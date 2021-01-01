×
Weihuang Wu
Weihuang Wu

Weihuang Wu

China
Metric
5 ft, 6 in
168 cm
Height
144 lbs
65 kg
Weight
53
AGE
1999
Turned Pro
Fujian, China
Birthplace
5  ft, 6  in
168 cm
Height
144 lbs
65 kg
Weight
53
AGE
1999
Turned Pro
Fujian, China
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR--
OWGR
73.00
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Weihuang Wu
Weihuang Wu
ChinaChina
Weihuang Wu

Full Name

5  ft, 6  in

168 cm

Height

144 lbs

65 kg

Weight

April 14, 1968

Birthday

53

AGE

Fujian, China

Birthplace

Married

Family

1999

Turned Pro

$182,839

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2014

International Victories (1)

  • 2009 Dell Championship [China]

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2015 Season

  • United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Just missed earning his first top-10 since mid-2014 when he T12 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open. Low score for the week was a third-round, 4-under 68 along with opening and closing 71s.

2014 Season

  • Earls Beijing Open: Picked up a T45 at the Earls Beijing Open, opening 72-69-71 before settling for a 1-over 73 on the last day.
  • Lanhai Open: Earned his first top-10 of the season with a T10 at the Lanhai Open. Used a 5-under 67 in the second round and a 1-under 71 on the final day to tie with Brett Drewitt and Shi Chang Chan, Mathew Perry and Fei Hao Yang.
  • United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Added a T31 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open.
  • Buick Open: Had an even-par outing at the Buick Open in Guangzhou in the circuit's second event, allowing him to finish T23.
  • Mission Hills Haikou Open: Made his PGA TOUR China Series debut at the Mission Hills Haikou Open in April, finishing T59.

2013 Season

Made five starts and missed the cut in all of them.

  • Nine Dragons Open: Earned his third top-25 of the season in mid-November, at the Nine Dragons Open in Jiaxing.
  • Hainan Open: Was T27 the following week at the Hainan Open in Sanya.
  • Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open: Was T57 at the Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open, falling far down the leaderboard after a final-round, 13-over 85.
  • Cadillac Championship: Missed the cut at the Cadillac Championship.
  • Chateau Junding Penglai Open: Was T29 at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open.
  • Yulongwan Yunjnan Open: Was T60 at the Yulongwan Yunjnan Open.
  • Earls Beijing Open: Posted a T45 at the Earls Beijing Open.

2012 Season

  • Thailand Open: Was also 61st at the OneAsia Tour's Thailand Open. Had a first-round 67 and a final-round 69 at Suwan G&CC in Bangkok.
  • BMW Masters: Added a 78th-place effort at the BMW Masters at Lake Malaren GC in Shanghai.
  • Nanshan China Masters: Had a 74 and a 76 to go with even-par 71s in the second and final rounds on his way to a T41 at the Nanshan China Masters at Nanshan International GC.

2011 Season

  • Thailand Open: Was T57 at the Thailand Open at Suwan G&CC.
  • Indonesia Open: Finished T41 at the Indonesia Open in mid-summer.
  • Volvo China Open: On the OneAsia Tour, played solid at the Volvo China Open, with four par-or-better rounds to finish at 9-under and T52 with six others.

2010 Season

  • China Open: Also missed the cut at the China Open.
  • Barclays Singapore Open: Missed the cut at the Barclays Singapore Open despite opening with a 69. Didn't play on the weekend after a second-round 75.
  • Midea China Classic: First made cut on the OneAsia Tour came at the Midea China Classic. Opened with a 2-under 69 then played 1-over the rest of the way to T21 at Royal Orchid International GC.

2009 Season

  • Luxehills Golf Championship: At the Luxehills Golf Championship, shot a final-round 71 to finish fourth, two shots behind winner Jian Chen.
  • Midea China Classic: A second-round, 1-over 72, along with three other 71s, helped him to a T29 at the Midea China Classic.
  • Volvo China Open: Missed the cut in the inaugural OneAsia Tour event, the Volvo China Open (5-over).
  • Dell Championship: Made China Tour history when he played in the Dell Championship with his son, Jian Long Wu, also in the field (making his pro debut). Fired a 1-under 71 in the final round to hold off Ashun Wu for a four-stroke victory at Orient G&CC.

2008 Season

  • HSBC Champions: Was 56th at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
  • China Open: Had a 68th-place outing at the China Open at the Beijing CBD International GC. Good week eneded with a disappointing, 14-over 86 on the final day.
  • Omega Championship: Closed his China Tour season with a T27 at the Omega Championship.
  • Tianjin Championship: Fifth top-10 of the season came at the Tianjin Championship, with rounds of 78-72-77-73 tying him with Chao Li.
  • Luxehills Golf Championship: Added a T7 (with Lei Wang) at the Luxehills Golf Championship, going 4-under on the weekend (71-69).
  • Shanghai Championship: Streak of top-10s ended at the Shanghai Championship when he T12. Shot back-to-back 71s on the weekend at the Orient G&CC.
  • Kunming Championship: Picked up his third consecutive top-10 when he T7 at the Kunming Championship, with amateur Chien Yao Hung and Kang Chun Wu.
  • Dell Championship: Improved on his performance a week later when he turned in a solid, fourth-place effort at the Dell Championship, four shots behind winner Chao Li.
  • Guangzhou Championship: Earned his first top-10 when he T8 at the Guangzhou Championship at Dragon Lake GC.
  • Sofitel Golf Championship: Began his China Tour season with a T29 at the Sofitel Golf Championship.

2007 Season

  • Yanji Golf Championship: At the Yanji Golf Championship, earned his second top-10 of the season, finishing seventh at the Yanji Hailanhu River Golf Resort.
  • Qindao Tournament: On the China Tour's Qindao tournament, finished T2, two strokes behind winner Zhang Lianwei.
  • TCL Classic: Missed the cut at the TCL Classic.
  • Volvo China Open: Missed the cut at the China Open.
  • BMW Asian Open: Missed the cut at the Asian Open.
  • HSBC Champions: Missed cut at the HSBC Champions.

2006 Season

  • HSBC Champions: Picked up a 73rd-place finish at the HSBC Champions at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai.
  • Zhuhai Tournament: Was third at the China Tour's Zhuhai tournament in mid-May. Fired a final-round, par-72 to finish seven shots behind champion Zhang Lianwei.
  • Sai Hainan tournament: Finished T8 at the China Tour's Sai Hainan tournament, the circuit's first tournament of the year.

2005 Season

  • HSBC Champions: Played in the HSBC Champions at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai in mid-November. With rounds of 73-75-79-73, finished T65, with Brett Rumford.
  • Beijing Open: In the China Tour's inaugural event, in Beijing, finished as the runner-up.

2004 Season

  • Crowne Plaza Open-Beijing: Played poorly in his final round at the Crowne Plaza Open (81) and finished T66 at Grand Epoch City GC in Beijing on the Asian Tour.
  • Asian Open: Missed the cut at the Asian Open.
  • Volvo China Open: Recovered from an opening 81 at the Volvo China Open with an even-par 72 but still missed the cut at Shenzhen GC.

Amateur Highlights

  • Is accomplished in martial arts. Began playing golf in 1995 and turned professional in 1999. Currently owns a golf-equipment company.