James Oh
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
April 05, 1982
Birthday
39
AGE
Los Angeles, CA
Birthplace
Lakewood, CA
Residence
Single
Family
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
College
2001
Turned Pro
$181,629
Career Earnings
Lakewood, CA, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2010 Season
2006 Season
Struggled through the season, making the cut in three of 18 starts on Tour and failing to record a top-25 finish.
2005 Season
2004 Season
Also struggled during his sophomore season on Tour, making one cut in 18 starts.
2003 Season
One of a record eight players who played their way onto the Nationwide Tour. Made the cut in all eight appearances on Tour. Despite limited action, still finished No. 46 on the money list, with $97,334.