Bronson La'Cassie
AustraliaAustralia
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2013 Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

  • 2013 Defeated Matt Bettencourt, Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha

Personal

  • Favorite website is espn.com.
  • Favorite college team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and the pro team he follows is the NFL's Minnesota Vikings. Favorite TV show is "Modern Family" and favorite movies are "The Fighter," "Miracle" and "Cinderella Man." Enjoys the Dave Matthews Band.
  • Favorite athletes to watch are Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Favorite city to visit is Brisbane, Australia.
  • Biggest thrill in golf was playing in his first Australian Open.
  • Dream foursome would include Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman.
  • Not many people know he has skydived. Would like to travel the world.

Special Interests

  • All sports, music, movies

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2016 Season

Played in two Korn Ferry Tour events and made one cut.

2015 Season

Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, making eight cuts. Finished 89th on the money list. Other top 25s came in March, a T24 at the Chile Classic, and two weeks after the BMW event, a T20 at the Greater Dallas Open.

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Best performance came at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in May, when he opened with 66-66-67 to make just his second cut of the season in six starts. Bogeyed the first hole Sunday but quickly got on track with a bounce-back birdie on the second hole. Completed a solid round of 67 to T4.

2014 Season

Rookie PGA TOUR campaign ended finishing No. 186 finish in the FedExCup. Made the cut in seven of 18 events, with a T21 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans his lone top-25 finish. Played in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in an attempt to regain exempt PGA TOUR status but came up short. Made two of four cuts, resulting in T31 and T50 finishes.

2013 Season

Finished with 12 Korn Ferry Tour cuts made in 23 starts, recording a win, a third and a total of four top-10s. Had just two top-20s in his first nine starts, Chile Classic (T16) and BMW Charity Pro-Am (T19).

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Was a T7 finisher at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, the third of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events.
  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Came through at the Cox Classic, capturing his first Korn Ferry Tour win in a three-hole playoff over Matt Bettencourt, birdieing the final two holes of regulation play to force sudden-death. With the triumph, jumped from 36th in earnings to sixth to end the Regular Season in possession of his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card.
  • Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft: Finished T3 at the Albertsons Boise Open, where he was 22-under par and missed getting in the playoff by one shot. Hefty payday moved him to No. 26 on the money list with only four events left on the schedule prior to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
  • Mid-Atlantic Championship: Earned his first top-10 of the year, with a career-best T3 at the Mid-Atlantic Championship, near Washington, D.C. Closed with a final-round 67 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm and finished four strokes back of winner Michael Putnam.

2012 Season

Made 10 cuts in 25 official starts with a pair of top-10 finishes on his resume. Made four starts on the Australasian Tour, including three at the end of the year and made one cut, finishing T43 at the Australian PGA Championship.

  • Neediest Kids Championship: Added a second near the end of the campaign when he was T6 at the Neediest Kids Championship in Maryland.
  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Was also T15 at the Preferred Wichita Open.
  • Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship presented by Samsung: Carded a final-round 67 at the Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship in his first start to finish T6, the first top 10 of his career.

2011 Season

Did not make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour or PGA TOUR.

2010 Season

Made the cut in nine of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Only top-25 finish was a T17 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.

2009 Season

Missed the cut in all three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including the Moonah Classic, HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship and the Michael Hill New Zealand Open.

2008 Season

Made two Korn Ferry Tour starts, at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship and at the Moonah Classic. Was T28 in the weather-shortened HSBC event and T64 at the Moonah Classic.

2007 Season

Finished T62 in his only PGA TOUR start, at the John Deere Classic.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the 2006 Western Amateur Championship, defeating Oklahoma State's Pablo Martin in the match-play finals.
  • Three-time All-American. Won the Big Ten Les Bolstad Award (lowest season stroke average). First-team All-Big Ten.
  • Earned Freshman of the Year honors for the Big Ten Conference. Holds two of the top 10 scoring averages in Gopher golf history.