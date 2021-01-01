|
Luke Hickmott
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
June 26, 1981
Birthday
40
AGE
Melbourne, Australia
Birthplace
Menlo Park, California
Residence
Wife, Nicole
Family
2004
Turned Pro
$32,329
Career Earnings
Melbourne, Australia
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Played on a Major Medical extension. Had four starts and needed to earn $41,519 to maintain conditional status. Needed to earn $99,916 to maintain fully-exempt status. Was unable to do so. Made two cuts in those four starts.
2011 Season
Made just one cut in 13 starts, and did not play following a withdrawal at the Cox Classic in Omaha in early August. Had played on the Canadian Tour, Australian Tour and Asian Tour.