianjin Championship: Fifth top-10 of the season came at the Tianjin Championship, with rounds of 78-72-77-73 tying him with Chao Li.
Luxehills Golf Championship: Added a T7 (with Lei Wang) at the Luxehills Golf Championship, going 4-under on the weekend (71-69).
Shanghai Championship: Streak of top-10s ended at the Shanghai Championship when he T12. Shot back-to-back 71s on the weekend at the Orient G&CC.
Kunming Championship: Picked up his third consecutive top-10 when he T7 at the Kunming Championship, with amateur Chien Yao Hung and Kang Chun Wu.
Dell Championship: Improved on his performance a week later when he turned in a solid, fourth-place effort at the Dell Championship, four shots behind winner Chao Li.
Guangzhou Championship: Earned his first top-10 when he T8 at the Guangzhou Championship at Dragon Lake GC.
Sofitel Golf Championship: Began his China Tour season with a T29 at the Sofitel Golf Championship.
2007 Season
Yanji Golf Championship: At the Yanji Golf Championship, earned his second top-10 of the season, finishing seventh at the Yanji Hailanhu River Golf Resort.
Qindao Tournament: On the China Tour's Qindao tournament, finished T2, two strokes behind winner Zhang Lianwei.
TCL Classic: Missed the cut at the TCL Classic.
Volvo China Open: Missed the cut at the China Open.
BMW Asian Open: Missed the cut at the Asian Open.
HSBC Champions: Missed cut at the HSBC Champions.
2006 Season
HSBC Champions: Picked up a 73rd-place finish at the HSBC Champions at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai.
Zhuhai Tournament: Was third at the China Tour's Zhuhai tournament in mid-May. Fired a final-round, par-72 to finish seven shots behind champion Zhang Lianwei.
Sai Hainan tournament: Finished T8 at the China Tour's Sai Hainan tournament, the circuit's first tournament of the year.
2005 Season
HSBC Champions: Played in the HSBC Champions at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai in mid-November. With rounds of 73-75-79-73, finished T65, with Brett Rumford.
Beijing Open: In the China Tour's inaugural event, in Beijing, finished as the runner-up.
2004 Season
Crowne Plaza Open-Beijing: Played poorly in his final round at the Crowne Plaza Open (81) and finished T66 at Grand Epoch City GC in Beijing on the Asian Tour.
Asian Open: Missed the cut at the Asian Open.
Volvo China Open: Recovered from an opening 81 at the Volvo China Open with an even-par 72 but still missed the cut at Shenzhen GC.
Amateur Highlights
- Is accomplished in martial arts. Began playing golf in 1995 and turned professional in 1999. Currently owns a golf-equipment company.