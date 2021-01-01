JOINED TOUR
- Plays the game lefthanded.
- Is the owner and director of Light It Up Golf, a company he established in 2011. Designed a visible-in-the-dark LED golf ball and is developing a professional concept for golf clubs in Australia and Southeast Asia to grow golf in those areas.
2014 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR China Series' season 38th on the final Order of Merit.
Nine Dragons Open: Added a T55 in mid-November at the Nine Dragons Open in Jiaxing.
JianyeTianzhu Henan Open: After missing the cut at the Cadillac Championship, he played on the weekend at the JianyeTianzhu Henan Open, finishing T48.
Earls Beijing Open: Just missed on earning his first top-10 of the season when he T12 at the Earls Beijing Open in mid-June. Turned in four par-or-better rounds in Beijing.
Buick Open: Finished T11 at the Buick Open, the second tournament of the PGA TOUR China Series' season.
Mission Hills Haikou Open: Was T12 at the Mission Hills Haikou Open, the PGA TOUR China Series' season-opener.
First Qualifying Tournament: Fired rounds of 72-74-75-76 at the first Qualifying Tournament to earn conditional status for the PGA TOUR China Series.
2013 Season
Lennock Motors Murrumbidgee Pro-Am: Did win the 36-hole Lennock Motors Murrumbidgee Pro-Am in February.
Gloria Jeans New South Wales Open: In mid-November, was T35 at the Gloria Jeans New South Wales Open at Castle Hill CC. Finished at 5-under, including an opening-round, 4-under 68.
Tusker Vanuatu Golf Open: Posted a top-20 finish at the Tusker Vanuatu Golf Open at Port Vila CC. Finished T11 after a final-round, 7-over 79 dropped him off the pace.
Queensland PGA Championship: In February, opened with a 64 at the Queensland PGA Championship and followed withrounds of 68-68-73 to T52.
Sydney Meriton Invitational: Early in his season, opened with a 67 that helped him to a T24 at the Sydney Meriton Invitational in March. Stumbled over his final 36 holes, with a 76-76 finish.
2012 Season
New Zealand Open: Also finished T56 at the New Zealand Open.
New South Wales PGA Championship: Finished his PGA Tour of Australasia season No. 153 on the order of merit. Best finish of the campaign was a T35 at the New South Wales PGA Championship (69-75-72-71).
2011 Season
Ended the season No. 92 on the PGA Tour of Australasia order of merit.
JBWere Masters: Best finishes were a T25 at the New Zealand Open and a T40 at the JBWere Masters, a tournament where he finished with a 69.
2010 Season
Earned U.S. $11,560 to finish 77th on the PGA Tour of Australasia order of merit. Performance allowed him to retain his playing privileges for 2011.
Moonah Classic: Played in a Korn Ferry Tour event for the first time since 2006. Shot rounds of 77-70 to miss the cut at the Moonah Classic.
Australian Open: Was also T60 at the Australian Open.
Australian PGA Championship: Top performance was a T41 at the Australian PGA Championship.
2009 Season
Hero Honda Indian Open: Had a T25 at the Hero Honda Indian Open on the Asian Tour.
2008 Season
Macau Open: Finished T57 at the Macau Open in late-October, his top performance on the Asian Tour.
2007 Season
MasterCard Masters: Missed the cut at the MasterCard Masters on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
2006 Season
Mad two Korn Ferry Tour appearances.
ING New Zealand PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the ING New Zealand PGA Championship.
Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Missed the cut at the Jacob's Creek Open.
Johnnie Walker Classic: Made one European Tour start, missing the cut at the Johnnie Walker Classic (71-73).
2005 Season
Made two Korn Ferry Tour appearances.
MasterCard Masters: Was T13 at the MasterCard Masters, with rounds of 67-70-70 over his final 54 holes.
Australian PGA Championship: Late in the season, put together a run of good play. First, finished T25 at the Australian PGA Championship.
Queensland PGA Championship: Made Australian golf history in November at the Queensland PGA Championship on the Von Nida Tour. Playing Emerald Lakes on the Gold Coast, he shot a second-round 59 that included a bogey. Playing partner that day was Australian legend Peter Senior. Made 11 birdies, an eagle and the bogey.
2004 Season
Holden New Zealand Open: Finished T48 at the Holden New Zealand Open.
2003 Season
Jacob's Creek Open: Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, missing the cut at the Jacob's Creek Open in his native Australia.
2002 Season
New South Wales Open: Finished T40 at the New South Wales Open.