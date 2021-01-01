×
James Oh
James Oh

James Oh

United States
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
39
AGE
2001
Turned Pro
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
College
Los Angeles, CA
Birthplace
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
39
AGE
2001
Turned Pro
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
College
Los Angeles, CA
Birthplace
Performance
James Oh
James Oh
United StatesUnited States
James Oh

Full Name

5 ft, 8 in

Height

173 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

April 05, 1982

Birthday

39

AGE

Los Angeles, CA

Birthplace

Lakewood, CA

Residence

Single

Family

University of Nevada-Las Vegas

College

College

2001

Turned Pro

$181,629

Career Earnings

Lakewood, CA, United States

City Plays From

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2003 Mark Christopher Charity Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

  • 2003 Defeated Jess Daley, Mark Christopher Charity Classic

Special Interests

  • Movies, music, watching sports

Career Highlights

2010 Season

  • The Rex Hospital Open: Missed the cut at The Rex Hospital Open, his only start on the season.

2006 Season

Struggled through the season, making the cut in three of 18 starts on Tour and failing to record a top-25 finish.

2005 Season

  • Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres by Adelphia: Posted a T24 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic, his only top-25 finish in 19 starts on Tour.

2004 Season

Also struggled during his sophomore season on Tour, making one cut in 18 starts.

  • First Tee Arkansas Classic: T58 at the First Tee Arkansas Classic.

2003 Season

One of a record eight players who played their way onto the Nationwide Tour. Made the cut in all eight appearances on Tour. Despite limited action, still finished No. 46 on the money list, with $97,334.

  • Mark Christopher Charity Classic: Became the 16th Monday qualifier in Tour history to go on to victory with his triumph at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic. Shared the lead after each of the first two rounds and held a one-stroke lead over Jess Daley after 54 holes. Birdied the final hole of regulation to force a playoff and then birdied the third extra hole to defeat Daley. At 21 years, 5 months, 27 days, became the youngest winner in Tour history, supplanting David Duval, who was a little more than three months older when he won the 1993 Wichita Open. For the season, posted par-or-better scores in 26 of 32 rounds.