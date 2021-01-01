International Victories (8)
-
2008 Casio World Open [Jpn]
-
2009 Token Homemate Cup [Jpn]
-
2009 Casio World Open [Jpn]
-
2010 Token Homemate Cup [Jpn]
-
2011 Diamond Cup Golf [Jpn]
-
2013 ANA Open [Jpn]
-
2014 Kansai Open Golf Championship [Jpn]
-
2014 Bridgestone Open [Jpn]
National Teams
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
-
OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Playing on a sponsor exemption and in his first PGA TOUR event as a professional at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, finished solo-eighth at 12-under 272.
2015 Season
Finished 10th on the Japan Golf Tour money list. Made four PGA TOUR starts.
-
PGA Championship: Top showing in a major was a T72 at the PGA Championship.
-
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: A T45 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational was his best outing.
-
Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: Finished his season in style, recording a T2 at the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup in early December. Opened with a 4-under 66 and followed with a 70 to hold a share of the 36-hole lead with Ryo Ishikawa and South Korea's Jung Gon Hwang. Added a third-round 66 but fell three behind Ishikawa, who had a sterling 63 Saturday. Settled for the runner-up finish with Yoshinori Fujimoto when he fired a 1-under 69 on the final day, ending five shots behind Ishikawa's winning score.
-
ANA Open: Had a unique ANA Open in mid-September, an event he won in 2013. Opened 71-71 at Sapporo GC's Wattsu Course and was 10 strokes behind 36-hole leader Prayad Marksaeng at the halfway mark. On Saturday, made birdies on two of his first three holes. Then after a bogey setback on No. 4, made an eagle and two birdies to make the turn at 5-under 31. On his final nine of the day, had six birdies, (Nos. 11-13 and Nos. 15-17) to shoot a 61. Fell back on the final day on his way to a 3-over 75 and a T6 with four others. The 61 was a career-low round, and his 11 birdies in the third round tied the 11 he made at the 2013 Thailand Open.
-
RIZAP KBC Augusta: Made a valiant run at victory but was overwhelmed by Yuta Ikeda at the RIZAP KBC Augusta in late-August. Rounds of 68-66-70-69 still left him five shots behind Ikeda at Keya GC.
-
Musee Platinum Open: Had a second consecutive T6. After opening with a 72 at the Musee Platinum Open in July, fired rounds of 65-63-67 to finish T6, three shots behind winner K.T. Kim.
-
Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup: Picked up a T6 at the Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup, opening 68-67 at The North Country GC.
-
Japan Golf Tour Championship: First top-10 of the season came at the Japan Golf Tour Championship when he overcame an over-par start to finish at 5-under and a T5.
2014 Season
Made two PGA TOUR starts, getting to the weekend in both.
-
PGA Championship: Was T40 at the PGA Championship.
-
The Open Championship: Finished T39 at The Open Championship.
-
Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: In the Japan Golf Tour season-ending event in early December, the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup, shot a final-round 66 to move into a T3 with three others, three shots behind winner Katsumasa Miyamoto.
-
Mynavi ABC Championship: Moved quickly up the leaderboard on the final day of the Mynavi ABC Championship in early November. Shot a 7-under 67 on the final day to finish T2 with Hideto Tanihara, five shots short of winner Ryuichi Oda (no relation).
-
Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup: Made a run at another title in early July, at the weather-shortened Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup. Finished regulation at 10-under but watched as Ryo Ishikawa birdied the final hole to force overtime. Ishikawa then won the playoff.
-
Bridgestone Open: Win No. 8 came in late-October, at the Bridgestone Open. Enjoyed four sub-70 rounds at Sodegaura CC's Sodegaura Course (67-65-69-68). Took a three-shot lead over Azuma Yano into the final round then shot a Sunday 68 to hold off Hiroyuki Fujita by a shot after Fujita fired a 7-under 64 on the final day.
-
Kansai Open Golf Championship: Won on the Japan Golf Tour for a second consecutive season, capturing the Kansai Open Golf Championship in late-May. Shot four under-par rounds at Rokko CC (71-66-69-67) to come from four shots off the pace to defeat 54-hole leader Yoshinori Fujimoto by two strokes. The victory was his seventh on the Japan Golf Tour.
-
Eurasia Cup: Won twice on the Japan Golf Tour and finished atop that circuit's order of merit. Represented Asia in the inaugural Eurasia Cup in March in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the event's 10-10 draw, went 1-1-1 in his three matches.
2013 Season
-
Casio World Open: In December, finished solo third at the , three shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama.
-
Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters: In mid-November, stumbled on the weekend at the Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters after opening 66-67 to fall into a T6, three shots behind winner Hideto Tanihara.
-
Bridgestone Open: At the weather-shortened Bridgestone Open, shot a final-round 67 to T3 with two others, four shots behind winner Daisuke Maruyama.
-
Japan Open: At the Japan Open, was again the runner-up, this time to Masanori Kobayashi. Took a three-shot, 54-hole lead into the final round after rounds of 69-68-67. But a final-round 73 betrayed him, dropping him into second, three shots behind Kobayashi.
-
Toshin Golf Tournament in Central: Had two solid opportunities to pick up victories during the summer. At the Toshin Golf Tournament in Central, opened 64-65 but still trailed Uoshinori Fujimoto at the 36-hole mark by two strokes. Remained two shots behind Fujimoto after 54 holes and then fired a final-round 69 to Fujimoto's 67 to finish solo second, four behind Fujimoto.
-
Token Homemate Cup: Recorded his first top-10 of the season at the Token Homemate Cup on the Japan Golf Tour. Shot a final-round 71 to finish four strokes behind winner Toshinobu Tsukada in an event he won in both 2009 and 2010.
-
ANA Open: Won for the first time since 2011 when he walked away with the ANA Open title. Shot a final-round 68 and parlayed his one-shot 54-hole lead over Hiroyuki Fujita into a four-stroke triumph over Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Shingo Katayama.
2012 Season
-
Dunlop Phoenix: At the Dunlop Phoenix a month later, also on the Japan Golf Tour, put together a strong weekend at Phoenix CC, shooting a third-round, 4-under 67 followed by a final-round 64 to move into a solo third, six shots behind winner Luke Donald.
-
Japan Open: Was T10 at the Japan Open in mid-October.
-
Asia-Panasonic Open: Came close to victory two weeks later, opening with a 64 at the Asia-Panasonic Open. Added three more rounds in the 60s only to fall a stroke shy of Masanori Kobayashi, who shot a Sunday 62 to come from behind.
-
Toshin Golf Tournament: At the Toshin Golf Tournament in September, a 54-hole event, he shot rounds of 65-67-69 to T6.
-
Gate Way to the Open Mizuno Open: Shot weekend rounds of 67-66 at the Gate Way to the Open Mizuno Open on the Japan Golf Tour to finish solo fourth.
2011 Season
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: On the PGA TOUR, missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
-
Mynavi ABC Championship: Shot rounds of 66-67 on the weekend at the Mynavi ABC Championship to finish one stroke out of the playoff between Koichiro Kawano and Bae Sangmoon.
-
Bridgestone Open: Was a runner-up to Toru Taniguchi at the Bridgestone Open, joining a trio of other players five strokes behind Taniguchi.
-
PGA Championships Nissin: His second T10 came at the PGA Championships Nissin.
-
Tsuruya Open: Picked up a pair of T10s– first at the Tsuruya Open.
-
Diamond Cup Golf: Won on the Japan Golf Tour for the fourth consecutive season when he came back from a runner-up finish at the 2010 Diamond Cup Golf to win the event a year later by four strokes over Kaname Yokoo and Toshinori Muto. The victory helped him to a fifth-place finish on that Tour's order of merit.
2010 Season
-
PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
-
The Open Championship: Made the fields at The Open Championship, but missed the cut.
-
Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: Posted a T7 at the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup.
-
Bridgestone Open: Had a fifth-place showing at the Bridgestone Open.
-
Diamond Cup Golf: Also picked up a second-place finish at the Diamond Cup Golf.
-
Token Homemate Cup: Won the Token Homemate Cup in defense of his title in a playoff over Satoru Hirota and Daisuke Maruyama.
2009 Season
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Playing in his first World Golf Championships event, was T17 at the HSBC Champions.
-
The Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Open Championship.
-
Fujisankei Classic: Had five other top 10s to go with his two wins, his top showing a third-place performance at the Fujisankei Classic. Ended fourth on the final Japan Golf Tour order of merit.
-
Casio World Open: Also won the Casio World Open for a second consecutive season. Tied for the 54-hole lead with Shigeki Maruyama and Ryo Ishikawa, shot a final-round 65, his second 65 of the tournament, to win by three strokes over Ishikawa.
-
Token Homemate Cup: First of two victories came at the Token Homemate Cup, winning in a playoff over Korean Jong-Duck Kim.
2008 Season
Finished 13th on the order of merit, with two other two top-10 finishes.
-
Fujisankei Classic: Finished T9 at the Fujisankei Classic.
-
Dunlop Phoenix: Finished T8 at the Dunlop Phoenix.
-
Casio World Open: Late in the season, he finally broke through and won on the Japan Golf Tour, capturing the Casio World Open, defeating Kenichi Kuboya by three strokes.
2007 Season
Had eight top-10s, with two close calls where he finished runner-up. Had three other top-five's. Was ninth on the order of merit.
-
ABC Championship: Finished T4 at the ABC Championship.
-
Munsingwear Open KSB Cup: Finished T4 at the Munsingwear Open KSB Cup.
-
Nagashima Shigeo INVITATIONAL SEGA SAMMY Cup: Was T3 at the Nagashima Shigeo Invitational.
-
The Crowns: Was third at the Crowns.
-
KBC Augusta: Finished runner-up at the KBC Augusta.
-
JCB Classic: Finished runner-up at the JCB Classic.
2006 Season
-
Under Armour KBC Augusta: Only top 10 in 23 Japan Golf Tour starts was a T9 at the Under Armour KBC Augusta.
2005 Season
Played three events.
-
Japan PGA Championship: His best performance a T29 at the Japan PGA Championship.
2004 Season
Had 16 Japan Golf Tour starts.
-
Suntory Open: Top finish was a a T12 at the Suntory Open.
2003 Season
In rookie Japan Golf Tour season, played in 17 tournaments and made 12 cuts.
-
Japan Golf Tour Championship: Finished T10 at the Japan Golf Tour Championship his top showing.