Bronson La'Cassie
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
April 15, 1983
Birthday
38
AGE
Brisbane, Australia
Birthplace
Brisbane, Australia
Residence
Wife, Hannah
Family
University of Minnesota (Business and Marketing)
College
$640,955
Career Earnings
Brisbane, Australia
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2016 Season
Played in two Korn Ferry Tour events and made one cut.
2015 Season
Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, making eight cuts. Finished 89th on the money list. Other top 25s came in March, a T24 at the Chile Classic, and two weeks after the BMW event, a T20 at the Greater Dallas Open.
2014 Season
Rookie PGA TOUR campaign ended finishing No. 186 finish in the FedExCup. Made the cut in seven of 18 events, with a T21 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans his lone top-25 finish. Played in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in an attempt to regain exempt PGA TOUR status but came up short. Made two of four cuts, resulting in T31 and T50 finishes.
2013 Season
Finished with 12 Korn Ferry Tour cuts made in 23 starts, recording a win, a third and a total of four top-10s. Had just two top-20s in his first nine starts, Chile Classic (T16) and BMW Charity Pro-Am (T19).
2012 Season
Made 10 cuts in 25 official starts with a pair of top-10 finishes on his resume. Made four starts on the Australasian Tour, including three at the end of the year and made one cut, finishing T43 at the Australian PGA Championship.
2011 Season
Did not make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour or PGA TOUR.
2010 Season
Made the cut in nine of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Only top-25 finish was a T17 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.
2009 Season
Missed the cut in all three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including the Moonah Classic, HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship and the Michael Hill New Zealand Open.
2008 Season
Made two Korn Ferry Tour starts, at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship and at the Moonah Classic. Was T28 in the weather-shortened HSBC event and T64 at the Moonah Classic.
2007 Season
Finished T62 in his only PGA TOUR start, at the John Deere Classic.
Amateur Highlights