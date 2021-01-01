International Victories (19)
-
2009 Japan PGA Championship [Jpn]
-
2009 Vana H Cup KBC Augusta [Jpn]
-
2009 Canon Open [Jpn]
-
2009 Bridgestone Open [Jpn]
-
2010 Toshin Golf Tournament in Lake Wood [Jpn]
-
2010 ANA Open [Jpn]
-
2010 Bridgestone Open [Jpn]
-
2010 Dunlop Phoenix [Jpn]
-
2011 Sun Chlorella Classic [Jpn]
-
2012 Canon Open [Jpn]
-
2013 Mynavi ABC Championship [Jpn]
-
2014 Japan Open [Jpn]
-
2015 KBC Augusta [Jpn]
-
2016 Panasonic Open Golf Championship [Jpn]
-
2016 Honma Tourworld Cup [Jpn]
-
2016 Casio World Open [Jpn]
-
2017 RIZAP KBC Augusta [Jpn]
-
2017 ANA Open [Jpn]
-
2017 Japan Open [Jpn]
National Teams
- 2011 World Cup
- 2016 Summer Olympics
- 2011 Royal Trophy
Personal
- His idol is former Japan Golf Tour star "Jumbo" Ozaki.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
Japan Open: Held off amateur Takumi Kanaya to win for the third time this season, and his 19th Japan Golf Tour title, at the Japan Golf Tours' flagship tournament the Japan Open Golf Championship. Posted rounds of 67-66-67-72–272 (-8) to win by one stroke.
-
ANA Open: Won his 18th Japan Golf Tour title with a playoff victory at the ANA Open, defeating fellow countrymen Shugo Imahira and Ryuko Tokimatsu with a birdie at the first extra hole after all three players had finished at 13-under 275. Marked his second victory in four starts on the Japan Golf Tour and moved him to No. 49 on the Official World Golf Ranking.
-
RIZAP KBC Augusta: Won his 17th Japan Tour title with the three-shot victory over Kunihiro Kamii at the RIZAP KBC Augusta in Fukuoka in southern Japan.
2016 Season
-
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Japan when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T21 in 60-player field.
-
PGA Championship: T33 at the PGA Championship.
-
The Open Championship: All three PGA TOUR starts came in major championships, following a missed cut at the U.S. Open with a T72 at The Open Championship.
-
Casio World Open: Won again on the Japan Golf Tour at the weather-shortened Casio World Open, with his 13-under total through 54 holes edging Ryuji Masaoka by one stroke and Tadahiro Takayama by four shots. With the victory, guaranteed the top spot on the money list heading into the season-ending Golf Nippon Series.
-
Honma TourWorld Cup at Trophia Golf: Finished tied at 14-under 270 with Young-Han Song at the Honma Tourworld Cup at the Ishioka Golf club in Japan, going on to win in a playoff for his second victory on the Japan Golf Tour this season. Closed with a 66, to Song's 68, to finish regulation deadlocked.
-
Panasonic Open Golf Championship: Closed with a 6-under 65 to win the Panasonic Open Golf Championship, his 14th victory in Japan. At 13-under 271, finished three strokes clear of Marcus Fraser and K.T. Kim. Final round was highlighted by a 29 on the front nine at the Chiba Country Club, which included six birdies and just 10 putts. A bogey on the 15th hole was his only mistake, going on to tap in for birdie on the 72nd hole for the win.
2015 Season
Finished the Japan Golf Tour season third on the money list, behind only K.T. Kim and Yusaku Miyazato.
-
Heiwa PGM Championship: Had a solid early November tournament on the Japan Golf Tour, at the Heiwa PGM Championship. Opened with a pair of 68s and closed with a 3-under 67 to T6 at Sohbu CC's Sobhu Course.
-
Japan Open: Again flirted with victory, this time at the Japan Open Golf Championship. Opened 68-68 and was tied for third at the halfway mark. Despite a 3-under 69 Saturday, moved into third place with an 11-under total, two shots behind 54-hole leader Satoshi Kodaira. Fired a 71 on the final day, while Kodaira fashioned an even-par 72 that was enough to secure the one-shot triumph. Stood on the 18th tee with a chance to win or force a playoff but ended up bogeying the hole.
-
Honma TourWorld Cup at Trophia Golf: Followed that with a T8 at the Honma Tourworld Cup at Trophia Golf, a final-round 65 getting him inside the top 10.
-
Asia Pacific Mitsubishi Diamond Cup Golf: Was in the mix all week at the Asia-Pacific Golf Championship Diamond Cup Golf. Was tied for second with 18 holes to play after firing a 3-under 67 Saturday. Needed to go low again but could only muster a 1-under 69 on the final day to tie with Toshinori Muto, three shots short of winner Kim.
-
Top Cup Tokai Classic: Added a T3 in his next start, at the Top Cup Tokai Classic. Used three 70s and a third-round 68 to tie with Sang Hyun Park, two shots out of the Kim-Shingo Katayama playoff that Kim won.
-
RIZAP KBC Augusta: Earned his 11th Japan Golf Tour title when he went wire to wire at the KBC Augusta in August. Took a share of the lead with K.T. Kwon after 18 holes then held the outright lead the rest of the way. Fired a second-round 65 and a third-round 71 to give him a one-shot lead over Keiichiri Fukabori and Tomoyo Ikemura with a round to play. Secured the victory with his second 6-under 66 for the week to roll to a five-shot win over Koumei Oda.
-
MUSEE PLATINUM Open: Had a strong showing at the Musee Platinum Open in July. Turned in four sub-70 rounds, including an opening, 6-under 65 to finish solo fifth, two shots behind winner Kim.
2014 Season
Closed the Japan Golf Tour season ranked seventh on the Order of Merit.
-
Mynavi ABC Championship: Had a strong tournament at the Mynavi ABC Championship. Opened with a 5-under 66 and a 6-under 65 close to T4.
-
Japan Open: Was a stroke off the lead after both 18 and 36 holes of the Japan Open in mid-October. Shot a 4-under 66 in the third round to take a one-shot lead over Shingo Katayama and Prayad Marksaeng. Survived a final-round, 2-over 72 at Chiba CC's Umesato Course but was able to hang on for a one-shot triumph over Katayama and Satoshi Kodaira. The victory was his first since 2011 and 10th overall on the Japan Golf Tour.
-
Top Cup Tokai Classic: Added a T5 in early October at the Top Cup Tokai Classic, moving into the top five with a final-round, 5-under 67 on the final day.
-
Fujisankei Classic: In his next start, contended at the Fujisankei Classic on the Japan Golf Tour, but a final-round, 2-over 73 knocked him down the leaderboard after a 68-69-69 start. Eventually finished T4 with two others.
-
RZ EVERLASTING KBC Augusta: Next top -10 didn't come until late-August, at the RZ Everlasting KBC Augusta. Finished T7 after four par-or-better rounds at Keya GC, including a final-round, 4-under 68.
-
Token Homemate Cup: Finished T7 at the Token Homemate Cup early in the Japan Golf Tour season.
2013 Season
-
Casio World Open: On the first day of December, made a run at victory at the Casio World Open in Japan. Trailed Hideki Matsuyama by two shots through 54 holes, shot a 3-under 69 on the final day but still came up a stroke short of Matsuyama's winning score at Kochi Kuroshio CC.
-
Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship: At the Indonesia PGA Championship on the Japan Golf Tour, opened 67-68-67 and was a stroke out of the 54-hole lead. Could only muster a final-round, 1-under 71 at Emeralda GC and fell into a T7, four shots behind winner Choi Ho-Sung.
-
Mynavi ABC Championship: Season highlighted by a playoff win over S.K. Ho at the Mynavi ABC Championship. Both players finished regulation at 15-under 269 before Ikeda prevailed in the playoff.
2012 Season
-
ANA Open: Again contended only to again finish as the runner-up, this time at the ANA Open in Sapporo. Joined Wen-Chong Liang, Kurt Barnes and Hyung-Sung Kim a stroke behind winner Hiroyuki Fujita.
-
Toshin Golf Tournament in Ryosen 2012: At the 54-hole Toshin Golf Tournament at Ryosen GC in September, finished in a tie with Ashun Wu, with both players shooting identical 65-66-67 scores. In the playoff, Wu prevailed in the extra session to win his first Japan Golf Tour title.
-
Fujisankei Classic: Fell a stroke short of K.T. Kim at the Fujisankei Classic in early September. Shot weekend rounds of 67-67 at Fujizakura CC.
-
Kansai Open Golf Championship: At the Kansai Open Golf Championship, shot a third-round 62, a pair of 31s (9-under) at Izumigaoka CC to move into a tie for second through 54 holes. Had a final-round, even-par 72 to finish solo fourth, four shots behind winner Toshinori Muto.
-
Japan Golf Tour Championship Citibank Cup: Couldn't overcome a first-round 72 at the Japan Golf Tour Championship Citibank Cup Shishido Hills. Played his final 54 holes 65-68-69 to finish solo third, three shots shy of winner Yoshinori Fujimoto.
-
Totoumi Hamamatsu Open: Added an additional top-10, a T10 at the Totoumi Hamamatsu Open.
-
PGA Championship Nissin Cupnoodles Cup: Added a T6 at the PGA Championship Nissin Cupnoodles Cup in May.
-
Token Homemate Cup: Shot weekend rounds of 69-66 to T10 at the Token Homemate Cup on the Japan Golf Tour.
-
Canon Open: At 17-under 271, defeated Jung-Gon Hwang and Taichi Teshima by three strokes at the Canon Open.
2011 Season
He had top 10s in his first four starts of the Japan Golf Tour year. Finished the season No. 11 on the Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit. He qualified for all four World Golf Championships events for the first time in his career. He also made the cut in both of his major championship appearances.
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Late in the season, he made his OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup debut, teaming with Hiratsuka and representing Japan to a 20th-place performance in China.
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: T29 at the HSBC Champions was his top showing of the four World Golf Championships events.
-
PGA Championship: Finished T45 at the PGA Championship.
-
The Open Championship: Finished T38 at The Open Championship.
-
Japan PGA Championship: T5 at the PGA Championship Nissin.
-
The Crowns: Had a sixth-place showing at The Crowns.
-
Token Homemate Cup: T8 at the Token Homemate Cup.
-
Totoumi Hamamatsu Open: He was third at the Totoumi Hamamatsu Open.
-
Sun Chlorella Classic: The top moment of his season came when he won his ninth Japan Golf Tour title in three years. At the Sun Chlorella Classic, he shot a third-round 64 and then hung on with a final-round, even-par 72 to edge Tetsuji Hiratsuka by a stroke.
2010 Season
Won four more times on the Japan Golf Tour. Had 11 PGA TOUR starts.
-
Masters Tournament: T29 at the Masters Tournament in his first appearance at Augusta National.
-
World Golf Championships-CA Championship: T22 at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship was his best showing.
-
Bridgestone Open: At the Bridgestone Open, he had a final-round 62, his career-low Japan Golf Tour round, to win by three strokes.
2009 Season
Won four times on the Japan Golf Tour to battle for the top spot on that Tour. In his only PGA TOUR start, missed the cut. Won for the first time on the Japan Golf Tour.
-
The Open Championship: In his only PGA TOUR start, missed the cut at The Open Championship.
-
Bridgestone Open: Shot a final-round 65 to win the Bridgestone Open by two strokes over Kenichi Kuboya. The win moved him to first on the money list and 35th in the Official World Golf Ranking in late-October.
-
Canon Open: Shot a final-round 64, which included six birdies on the front nine, to win the rain-shortened Canon Open.
-
Vana H Cup KBC Augusta: Beat Japan Tour veteran Yasuharu Imano in a playoff at the Vana H Cup KBC Augusta, earning his second title of the year.
-
Japan PGA Championship: Won for the first time on the Japan Golf Tour at the Japan PGA Championship. Won by seven strokes after taking a four-stroke lead into a 36-hole final day.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2003 Junior World Golf Championship in San Diego.