AustraliaAustralia
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
38
AGE
2005
Turned Pro
Mildura, Victoria, Australia
Birthplace
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes (2011)
72.05
Scoring Average (2011)

AustraliaAustralia
International Victories (3)

  • 2005 Western Australian PGA Championship [Aus]
  • 2007 San Jose International [Can]
  • 2007 Ford Culiacan Open [Can]

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

  • 2009 Lost to Troy Merritt, Mexico Open Presented by Corona Light

Personal

  • Lists his favorite places as Australia and Scottsdale, AZ.
  • Caesar salad, chicken parmigiana and Thai food are his fares of choice.

Special Interests

  • Spending time with friends and family over a quiet beer, Australian Rules Football, horse racing, jet-skiing

Career Highlights

2010 Season

He made 26 starts on the Nationwide Tour and made 14 cuts. After the Rex Hosptial Open, had four other top-25 finishes and ended the year No. 75 on the money list.

  • The Rex Hospital Open: Best finish came at the rain-shortened Rex Hospital Open, where he was T3.
  • JBWere Masters: In his native Australia, entered the final round of the JBWere Australian Masters in Melbourne with a three-stroke lead. Stumbled to a Sunday 73, allowing Stuart Appleby to come from seven strokes off the pace to win.

2009 Season

Ended his rookie season on the Nationwide Tour ranked No. 38 on the money list, thanks to three top-10 finishes in his 11 made cuts. Played the Canadian Tour in 2007-08, with six top-10s, including two wins.

  • Mexico Open Presented by Corona Light: After the Michael Hill New Zealand Open, next top-10 didn't come until nearly six months later when he was a playoff runner-up to rookie Troy Merritt at the Mexico Open. Posted a course-record 8-under 64 in the final round to finish at 15-under 273 and force the playoff, which Merritt won with a 20-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole.
  • Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Finished T10 at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open.
  • Moonah Classic: Opened the season with a T4 at the Moonah Classic.

2008 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Advanced to Nationwide Tour after a T97 finish at 2008 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
  • Telus Edmonton Open: Shot a course-record 63 at the 2008 TELUS Edmonton Open.

2006 Season

  • The Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Open Championship in 2006 after pre-qualifying.

2005 Season

Five top-10s on the Gateway Tour in 2005. Member of the Australasian Tour 2005-07, where he was awarded the inaugural Kel Nagle Rookie of the Year trophy for 2005.

  • Shinhan Donghae Open: Finished third in 2005 Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea.
  • Western Australian PGA Championship: Won the 2005 Western Australian PGA Championship.