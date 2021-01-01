Exempt status

Personal

Always marks his ball with a Georgia-themed quarter.

Charities supported include the Special Olympics.

Comes from a family of swimmers. His parents were All-America swimmers at the University of North Carolina. Sisters Bekah and Sarah were also collegiate swimmers. He hated swim practice but enjoyed practicing golf.

Special Interests

Spending time with family and friends

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

John Deere Classic: Held a one-stroke lead after 36 holes of the John Deere Classic before finishing T4. Fell to 0-for-4 with the 36-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fifth consecutive season, finishing the season No. 119 in the FedExCup standings. Made 12 cuts in 22 starts, highlighted by a T10 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.

Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Earned his second career Korn Ferry Tour title posting 12-under 268 at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, edging Joseph Bramlett and Shad Tuten by one stroke. Carded weekend rounds of 65-67 en route to his first Korn Ferry Tour victory since the 2012 South Georgia Classic.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season (and fourth total), finishing the season at No. 92 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded four top-10s and made 11 cuts in 22 starts.

Earned his first career top-10 in a major championship with a sixth-place finish at the PGA Championship. Played the par 5s in 7-under, best in the field.

Followed a bogey-free 7-under 63 in round three of The RSM Classic with a final-round 5-under 65 to finish T4, his second top-five in three starts in the 2018-19 season. Third-round 63 marked his first score of 63 or better in 125 starts on TOUR.to finish T4 with Ryan Blaum. Played his last four holes Sunday eagle-par-birdie-birdie to post the 65 and claim the top-5 showing.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season, finishing No. 45 in the FedExCup. Season included 20 made cuts in 29 starts, led by a playoff loss to Justin Thomas at The Honda Classic. Reached marks of five top-10s (5) and 10 top-25s (11) for the first time.

Wells Fargo Championship: Recorded his fifth top-10 of the season, the most of any season since joining the PGA TOUR in 2013, with a T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Following a 4-under 67 in round three to get to within one stroke of Ian Poulter's 13-under lead at the RBC Heritage, posted a 1-over 72 to finish T3 with Bryson DeChambeau. Finished one stroke out of the playoff eventually won by Satoshi Kodaira. In three previous appearances at the RBC Heritage, best finish was a T39 in 2016 (2017/MC, 2013/WD).

Lost in a playoff to Justin Thomas at The Honda Classic and finished solo-second, marking his career-best result on the PGA TOUR. Overcame an opening-round 1-over 71 with back-to-back 66s in rounds two and three to take a one-stroke lead into the final round. Shot a 1-under 69 in the final round to force the playoff with Thomas at 8-under, but made a par on the first extra hole, while Thomas made birdie to win the event.

2017 Season

Third full season on the PGA TOUR ended with then-career-best numbers in made cuts (20 out of 31 starts), top-10 (3) and top-25 finishes (9) and FedExCup ranking (50).

BMW Championship: Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, advancing for the first time to the 70-player BMW Championship field, finishing T20.

Recorded two eagles in a round for the third time this season, at the third and 13th holes in the final round at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Also made two eagles in a round at the FedEx St. Jude Classic (R3) and the John Deere Classic (R1).

Posted scores of 66-68-66-68--268 (-16) to finish T7 with Charles Howell III and Chris Kirk at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

2016 Season

Second full season on the PGA TOUR included 12 made cuts in 27 starts, with two top-10 finishes. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time, but a missed cut at The Barclays ended his season at No. 122 in the FedExCup. Recorded his then-career-best PGA TOUR finish with a T6 at the CareerBuilder Challenge after rounds of 68-68-66-66, hitting 57 of 72 greens in regulation to rank T3 in that statistical category for the week. His final-round 66 at the PGA West Stadium Course was bogey free and allowed him to advance seven spots on the leaderboard.

After sharing 18- and 36-hole leads with Dustin Johnson at the RBC Canadian Open, shot 5-over 77 in third round and 5-under 67 to finish T14.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, three top-10s, five top-25s and 13 cuts made. Was 44th in the final priority-ranking order. Finished the Regular Season 64th in earnings.

Came to TPC Sawgrass for the Web.com Tour Championship 17th on the Finals' money list. Posted a T35 at the Ponte Vedra Beach event to close his season.

In April, was three shots off the pace after 36 holes of the El Bosque Mexico Championship. A third-round 75 derailed his chances of contending. Responded nicely with a final-round 66 for a T6 to get to No. 21 on the money list.

2014 Season

Failed to record a top-10 finish in 17 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with a T20 at the Albertsons Boise Open his best finish.

2013 Season

Rookie season on the PGA TOUR included nine made cuts in 24 starts, highlighted by a T16 at the Wells Fargo Championship and T21 at the RBC Canadian Open. Ended the season No. 163 in the FedExCup standings.

2012 Season

Ended the year No. 4 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list after closing the season with a T13 at the Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, his sixth top-10 of the year. Also finished No. 1 on Tour in Driving Distance Average (324.0 yards) and his 16 eagles tied him for second in that category. Finished No. 1 in Par-5 Birdie Average.

Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Regained the No. 1 spot on the money list in mid-August, with a T2 effort at the Midwest Classic in Kansas City. Began the tournament with an eagle-2 at the 427-yard opening hole. Had a pair of eagles, including one on a par-4 during the third round. Birdied the final hole Sunday to get to 15-under par and two back of winner Shawn Stefani. Check for $48,400 pushed him past Casey Wittenberg on the money list and past the $300,000 mark for the season.

Followed his win with a T2 at the Stadion Classic at UGA. Hovered near the top of the leaderboard for the first three rounds and gained a share of the lead on the final nine holes. Was tied at 17-under with clubhouse leader Hudson Swafford when he pushed his tee shot into the trees on the right of the 18th fairway. His second shot banged off the trees in front of him and traveled only 40 yards. His third shot missed the green, and he eventually rolled in a 12-foot putt for bogey, dropping him into T2. Consolation prize of $48,400 pushed him to No. 1 on the money list. His running total of $223,848 all but assured him a trip to the PGA TOUR in 2013 for his rookie season.

2011 Season

Enjoyed a career-best T2 at the Fresh Express Classic, which was reduced to a 54-hole event when Sunday's final round was first delayed and ultimately canceled due to heavy fog. Fired a 6-under 64 in the third round to reach 11-under par, one shot back of eventual winner Daniel Chopra. Finished the year No. 1 in Total Eagles (19) and No. 5 in Average Driving Distance (314.0 yards).

Soboba Golf Classic: Finished T6 at the Soboba Golf Classic in late September and earned enough money to move up 15 spots to No. 27 on the money list.

2010 Season

Played 26 Korn Ferry Tour events and made 14 cuts. Finished No. 78 on the money list.

At the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open, he finished T10. Despite being tied for 33rd heading into the weekend, shot 68-69 on the weekend to move into contention.

2009 Season

Posted three top-25 finishes among four made cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a T17 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Made the cut in four of five starts on the eGolf Tour, picking up top-five finishes in his last two starts, including a T5 at the Southern Open and a T4 at the Cabarrus Classic.

Made on PGA TOUR appearance, at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut (T63).

2008 Season

Posted five top-10 finishes in nine starts on the eGolf Tour. Has also played on the Hooters Tour and the Gateway Tour.

Russian Open: Missed the cut at the 2008 Russian Open on the European Tour.

2007 Season

Made four PGA TOUR starts, missing the cut in all four.

Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Of his two Korn Ferry Tour starts, best finish was a T47 at the Chattanooga Classic in late-October.

