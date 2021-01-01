×
Luke Hickmott
Luke Hickmott

Luke Hickmott

Australia
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
40
AGE
2004
Turned Pro
Melbourne, Australia
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
40
AGE
2004
Turned Pro
Melbourne, Australia
Birthplace
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2012)
Official Money (2012)
Top 10 Finishes
Scoring Average (2012)
72.45

Performance
Luke Hickmott
Luke Hickmott
AustraliaAustralia
Luke Hickmott

Full Name

6 ft, 0 in

Height

183 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

June 26, 1981

Birthday

40

AGE

Melbourne, Australia

Birthplace

Menlo Park, California

Residence

Residence

Wife, Nicole

Family

2004

Turned Pro

$32,329

Career Earnings

Melbourne, Australia

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2011

Personal

  • Never travels without his iPad.
  • Stanford is his favorite college team, and the San Fransico Giants, San Francisco 49ers and the Golden State Warriors are his favorite pro teams.
  • Bucket list includes playing on the PGA TOUR.
  • Charity work includes the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
  • Has two brothers and two sisters.
  • Attended Mowbray High School in Melbourne, Australia.
  • Not many people know that his wife is a professional cyclist.

Special Interests

  • Gardening, movies, eating good food

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Played on a Major Medical extension. Had four starts and needed to earn $41,519 to maintain conditional status. Needed to earn $99,916 to maintain fully-exempt status. Was unable to do so. Made two cuts in those four starts.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Competed in the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, earning conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing T133.
  • TPC Stonebrae Championship: His best performance was a T39 at the TPC Stonebrae Championship in April.

2011 Season

Made just one cut in 13 starts, and did not play following a withdrawal at the Cox Classic in Omaha in early August. Had played on the Canadian Tour, Australian Tour and Asian Tour.