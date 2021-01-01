|
Adam Bland
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
August 26, 1982
Birthday
38
AGE
Mildura, Victoria, Australia
Birthplace
Adelaide, South Australia
Residence
Single
Family
2005
Turned Pro
$323,987
Career Earnings
Adelaide, Australia
City Plays From
International Victories (3)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2010 Season
He made 26 starts on the Nationwide Tour and made 14 cuts. After the Rex Hosptial Open, had four other top-25 finishes and ended the year No. 75 on the money list.
2009 Season
Ended his rookie season on the Nationwide Tour ranked No. 38 on the money list, thanks to three top-10 finishes in his 11 made cuts. Played the Canadian Tour in 2007-08, with six top-10s, including two wins.
2008 Season
2006 Season
2005 Season
Five top-10s on the Gateway Tour in 2005. Member of the Australasian Tour 2005-07, where he was awarded the inaugural Kel Nagle Rookie of the Year trophy for 2005.