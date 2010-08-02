JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Biggest thrill in golf is coming down the 18th hole knowing he's going to win. Biggest thrill outside of golf is watching his daughter grow up.
- First car was a Chevrolet Sprint.
- Never travels without his vitamins.
- Favorite course is Bay Hill Club and would like to play Augusta National. Favorite college team is the Florida Gators. Favorite TV shows are "Criminal Minds" and "Burn Notice." Favorite athlete to watch is Roger Federer. Favorite food is Colombian. Favorite city to visit is Paris and favorite vacation spot is Aruba.
- Dream foursome would include his father.
- Says not many people know he used to be a very good tennis player growing up.
- Favorite gadget is his GPS.
- Keeps peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, protein bars and bananas in his golf bag for snacks.
- Member of the Korn Ferry Tour in 2007-13.
Special Interests
- Family, ping-pong, movies
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Played in 20 events, recording four top-25s. Made 12 cuts. Finished the season 91st on the money list.
-
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: T17 at the News Sentinel Open in August.
-
Cleveland Open: Finished T18 at the Cleveland Open in June.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Had a T22 at the Rex Hospital Open in May.
-
WNB Golf Classic: Finished T18s at the WNB Golf Classic in April.
-
Brasil Champions Presented by HSBC: At the Brasil Champions in March, had a pair of eagles on the par 5s (Nos. 8 and 13) in the second round. Went on to post a round of 70. A pair of 69s on the weekend led to a T41.
-
67 Arturo Calle Colombian Open presentado por Diners Club: Lone PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearance was in February at the Colombian Open where he finished T32.
2013 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 24 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with three top-10 finishes. Slow start to season began with missed cuts in the first four tournaments. Posted top-20 finishes in two of his last three Season starts. Made the cut in just one of the four Tour Finals' events.
-
Chiquita Classic: In his one made cut, finished T8 at the Chiquita Classic.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Finished T12 at the Cox Classic.
-
Mylan Classic: Finished T18 at the Mylan Classic.
-
Air Capital Classic: Fired rounds of 67-68 on the weekend at the Air Capital Classic to finish T4 in Wichita, his second top 10 of the year.
-
South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Earned his first top-10 finish of the year, a T8, at the South Georgia Classic in late April.
-
Chile Classic: Missed the cut in Chile.
-
Colombia Championship: Missed the cut in his home country of Colombia.
-
Panama Claro Championship: Missed the cut in Panama.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 25 starts and had six top-10 finishes to wind up No. 26 on the final money list. In late September, fell out of the top 25 for the first time since March.
-
Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Finished T19 at that season-ending event at TPC Craig Ranch but fell to No. 26 in the standings and missed his 2013 PGA TOUR card by $940.
-
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: A T10 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open moved him up three spots to No. 25, entering the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Added his fifth top-10, with a T4 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship and moved up two spots to No. 19 on the money list.
-
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Opened 66-69-68 at the Utah Championship, shot a final-round, 1-under 70 at Willow Creek CC to T9, four strokes behind winner Doug LaBelle II.
-
Soboba Golf Classic Presented by Hub International: Had another T5 the following week at the Soboba Classic after opening with 75.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Was T5 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, where he held the second-round lead. Rounds of 66-63 put him at 13-under after two days at Le Triomphe for a one-shot lead. It was the first time in his career he had held/shared the lead after any single round. Failed to mount a charge on the weekend, shooting consecutive rounds of 1-under 70 to finish at 15-under par and nine shots back of winner Casey Wittenberg.
-
Chile Classic Presented by Pacific Rubiales: Was T9 at the inaugural Chile Classic to reach No. 31 on the money list. Would not fall below that number for the remainder of the year.
2011 Season
Play was solid down the stretch in 2011, making the cut in six of his final seven starts. Earned enough to move up 14 places and end the season No. 35 on the final money list, his best in his five Korn Ferry Tour seasons. Ended the season No. 8 in Total Birdies and No. 9 in Putting Average.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Closed the year with a T5 at the Web.com Tour Championship in South Carolina.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: After posting five top-25 finishes in his first 17 starts, finally broke into the top-10 with a T3 at the Albertsons Boise Open. His 15-under total was three shots behind winner Jason Kokrak. Opened the tournament with a rare double eagle during the first round. Holed a 4-iron from 247 yards at the par-5, third hole. Moved up 19 spots on the money list, to No. 49.
2010 Season
Made 13 of 21 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a pair of top 10s. Finished No. 63 on the final money list.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T30 at the 2010 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, one stroke from qualifying for the PGA TOUR.
-
Soboba Golf Classic: Equaled his best career finish 11 starts later at the Soboba Classic. Fired a course-record-equaling 9-under 62 in the third round, a career best. That put him in the final group on Sunday, two strokes back. A disappointing 1-over 72 in the final round left him T5.
-
Fort Smith Classic: Earned his first top-10 of the year with a T7 at the Fort Smith Classic. Fired a final-round 65 to move up Sunday. Finish was the second-best of his career, topped only by a T5 at the season-opening Movistar Panama Championship in 2007.
2009 Season
Was No. 84 on the 2009 Korn Ferry Tour money list. Had five top-25 finishes among his eight made cuts but cracked the top 10 only once.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Finished T8 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, his first Korn Ferry Tour top 10 since the 2007 Chattanooga Classic.
2008 Season
Made the cut in five of his dozen starts.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: T15 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship his best finish. Also made a hole-in-one during the third round of that event.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 23 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, with four top-25 finishes. Ended the season No. 93 on the money list, with $62,308. Had made just one cut in nine career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour prior to 2007.
-
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Only other top-10 finish was a T8 at the Chattanooga Classic.
-
Movistar Panama Championship: Posted first-ever top-10 finish, with a T5 at the season-opening Movistar Panama Championship. Opened with rounds of 70-70-72 but stormed back with the round of the day Sunday, a 5-under 65 that was later matched by champion Miguel Carballo.
2005 Season
-
BellSouth Classic: Finished 74th at the BellSouth Classic, representing his only made cut in two career starts on the PGA TOUR.
2003 Season
Played his rookie season, making just one cut in eight starts. Has played on the NGA Hooters Tour, finishing No. 33 on the 2006 money list, with eight top-25 finishes in 16 appearances.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: T67 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Enjoyed an outstanding career at the University of Florida, highlighted by the Gators' national championship in 2001, thanks, in large part, to his second-place finish in the individual competition.
- Medalist at the 1999 and 2002 Southeastern Conference Championships.
- In 1999, he became the first freshman in Florida history to win the SEC individual title, carding a 2-over-par 218.
- Three-time South American Junior champion.