PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2009 Lost to Kevin Johnson, Knoxville Open Presented by Food City
Personal
- Coming through under pressure and hitting quality shots is his biggest thrill in golf. Non-golf related jobs held include bartending.
- Got his start in golf from his mother at of 10. Suffered a serious brain injury in 2004, resulting in a three-day coma. The injury occurred due to a golf-cart accident after competing in a tournament in South Carolina in 2004.
- Spent time as a farmer when not playing golf early in his career.
- Biggest thrill in golf came when he was leading his first golf tournament with his father caddying for him.
- Favorite course he's played is Kauri Cliffs in New Zealand and looks forward to playing Pebble Beach GL.
- Never travels without his iPod. Favorite professional team is the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team.
- Enjoys visiting New York, Las Vegas and Welling, New Zealand. Favorite vacation spot is "anywhere with snow." Dream foursome includes Ben Hogan, Muhammad Ali and "myself in 24 years." Favorite movie is "The Green Mile" and favorite food is fast food.
- Bucket list includes winning a major championship and traveling to Africa to help with UNICEF, an organization he is involved with.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2010 Season
Made 16 cuts in 27 starts in eight top-25s to finish No. 45 on the final money list.
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: At the Utah Championship, recorded his third top-10. Posted 70-65 in the first two rounds and was three strokes back of the leader at the halfway point. Fired a third-round, career-best 63 to grab the 54-hole lead by one shot over Michael Putnam. His 63, which included nine birdies, was the low round of the tournament. A cold putter Sunday led to a final-round 71, good enough for T2, three strokes back.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: At the Price Cutter Charity Championship, posted his second top-10. Was one of just six players to post all four rounds in the 60s en route to finishing T9.
Allianz Championship: Posted his first top-10 finish of the year at the Athens Stadion Classic. Shot a 66 in the first round to tie for the lead and was two strokes back at the halfway point. A Saturday 65 kept him in contention until a final-round 73 dropped him to fourth place.
2009 Season
Was No. 45 on the Nationwide Tour money list, thanks to four top-10 finishes in 22 starts.
Miccosukee Championship: Added a T5 finish at the Miccosukee Championship, the final full-field event on the 2009 schedule, which moved him up 12 spots to No. 40 on the money list.
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Another top-ten came at the Albertsons Boise Open, where he finished T5 and led the field in Putts Per Round (26.5).
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Started the final round at the Knoxville Open eight shots back of the 54-hole leader, David McKenzie. Posted a 9-under 63 to reach 20-under par and force a playoff with Kevin Johnson, who defeated him with a birdie-4 on the second extra hole.
South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Finished T6 at the South Georgia Classic.
2008 Season
Played 23 events in his rookie season on the Nationwide Tour, making 10 cuts with five top-25 finishes. Ended the season No. 91 on the money list. Had previously made four career starts on Tour, with two made cuts–a T23 at the 2006 Jacob's Creek Open and a T75 at the 2007 HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship.
Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Final-round 66 at the Oregon Classic vaulted him into a T4 finish, his second top-10 of the year.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: First career top-10 came at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he posted a career-best 65 in the second round and added a 66 in the final round to move up the leaderboard.
2007 Season
Taranaki Open: Winner of the 2007 Taranaki Open on the Golf Tour of New Zealand.
2005 Season
Australian Masters: Finished T6 at the 2005 Australian Masters.