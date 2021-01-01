Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, World Golf Championships (thru 2023-24)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2006

PGA TOUR Victories (12)

2010 Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship 2011 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Farmers Insurance Open

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Farmers Insurance Open 2012 Masters Tournament

Masters Tournament 2014 Northern Trust Open, Masters Tournament

Northern Trust Open, Masters Tournament 2015 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Travelers Championship

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Travelers Championship 2016 Northern Trust Open

Northern Trust Open 2018 Genesis Open, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Travelers Championship

Additional Victories (2)

2008 CVS/Caremark Charity Classic [with Camilo Villegas]

CVS/Caremark Charity Classic [with Camilo Villegas] 2015 Hero World Challenge

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (5-1)

2010 Defeated Corey Pavin, Scott Verplank, Travelers Championship

Defeated Corey Pavin, Scott Verplank, Travelers Championship 2010 Lost to Martin Kaymer, PGA Championship

Lost to Martin Kaymer, PGA Championship 2011 Defeated Webb Simpson, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Defeated Webb Simpson, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2012 Defeated Louis Oosthuizen, Masters Tournament

Defeated Louis Oosthuizen, Masters Tournament 2015 Defeated Paul Casey, Travelers Championship

Defeated Paul Casey, Travelers Championship 2015 Defeated Tim Clark, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2004 Lost to Michael Long, Kevin Stadler, Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort

National Teams

2011, 2015 Presidents Cup

2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 Ryder Cup

2016 Olympic Games

Personal

He and his wife, Angie, adopted their son (Caleb) on March 26, 2012 and adopted their daughter (Dakota) in December 2014.

Wife is 6-foot-4 and a former University of Georgia, WNBA and European professional basketball player.

Formed the Bubba Watson Foundation in January 2014. The foundation's mission is to enhance the everyday lives of people in need and placing a particular emphasis on helping and inspiring children, young adults and those associated with the U.S. military.

Also created Bubba's Bash, an annual charity concert comprised of artists of varying genres and guest speakers who share a love of God.

Returned to the University of Georgia to complete his degree without telling family or friends. Wanted to encourage kids to get an education and pursue their dreams.

Dedicated his 2010 Travelers Championship win to his wife and father, Gerry, who was battling lung cancer and later passed away in October 2010. Father was a lieutenant in the Green Berets' Special Forces during the Vietnam War and was honored prior to the clinic for his military service with a plaque presented to him by Gen. Steven Duff, commander of U.S. Army Special Forces Command (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, N.C. "It's special. With my dad's situation, it's brought to my heart that the military is much more important than what we do for a living. So I needed to do something for the Green Berets and bring light to the Pensacola area."

Self-taught player who learned the game by hitting Wiffle balls around his house.

Attended the same high school–Milton (Fla.) High School–as PGA TOUR players Heath Slocum and Boo Weekley.

In 2015, became a part owner of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, a minor-league baseball team (Cincinnati Reds Double-A team) with Quint Studer and Rishy Studer.

In the summer of 2016, pledged to donate at least $250,000 to relief and recovery efforts of the worst flooding in the West Virginia area in more than 100 years (Watson and his family spend 4-5 months a year at their summer home in the area). That same year, donated $100,000 to assist with Louisiana flood recovery efforts. His caddie, Ted Scott, is from the area.

In July 2016, opened a candy store called "Bubba's Sweet Shop" in Pensacola, Fla., selling fudge, ice cream and candy, where his mom, Molly, sometimes works behind the counter.

In October 2016, became co-owner of a local car dealership, Sandy & Bubba's Milton Chevrolet

Special Interests

Cars, Video games, collecting rare and designer shoes, wake surfing, water sports, fitness

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Became one of nine players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs in each of the first 14 seasons of the FedExCup era, advancing to the BMW Championship and ending his season at No. 46 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his 12th season qualifying for the BMW Championship and first since 2017-18. Recorded three top-10s, highlighted by a T3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and made 13 cuts in 20 starts.

Farmers Insurance Open: Tied two others for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open. Co-led the field in Eagles (2) and Par-5 Scoring Average (4.25).

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, one of nine players to do so in each of the first 13 seasons of the FedExCup era. Ended the season No. 81 in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the second Playoffs event for the first time in his career. Earned three top-10s and made 14 cuts in 19 starts.

Travelers Championship: Finished T54 at the Travelers Championship in defense of his third title at the event.

Finished T54 at the Travelers Championship in defense of his third title at the event. Valspar Championship: Tied the low score of the day with a final-round 68 to finish T4 at the Valspar Championship. Represented his second top-10 in eight starts at the event.

Tied the low score of the day with a final-round 68 to finish T4 at the Valspar Championship. Represented his second top-10 in eight starts at the event. Genesis Open: Finished 6-under and T15 while attempting to defend his title at the Genesis Open.

Finished 6-under and T15 while attempting to defend his title at the Genesis Open. Waste Management Phoenix Open: In his 300th start on the PGA TOUR and 13th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, posted scores of 66-67-68-71–272 (-12) to finish T4 with Chez Reavie and Matt Kuchar at TPC Scottsdale. Bogeyed four of his first five holes Sunday before three birdies and an eagle over his last 10 resulted in an even-par score and his fourth top-five in the event.

2018 Season

Earned three PGA TOUR titles for the first time in his career and made eighth start in the TOUR Championship. Finished No. 10 in the FedExCup standings, his third result inside the top 10. In all, made 19 cuts and recorded six top-10s in 24 starts. Ranked inside the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (0.781) for the ninth consecutive season.

Ryder Cup: Made his fourth Ryder Cup appearance at Le Golf National in Paris, France and finished the week with a 1-2-0 record, as the Europeans defeated the U.S., 17.5-10.5. Teamed with Webb Simpson to win the Saturday Foursome match against Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, 5&4.

Made his fourth Ryder Cup appearance at Le Golf National in Paris, France and finished the week with a 1-2-0 record, as the Europeans defeated the U.S., 17.5-10.5. Teamed with Webb Simpson to win the Saturday Foursome match against Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, 5&4. Dell Technologies Championship: Recorded two eagles in the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship to close with a 5-under 66 and finish T7, his sixth top-10 of the season.

Recorded two eagles in the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship to close with a 5-under 66 and finish T7, his sixth top-10 of the season. Travelers Championship: Claimed his third Travelers Championship title (2010, 2015, 2018) and 12th on the PGA TOUR in his 288th start at the age of 39 years, 7 months, 19 days. Third win at the event left him one shy of Billy Casper for the most Travelers Championship wins (1963, 1965, 1968, 1973). Became the season's first three-time winner (Genesis Open, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Travelers Championship). Began the final round six strokes back of Paul Casey's lead before shooting a 7-under 63, coming from behind to win for the seventh time in his career. Became the first winner of the season to shoot 63-or-better in the final round.

Claimed his third Travelers Championship title (2010, 2015, 2018) and 12th on the PGA TOUR in his 288th start at the age of 39 years, 7 months, 19 days. Third win at the event left him one shy of Billy Casper for the most Travelers Championship wins (1963, 1965, 1968, 1973). Became the season's first three-time winner (Genesis Open, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Travelers Championship). Began the final round six strokes back of Paul Casey's lead before shooting a 7-under 63, coming from behind to win for the seventh time in his career. Became the first winner of the season to shoot 63-or-better in the final round. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: While partnering Matt Kuchar in the two-man team event, shot 5-under 67 in round two (Foursomes) at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a score lower than both of their Four-ball scores in rounds one (68) and three (68). A final-round 74 (Foursomes) resulted in a T28 finish for the team.

While partnering Matt Kuchar in the two-man team event, shot 5-under 67 in round two (Foursomes) at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a score lower than both of their Four-ball scores in rounds one (68) and three (68). A final-round 74 (Foursomes) resulted in a T28 finish for the team. Masters Tournament: With T5 at the Masters Tournament, finished best of the record six left-handers in the field (Bubba Watson/T5, Phil Mickelson/T36, Brian Harman/T44, Ted Potter, Jr./MC, Mike Weir/MC, Yuxin Lin/MC). Earned his third top-10 at Augusta National (T5/2018, Won/2014, Won/2012).

With T5 at the Masters Tournament, finished best of the record six left-handers in the field (Bubba Watson/T5, Phil Mickelson/T36, Brian Harman/T44, Ted Potter, Jr./MC, Mike Weir/MC, Yuxin Lin/MC). Earned his third top-10 at Augusta National (T5/2018, Won/2014, Won/2012). World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Defeated Kevin Kisner 7 and 6 in the championship match of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play for his 11th career PGA TOUR title and second of the season. Moved to No. 4 in the FedExCup and became the third player to claim multiple victories during the season (Patton Kizzire, Justin Thomas). Became the fifth player to win multiple major championships and multiple WGC titles (2012 Masters Tournament, 2014 Masters Tournament, 2015 WGC-HSBC Champions, 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play), joining Ernie Els, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. Became the first left-handed player to win the Dell Technologies Match Play, with the best previous finish by a left-hander at the event being his own fourth-place result in 2011. The 7-and-6 win over Kisner was the largest margin of victory in the title match since the event moved to an 18-hole championship in 2011, topping Jason Day's 5-and-4 defeat of Louis Oosthuizen in 2016.

Defeated Kevin Kisner 7 and 6 in the championship match of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play for his 11th career PGA TOUR title and second of the season. Moved to No. 4 in the FedExCup and became the third player to claim multiple victories during the season (Patton Kizzire, Justin Thomas). Became the fifth player to win multiple major championships and multiple WGC titles (2012 Masters Tournament, 2014 Masters Tournament, 2015 WGC-HSBC Champions, 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play), joining Ernie Els, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. Became the first left-handed player to win the Dell Technologies Match Play, with the best previous finish by a left-hander at the event being his own fourth-place result in 2011. The 7-and-6 win over Kisner was the largest margin of victory in the title match since the event moved to an 18-hole championship in 2011, topping Jason Day's 5-and-4 defeat of Louis Oosthuizen in 2016. World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Moved from No. 117 to No. 40 in the Official World Golf Ranking to qualify for the WGC-Mexico Championship after winning the Genesis Open the week before. Shot a final-round 67 to finish T9 for his fifth career top-10 in the event (T9/2018, 2/2016, 3rd/2015, T2/2014, 2/2012). Led Driving Distance category for the week (349.9 yards) and ranked No. 1 in Greens in Regulation with 56 of 72 at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Moved from No. 117 to No. 40 in the Official World Golf Ranking to qualify for the WGC-Mexico Championship after winning the Genesis Open the week before. Shot a final-round 67 to finish T9 for his fifth career top-10 in the event (T9/2018, 2/2016, 3rd/2015, T2/2014, 2/2012). Led Driving Distance category for the week (349.9 yards) and ranked No. 1 in Greens in Regulation with 56 of 72 at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Genesis Open: After beginning the final round of the Genesis Open with a one-stroke lead over Patrick Cantlay, carded a 2-under 69 to finish at 12-under 272, good for a two-stroke win over Kevin Na and Tony Finau. Marked his 10th PGA TOUR victory, and first since winning the 2016 Genesis Open, in his 279th start at the age of 39 years, 3 months, 13 days. Claimed his third victory at the Genesis Open, having won the event in 2014 and 2016. Tied Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer with three Genesis Open wins, trailing only MacDonald Smith and Lloyd Mangrum, who have four each. Following Ted Potter, Jr.'s win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the victory marked the first time the TOUR had two different left-handed winners in consecutive weeks since 2000 when Phil Mickelson and Mike Weir won the TOUR Championship and World Golf Championships-American Express Championship.

2017 Season

Finished the 2016-17 season with 14 made cuts in 22 starts, highlighted by a T5 finish (with teammate J.B. Holmes) at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Wrapped up the season No. 75 in the standings, his worst showing in the 11-year history of the FedExCup.

Dell Technologies Championship: After playing his way into the Dell Technologies Championship, finished his season with a T69 at TPC Boston.

After playing his way into the Dell Technologies Championship, finished his season with a T69 at TPC Boston. THE NORTHERN TRUST: Entered first FedExCup Playoffs tournament at No. 113 in the standings and jumped 41 spots to No. 72 after T10 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST, with 4-under 276 at Glen Oaks Club. One of three players (Harold Varner III, David Lingmerth) to advance to Dell Technologies Championship from outside top 100.

Entered first FedExCup Playoffs tournament at No. 113 in the standings and jumped 41 spots to No. 72 after T10 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST, with 4-under 276 at Glen Oaks Club. One of three players (Harold Varner III, David Lingmerth) to advance to Dell Technologies Championship from outside top 100. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: T6 finish at the Memorial Tournament in June marked his first top-10 in an individual stroke play event this season, the deepest he has gone into a season to earn first top-10 since beginning TOUR career in 2006.

T6 finish at the Memorial Tournament in June marked his first top-10 in an individual stroke play event this season, the deepest he has gone into a season to earn first top-10 since beginning TOUR career in 2006. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with J.B. Holmes to finish T5 at 19-under in new Foursomes/Four-ball format at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Was one of three former Zurich Classic winners to finish T5 (Jason Dufner/2012, Nick Watney/2007).

Teamed with J.B. Holmes to finish T5 at 19-under in new Foursomes/Four-ball format at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Was one of three former Zurich Classic winners to finish T5 (Jason Dufner/2012, Nick Watney/2007). World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play at World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before losing to Ross Fisher (4 and 3) in the round of 16 to finish T9.

Advanced out of Group Play at World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before losing to Ross Fisher (4 and 3) in the round of 16 to finish T9. Hero World Challenge: Finished T6 in his attempt to join Tiger Woods (2006-07) as the only players to win the Hero World Challenge in back-to-back seasons.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, one of 16 players to reach the FedExCup Playoffs every season since its inception. Made it to the TOUR Championship for the seventh time. Entered the Playoffs finale in the No. 24 position on the FedExCup standings and finished T10 at East Lake to end his season No. 21 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded nine top-25 finishes from 19 starts. Of those, two were top-five showings, coming in back-to-back starts with a win at the Northern Trust Open and runner-up finish at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. Following a T13 at The Barclays and a missed cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship, finished T20 in his ninth appearance at the BMW Championship, as one of three players who have qualified for the BMW Championship every year of the FedExCup (Phil Mickelson and Charley Hoffman).

Ryder Cup: After missing out on a Captain's Pick for the 2016 Ryder Cup, became a last-minute addition as a vice-captain after asking Captain Davis Love III to ensure he was on the team in some capacity.

After missing out on a Captain's Pick for the 2016 Ryder Cup, became a last-minute addition as a vice-captain after asking Captain Davis Love III to ensure he was on the team in some capacity. Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented the United States when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T8 in the 60-player field.

Represented the United States when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T8 in the 60-player field. Travelers Championship: Finished T25 in his title defense at the Travelers Championship.

Finished T25 in his title defense at the Travelers Championship. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Posted his third runner-up finish at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship while making his first start after his Northern Trust Open win.

Posted his third runner-up finish at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship while making his first start after his Northern Trust Open win. Northern Trust Open: Finished birdie-birdie-par over the final three holes at the Northern Trust Open in February to win his second career Northern Trust Open, becoming the 16th multiple winner in the 90th playing of the event. Began the final round with a one-shot lead. The win, his ninth career PGA TOUR victory, improved his standing in the Official World Golf Ranking to No. 4.

Finished birdie-birdie-par over the final three holes at the Northern Trust Open in February to win his second career Northern Trust Open, becoming the 16th multiple winner in the 90th playing of the event. Began the final round with a one-shot lead. The win, his ninth career PGA TOUR victory, improved his standing in the Official World Golf Ranking to No. 4. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Recorded his first top-10 of the season at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in his fifth start at the event. Has three top-10s in those five appearances, with his best finish a T4 in 2013.

Recorded his first top-10 of the season at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in his fifth start at the event. Has three top-10s in those five appearances, with his best finish a T4 in 2013. Hero World Challenge: Followed up a third-round 9-under 63 (at the time the Albany Course record until broken by Justin Rose a day later) with a final-round 6-under 66, to win the 2015 Hero World Challenge by three strokes over Patrick Reed and four over Rickie Fowler. With a winning score of 25-under 263, came up just one stroke shy of tying Jordan Spieth's Hero World Challenge record of 26-under 262 from the previous season. Was originally in the field before withdrawing while waiting for a passport for one of his children, but later rejoined the field when Jason Day withdrew. Win came at the age of 37 years, 1 month and 1 day and in his sixth start at the event (T14/2010, T6/2011, T9/2012, T3/2013, T11/2014, 1/2015).

2015 Season

Made 17 of 19 cuts with 10 top-10s and two wins and a No. 5 finish in the final FedExCup standings for the second consecutive season.

Presidents Cup: Went 2-1-2 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea.

Went 2-1-2 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished T5 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola to match his best finish (2012) at East Lake GC in six starts.

Finished T5 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola to match his best finish (2012) at East Lake GC in six starts. BMW Championship: With bookend 6-under 65s, ended up T10 at the BMW Championship, 10 strokes behind champion Jason Day. Marked his second top-10 finish at the event (second in 2014).

With bookend 6-under 65s, ended up T10 at the BMW Championship, 10 strokes behind champion Jason Day. Marked his second top-10 finish at the event (second in 2014). The Barclays: Finished solo third at The Barclays (eight strokes behind champion Day) for his eighth top-10 finish of the season, entered the Deutsche Bank Championship No. 3 in the FedExCup standings, maintaining his career-best position in the season-long competition. His finish at The Barclays marked his fourth top-15 finish in 10 starts at the event. He also T10 in 2012, T12 in 2008 and T13 in 2013.

Finished solo third at The Barclays (eight strokes behind champion Day) for his eighth top-10 finish of the season, entered the Deutsche Bank Championship No. 3 in the FedExCup standings, maintaining his career-best position in the season-long competition. His finish at The Barclays marked his fourth top-15 finish in 10 starts at the event. He also T10 in 2012, T12 in 2008 and T13 in 2013. RBC Canadian Open: At the RBC Canadian Open, played Glen Abbey GC's final three holes in 11-under for the week en route to a solo-second finish, one stroke behind Jason Day. Noted to media early in the week that with his wife, Angie, being Canadian, he may have some extra luck. En route to his Travelers Championship win earlier in the season, was paired in the final round with Canadian Graham DeLaet. In the final round of the RBC Canadian Open, was paired with Canadian David Hearn, the 54-hole leader.

At the RBC Canadian Open, played Glen Abbey GC's final three holes in 11-under for the week en route to a solo-second finish, one stroke behind Jason Day. Noted to media early in the week that with his wife, Angie, being Canadian, he may have some extra luck. En route to his Travelers Championship win earlier in the season, was paired in the final round with Canadian Graham DeLaet. In the final round of the RBC Canadian Open, was paired with Canadian David Hearn, the 54-hole leader. Travelers Championship: At the Travelers Championship in late-June, made just his third bogey of the week on the par-4 17th hole to open the door for what would become extra holes with England's Paul Casey at TPC River Highlands. On the second extra hole, No. 18, secured the victory with a birdie-3. Has converted five of six playoff appearances into victories. Held the outright lead after the first and second rounds outside Hartford and trailed Brian Harman by one shot going into the final round. With the sudden-death win, notched his second Travelers Championship crown and eighth title overall in his 223rd career PGA TOUR start at age 36 years, 7 months, 23 days. Became the seventh multiple winner of the Travelers Championship, joining Stewart Cink (1997 and 2008), Peter Jacobsen (1984 and 2003), Phil Mickelson (2001-02), Paul Azinger (1987 and 1989), Billy Casper (1963, 1965, 1968 and 1973) and Arnold Palmer (1956 and 1960). Is the fourth consecutive player to win in final-round, come-from-behind fashion (Kevin Streelman in 2014, Ken Duke in 2013 and Marc Leishman in 2012). His only three bogeys of the week came at the par-3 16th Thursday, the par-4 12th Saturday and the par-4 17th Sunday. The last winner of the Travelers Championship with fewer bogeys was Freddie Jacobson in 2011, who had just one blemish on his card. Win tied him with Mike Weir for the second-most wins by a lefthanded player on TOUR. Mickelson leads that group, with 42 titles.

At the Travelers Championship in late-June, made just his third bogey of the week on the par-4 17th hole to open the door for what would become extra holes with England's Paul Casey at TPC River Highlands. On the second extra hole, No. 18, secured the victory with a birdie-3. Has converted five of six playoff appearances into victories. Held the outright lead after the first and second rounds outside Hartford and trailed Brian Harman by one shot going into the final round. With the sudden-death win, notched his second Travelers Championship crown and eighth title overall in his 223rd career PGA TOUR start at age 36 years, 7 months, 23 days. Became the seventh multiple winner of the Travelers Championship, joining Stewart Cink (1997 and 2008), Peter Jacobsen (1984 and 2003), Phil Mickelson (2001-02), Paul Azinger (1987 and 1989), Billy Casper (1963, 1965, 1968 and 1973) and Arnold Palmer (1956 and 1960). Is the fourth consecutive player to win in final-round, come-from-behind fashion (Kevin Streelman in 2014, Ken Duke in 2013 and Marc Leishman in 2012). His only three bogeys of the week came at the par-3 16th Thursday, the par-4 12th Saturday and the par-4 17th Sunday. The last winner of the Travelers Championship with fewer bogeys was Freddie Jacobson in 2011, who had just one blemish on his card. Win tied him with Mike Weir for the second-most wins by a lefthanded player on TOUR. Mickelson leads that group, with 42 titles. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: In search of his eighth PGA TOUR victory and second of the season (World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions), finished third at the Cadillac Championship in his bid to join Tiger Woods as the only players to win back-to-back World Golf Championships events. Along with this performance, has two other top-three finishes in five starts at the Cadillac Championship (72nd in 2009, second in 2012, T18 in 2013 and T2 in 2014).

In search of his eighth PGA TOUR victory and second of the season (World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions), finished third at the Cadillac Championship in his bid to join Tiger Woods as the only players to win back-to-back World Golf Championships events. Along with this performance, has two other top-three finishes in five starts at the Cadillac Championship (72nd in 2009, second in 2012, T18 in 2013 and T2 in 2014). Waste Management Phoenix Open: Opened and closed with 6-under 65s at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to claim a T2 at TPC Scottsdale with Ryan Palmer and Hideki Matsuyama. Came to the 72nd hole Sunday with a chance to force sudden death but missed a 22-foot birdie putt to extend play. For the week, was 8-under on the four par-5s. The finish marked the second consecutive T2 in the event and was his third top-five outing at TPC Scottsdale since 2012 (T5 in 2012).

Opened and closed with 6-under 65s at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to claim a T2 at TPC Scottsdale with Ryan Palmer and Hideki Matsuyama. Came to the 72nd hole Sunday with a chance to force sudden death but missed a 22-foot birdie putt to extend play. For the week, was 8-under on the four par-5s. The finish marked the second consecutive T2 in the event and was his third top-five outing at TPC Scottsdale since 2012 (T5 in 2012). Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Second top-10 of the season came with a 10th-place finish at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, finishing six strokes behind Patrick Reed. Shot rounds of 70-69-68 leading up to the final day, with the third-round 68 his best score in 15 rounds at The Plantation Course.

Second top-10 of the season came with a 10th-place finish at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, finishing six strokes behind Patrick Reed. Shot rounds of 70-69-68 leading up to the final day, with the third-round 68 his best score in 15 rounds at The Plantation Course. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Eagled the 72nd hole by holing out from the bunker at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions to get into a playoff with Tim Clark. Birdied the first extra hole at Sheshan International GC to defeat Clark and earn his first World Golf Championships victory. Entered Sunday two strokes off the lead but moved into contention by carding a final-round 70. The win was the fifth come-from-behind triumph of his TOUR career.

2014 Season

Season highlighted by his second win at the Masters Tournament and a berth on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Also won the Northern Trust Open, making him one of seven multiple winners during the season. Went on to finish 14th at East Lake GC and a career-best fifth in the FedExCup standings.

Ryder Cup: At the Ryder Cup, went 0-3-0 in his three matches in the European victory in the biennial event at Gleneagles in Scotland.

At the Ryder Cup, went 0-3-0 in his three matches in the European victory in the biennial event at Gleneagles in Scotland. BMW Championship: Finished second at the BMW Championship, with rounds of 70-66-66-66 at the Cherry Hills CC near Denver. Moved from No. 6 to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings entering the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola to control his own destiny for the FedExCup.

Finished second at the BMW Championship, with rounds of 70-66-66-66 at the Cherry Hills CC near Denver. Moved from No. 6 to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings entering the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola to control his own destiny for the FedExCup. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Entered the final round of the Memorial Tournament with a one-shot lead, but a final round even-par 72 dropped him to third place. Recorded first top-10 in his ninth start at Muirfield Village GC.

Entered the final round of the Memorial Tournament with a one-shot lead, but a final round even-par 72 dropped him to third place. Recorded first top-10 in his ninth start at Muirfield Village GC. Masters Tournament: Held a share of the 54-hole lead with Jordan Spieth before shooting a final-round 69 to win the Masters by three shots over first-time participants Spieth and Jonas Blixt. Earned his sixth PGA TOUR victory in his 201st start at age 35 years, 5 months, 8 days. Won his second major in his 25th start. His win ended a streak of four consecutive come-from-behind victories at the Masters. Had not held a first-, second- or third-round lead in a major before but took the outright second-round lead and the third-round co-lead (with Spieth). In winning the 2012 Masters, was three shots (fourth) off the lead (Peter Hanson) after 54 holes. Has converted two of eight TOUR third-round leads/co-leads. Is tied for second with Jimmy Demaret and Arnold Palmer or the fewest number of attempts before a second victory in the Masters, at six. Became the 17th player in Masters history with two or more wins. Joined Jose Maria Olazabal, Ben Crenshaw, Bernhard Langer, Seve Ballesteros, Tom Watson, Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson and Horton Smith as players with two Masters' wins. Is second among lefthanders (Phil Mickelson has five) with two career wins in a major. The eventual Masters champion has come out of the final Sunday pairing 20 of the last 24 years. He was one of the exceptions, in 2012, along with Zach Johnson (2007), Charl Schwartzel (2011) and Adam Scott (2013).

Held a share of the 54-hole lead with Jordan Spieth before shooting a final-round 69 to win the Masters by three shots over first-time participants Spieth and Jonas Blixt. Earned his sixth PGA TOUR victory in his 201st start at age 35 years, 5 months, 8 days. Won his second major in his 25th start. His win ended a streak of four consecutive come-from-behind victories at the Masters. Had not held a first-, second- or third-round lead in a major before but took the outright second-round lead and the third-round co-lead (with Spieth). In winning the 2012 Masters, was three shots (fourth) off the lead (Peter Hanson) after 54 holes. Has converted two of eight TOUR third-round leads/co-leads. Is tied for second with Jimmy Demaret and Arnold Palmer or the fewest number of attempts before a second victory in the Masters, at six. Became the 17th player in Masters history with two or more wins. Joined Jose Maria Olazabal, Ben Crenshaw, Bernhard Langer, Seve Ballesteros, Tom Watson, Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson and Horton Smith as players with two Masters' wins. Is second among lefthanders (Phil Mickelson has five) with two career wins in a major. The eventual Masters champion has come out of the final Sunday pairing 20 of the last 24 years. He was one of the exceptions, in 2012, along with Zach Johnson (2007), Charl Schwartzel (2011) and Adam Scott (2013). World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Recorded his fifth top-10 finish in seven season starts by adding a runner-up performance at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. His ninth runner-up finish was his second at the event (2012). Finished one stroke behind Patrick Reed following a closing, 4-under 68.

Recorded his fifth top-10 finish in seven season starts by adding a runner-up performance at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. His ninth runner-up finish was his second at the event (2012). Finished one stroke behind Patrick Reed following a closing, 4-under 68. Northern Trust Open: Shot matching weekend rounds of 64 to win the Northern Trust Open by two shots over Dustin Johnson. Came from four shots back on the final day to claim the victory. Weekend rounds of 64-64 is a personal low for the final 36 holes on TOUR. Earned his first win on TOUR since the 2012 Masters. Was the only player in the field to go bogey-free on the weekend at Riviera CC. Fifth TOUR victory came at age 35 years, 3 months, 11 days in his 197th career start. Has come-from-behind in four of his five TOUR wins. The win was his first top-10 in eight Northern Trust Opens. Was 3-under on the par 3s, 4-under on the par 4s and 8-under on the par 5s. Led the field in Driving Distance (304-yard average).

Shot matching weekend rounds of 64 to win the Northern Trust Open by two shots over Dustin Johnson. Came from four shots back on the final day to claim the victory. Weekend rounds of 64-64 is a personal low for the final 36 holes on TOUR. Earned his first win on TOUR since the 2012 Masters. Was the only player in the field to go bogey-free on the weekend at Riviera CC. Fifth TOUR victory came at age 35 years, 3 months, 11 days in his 197th career start. Has come-from-behind in four of his five TOUR wins. The win was his first top-10 in eight Northern Trust Opens. Was 3-under on the par 3s, 4-under on the par 4s and 8-under on the par 5s. Led the field in Driving Distance (304-yard average). Waste Management Phoenix Open: Despite his opening-round, 7-under par 64 at TPC Scottsdale, missed a heart-breaking, 5-foot putt for par on the 72nd hole of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A par would have forced sudden-death with Kevin Stadler. Began the third round with a two-stroke lead over Stadler at 15-under before a final-round, even-par 71 resulted in the T2 finish, with Graham DeLaet.

Despite his opening-round, 7-under par 64 at TPC Scottsdale, missed a heart-breaking, 5-foot putt for par on the 72nd hole of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A par would have forced sudden-death with Kevin Stadler. Began the third round with a two-stroke lead over Stadler at 15-under before a final-round, even-par 71 resulted in the T2 finish, with Graham DeLaet. Northwestern Mutual World Challenge: In his fourth consecutive start at the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge, consistent rounds of 70-70-69-70 earned him a T3 with Matt Kuchar at the last playing of the event at Sherwood CC.

In his fourth consecutive start at the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge, consistent rounds of 70-70-69-70 earned him a T3 with Matt Kuchar at the last playing of the event at Sherwood CC. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In second start of the year, posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T8 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai, China.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 18 of 21 starts, with fourth-place finishes at the Travelers Championship and Hyundai Tournament of Champions (T4) the best of his three top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 37 in the FedExCup.

BMW Championship: Entered the BMW Championship No. 40 in the FedExCup, with a T24 finish at Conway Farms leading to a final-season ranking of No. 37. Had advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola in four of the last five years.

Entered the BMW Championship No. 40 in the FedExCup, with a T24 finish at Conway Farms leading to a final-season ranking of No. 37. Had advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola in four of the last five years. Travelers Championship: Finished fourth at the Travelers Championship after holding the second-round lead and a share of the third-round lead. Has made seven career starts in Hartford. In addition to his 2010 win, other top-10 finishes at TPC River Highlands came in 2012 (T2) and 2008 (T6). Held the outright lead at 13-under with three holes to play until a triple bogey on the par-3 16th hole ended his victory chances. Finished at 10-under and two shots out of the Ken Duke-Chris Stroud playoff.

Finished fourth at the Travelers Championship after holding the second-round lead and a share of the third-round lead. Has made seven career starts in Hartford. In addition to his 2010 win, other top-10 finishes at TPC River Highlands came in 2012 (T2) and 2008 (T6). Held the outright lead at 13-under with three holes to play until a triple bogey on the par-3 16th hole ended his victory chances. Finished at 10-under and two shots out of the Ken Duke-Chris Stroud playoff. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Battled an illness much of the week at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions but managed a T4 finish, with rounds of 70-69-71 at the weather-shortened event. Has improved every season at Kapalua, finishing T25 in 2011 and T18 in 2012.

2012 Season

Finished a career-best No. 13 in the FedExCup standings. Previous best finish was No. 22 in 2010. Missed the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship, but managed top-12 finishes in the other three Playoffs events (T10 at The Barclays, T12 at the BMW Championship and T5 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola) to end the season a career-best 13th in the FedExCup. His T5 at East Lake GC was his best finish in four TOUR Championship starts.

Thailand Golf Championship: Finished T2 in the Thailand Golf Championship in December on the Asian Tour. Shot a final-round 65 to match Charl Schwartzel's Sunday score only to finish 11 strokes off Schwartzel's winning score.

Finished T2 in the Thailand Golf Championship in December on the Asian Tour. Shot a final-round 65 to match Charl Schwartzel's Sunday score only to finish 11 strokes off Schwartzel's winning score. Ryder Cup: Finished 2-2 for the United States team in his second Ryder Cup appearance. Lost his singles match, 2 and 1, to Luke Donald.

Finished 2-2 for the United States team in his second Ryder Cup appearance. Lost his singles match, 2 and 1, to Luke Donald. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: His T5 at East Lake GC was his best finish in four TOUR Championship starts.

His T5 at East Lake GC was his best finish in four TOUR Championship starts. Travelers Championship: Finished T2 at the Travelers Championship, closing with rounds of 65-65. Finished one shot behind the winner Marc Leishman. The T2 finish was his first top-10 since winning the Masters Tournament (four starts).

Finished T2 at the Travelers Championship, closing with rounds of 65-65. Finished one shot behind the winner Marc Leishman. The T2 finish was his first top-10 since winning the Masters Tournament (four starts). Masters Tournament: Defeated Louis Oosthuizen with a par-4 on the second playoff hole (No. 10) to win the 76th Masters Tournament. Became the fourth American to win since 2000 (Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Zach Johnson). It was the 15th playoff in Masters history. Notched the third consecutive come-from-behind win at the Masters (Mickelson in 2010 and Charl Schwartzel in 2011). The last back-to-back-to-back, come-from-behind wins at the Masters were by Bernhard Langer (1985), Jack Nicklaus (1986) and Larry Mize (1987). Joined the list of lefthanders who have won five of the last 10 Masters (Mike Weir and Phil Mickelson, with three titles). Has made all four of his cuts at the Masters (T20 in 2008, 42nd in 2009 and T38 in 2011). Other players to win their first green jacket in their fourth start include Weir (2003), Ian Woosnam (1991), Mize (1987), Seve Ballesteros (1980), Tom Watson (1977), Art Wall (1959) and Arnold Palmer (1958). Only has three rounds in the 60s in 16 rounds at the Masters. Earned his fourth TOUR title in his last 39 starts after not winning in his first 121 TOUR starts to begin his career. Improved his career playoff record to 3-1. The eventual Masters champion has come out of the final Sunday pairing 19 out of the last 22 years. He joined Johnson (2007) and Schwartzel (2011) as the exceptions.

Defeated Louis Oosthuizen with a par-4 on the second playoff hole (No. 10) to win the 76th Masters Tournament. Became the fourth American to win since 2000 (Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Zach Johnson). It was the 15th playoff in Masters history. Notched the third consecutive come-from-behind win at the Masters (Mickelson in 2010 and Charl Schwartzel in 2011). The last back-to-back-to-back, come-from-behind wins at the Masters were by Bernhard Langer (1985), Jack Nicklaus (1986) and Larry Mize (1987). Joined the list of lefthanders who have won five of the last 10 Masters (Mike Weir and Phil Mickelson, with three titles). Has made all four of his cuts at the Masters (T20 in 2008, 42nd in 2009 and T38 in 2011). Other players to win their first green jacket in their fourth start include Weir (2003), Ian Woosnam (1991), Mize (1987), Seve Ballesteros (1980), Tom Watson (1977), Art Wall (1959) and Arnold Palmer (1958). Only has three rounds in the 60s in 16 rounds at the Masters. Earned his fourth TOUR title in his last 39 starts after not winning in his first 121 TOUR starts to begin his career. Improved his career playoff record to 3-1. The eventual Masters champion has come out of the final Sunday pairing 19 out of the last 22 years. He joined Johnson (2007) and Schwartzel (2011) as the exceptions. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, eight shots behind winner Tiger Woods. Had rounds of 69-70-72-72. Was one of four players to shot par or better in all four rounds at Bay Hill.

Finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, eight shots behind winner Tiger Woods. Had rounds of 69-70-72-72. Was one of four players to shot par or better in all four rounds at Bay Hill. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Entered the final round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship with a three-stroke cushion, but carded a 2-over 74 (which included three consecutive bogeys early in the round) to finish one stroke behind Justin Rose. The sixth runner-up finish of his career came in second start at the Cadillac Championship (72nd in 2009) and sixth career World Golf Championships start (previous-best finish was fourth at the 2011 Accenture Match Play Championship). Record dropped to 1-5 when carrying the lead into the final round on the PGA TOUR, with a playoff victory over Webb Simpson at the 2011 Zurich Classic at New Orleans his only victory. Through the Cadillac Championship, had yet to finish outside the top 20 in six starts this season.

Entered the final round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship with a three-stroke cushion, but carded a 2-over 74 (which included three consecutive bogeys early in the round) to finish one stroke behind Justin Rose. The sixth runner-up finish of his career came in second start at the Cadillac Championship (72nd in 2009) and sixth career World Golf Championships start (previous-best finish was fourth at the 2011 Accenture Match Play Championship). Record dropped to 1-5 when carrying the lead into the final round on the PGA TOUR, with a playoff victory over Webb Simpson at the 2011 Zurich Classic at New Orleans his only victory. Through the Cadillac Championship, had yet to finish outside the top 20 in six starts this season. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Was T5 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Also kicked off a campaign that week to raise money for Arizona charities, with his sponsor, Ping, donating $300 for each drive that travels more than 300 yards.

2011 Season

Recorded his first two-win season while making 19 cuts and missing only two.

Presidents Cup: In first Presidents Cup appearance, posted a 3-2-0 record for the victorious United States squad.

In first Presidents Cup appearance, posted a 3-2-0 record for the victorious United States squad. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Became the second multiple winner of the season (Mark Wilson) following his playoff win over Webb Simpson at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Won with a birdie-4 on the second extra hole to claim his third career title. Fired rounds of 68-68-70-69 to force sudden-death. Playing in the same group Sunday, both eagled the 542-yard second hole. He rolled in an eagle putt from 9 feet to get to 14-under and leapfrog Simpson for the lead. His eagle was his third of the week in the event where he made his first career TOUR start, in 2002. Simpson countered by canning his own eagle putt from 6 feet to retake the lead at 15-under par.

Became the second multiple winner of the season (Mark Wilson) following his playoff win over Webb Simpson at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Won with a birdie-4 on the second extra hole to claim his third career title. Fired rounds of 68-68-70-69 to force sudden-death. Playing in the same group Sunday, both eagled the 542-yard second hole. He rolled in an eagle putt from 9 feet to get to 14-under and leapfrog Simpson for the lead. His eagle was his third of the week in the event where he made his first career TOUR start, in 2002. Simpson countered by canning his own eagle putt from 6 feet to retake the lead at 15-under par. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished fourth in his first appearance at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, the first first-time participant to advance to the semifinals at the event since Geoff Ogilvy won in 2006. Defeated Bill Haas (3 and 2), Mark Wilson (6 and 5), Geoff Ogilvy (6 and 4) and J.B. Holmes (19 holes) prior to loisng to to Martin Kaymer (1-up) in the semifinals and Matt Kuchar (2 and 1) in the third-place match. Victory over Holmes came after being 5-down through 10 holes to become the first lefthander to reach the semifinals in tournament history.

Finished fourth in his first appearance at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, the first first-time participant to advance to the semifinals at the event since Geoff Ogilvy won in 2006. Defeated Bill Haas (3 and 2), Mark Wilson (6 and 5), Geoff Ogilvy (6 and 4) and J.B. Holmes (19 holes) prior to loisng to to Martin Kaymer (1-up) in the semifinals and Matt Kuchar (2 and 1) in the third-place match. Victory over Holmes came after being 5-down through 10 holes to become the first lefthander to reach the semifinals in tournament history. Farmers Insurance Open: Picked up his second PGA TOUR title, winning by one shot over Phil Mickelson at the Farmers Insurance Open (71-65-69-67–272). Converted up-and-down from greenside bunker for birdie on the 72nd hole to take a two-stroke lead and watched as Mickelson's eagle attempt from 72 yards came up just feet short. Becomes the fifth lefthander to record multiple wins on TOUR–Mickelson (38), Mike Weir (eight), Bob Charles (six), Steve Flesch (four). Finished 13-under on the par 5s and led the field in Greens in Regulation (59 of 72, 81.9 percent) and in Driving Distance (316.6-yard average).

2010 Season

Claimed his first PGA TOUR win in 122nd start, at the Travelers Championship in June. Collected three additional top-10s, including a playoff loss to Martin Kaymer at the PGA Championship. Earned first berth on the United States Ryder Cup team. Played in all four Playoffs events, culminating with a T17 at the TOUR Championship, to finish 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

Ryder Cup: In the Ryder Cup, he won session one's Four-balls match with Jeff Overton, 3 and 2, over Luke Donald and Padraig Harrington.

In the Ryder Cup, he won session one's Four-balls match with Jeff Overton, 3 and 2, over Luke Donald and Padraig Harrington. PGA Championship: Posted four sub-par rounds, including a final-round, 4-under 68 in the PGA Championship to force an aggregate, three-hole playoff with Martin Kaymer at the PGA Championship in August. Lost to Kaymer after hitting his approach shot into the water at the third playoff hole, but the runner-up finish was his best in 11 major championship starts. With the runner-up finish, played his way onto the 2010 Ryder Cup team under Captain Corey Pavin. While disappointed with the loss, he said "I came to win the tournament. I almost did. But I didn't almost play my way onto the Ryder Cup team. I did play my way onto the team."

Posted four sub-par rounds, including a final-round, 4-under 68 in the PGA Championship to force an aggregate, three-hole playoff with Martin Kaymer at the PGA Championship in August. Lost to Kaymer after hitting his approach shot into the water at the third playoff hole, but the runner-up finish was his best in 11 major championship starts. With the runner-up finish, played his way onto the 2010 Ryder Cup team under Captain Corey Pavin. While disappointed with the loss, he said "I came to win the tournament. I almost did. But I didn't almost play my way onto the Ryder Cup team. I did play my way onto the team." Travelers Championship: Overcame a six-stroke deficit in the final round and then beat Scott Verplank and Corey Pavin with a par on the second playoff hole to win the Travelers Championship for his first PGA TOUR title. Closed with a 4-under 66 to match Verplank and Pavin at 14-under. Finished birdie-birdie-double bogey-birdie to end regulation, including a 396-yard tee shot and 5-foot birdie putt on the final hole to make the playoff. Pavin dropped out on the first extra hole when Watson nearly holed his second shot and Verplank made a birdie putt to force a second extra hole. Watson made a 3-footer on the par-3 16th after Verplank missed the green and made bogey. The win was the largest comeback on the PGA TOUR since Padraig Harrington also came from six back to win the 2007 Open Championship. Emotional win was dedicated to his father, Gerry, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in October 2009, and wife Angie, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in December 2009 but was later determined to be an enlarged pituitary gland. Father passed away in October 2010.

Overcame a six-stroke deficit in the final round and then beat Scott Verplank and Corey Pavin with a par on the second playoff hole to win the Travelers Championship for his first PGA TOUR title. Closed with a 4-under 66 to match Verplank and Pavin at 14-under. Finished birdie-birdie-double bogey-birdie to end regulation, including a 396-yard tee shot and 5-foot birdie putt on the final hole to make the playoff. Pavin dropped out on the first extra hole when Watson nearly holed his second shot and Verplank made a birdie putt to force a second extra hole. Watson made a 3-footer on the par-3 16th after Verplank missed the green and made bogey. The win was the largest comeback on the PGA TOUR since Padraig Harrington also came from six back to win the 2007 Open Championship. Emotional win was dedicated to his father, Gerry, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in October 2009, and wife Angie, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in December 2009 but was later determined to be an enlarged pituitary gland. Father passed away in October 2010. Transitions Championship: Recorded best result by a left-hander in tournament history at Transitions Championship, finishing third. Also ranked third in Driving Distance (294 yards) for the week.

Recorded best result by a left-hander in tournament history at Transitions Championship, finishing third. Also ranked third in Driving Distance (294 yards) for the week. Bob Hope Classic: After holding the second-and fourth-round leads, shot a final-round 66 to finish T2 at the Bob Hope Classic. Trailing by one on the final hole, nearly chipped in for eagle on the par-5 hole to finish one behind winner Bill Haas. It was the fourth runner-up finish of his career. Set the SilverRock course record with a second-round 62, which began with a front-nine 29. Wife, Angie, played in the pro-am portion of the event after he purchased a spot for her as a fifth-anniversary present.

2009 Season

Had a runner-up finish for a third consecutive year and placed 60th on the PGA TOUR money list. Finished second in Driving Distance with a 311.4-yard average (Robert Garrigus, 312 average), breaking a streak of three consecutive years leading that statistical category.

Quail Hollow Championship: Earned season-best finish, and largest check of his career ($572,000), with a T2 at Quail Hollow Championship. Finished tied with Lucas Glover, one behind winner Sean O'Hair.

Earned season-best finish, and largest check of his career ($572,000), with a T2 at Quail Hollow Championship. Finished tied with Lucas Glover, one behind winner Sean O'Hair. Buick Invitational: Earned first top-10 of the season in his fourth start with a T7 at the Buick Invitational, ranking third in Putting (111 putts) and fourth in Driving Distance (297.5 yards).

Earned first top-10 of the season in his fourth start with a T7 at the Buick Invitational, ranking third in Putting (111 putts) and fourth in Driving Distance (297.5 yards). The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer: Posted 10-under 62 in first round of Bob Hope Classic, his second event of the season, for career-low round on TOUR to fall one stroke back of leader and eventual winner Pat Perez. Finished T25 after final-round 75.

2008 Season

Had his most consistent season up to that point as a professional, making the TOUR Championship for the first time and placing 30th in the FedExCup.

The Barclays: Competed in all four FedExCup Playoffs events, with his best finish being a T12 at The Barclays.

Competed in all four FedExCup Playoffs events, with his best finish being a T12 at The Barclays. Buick Open: Finished T2 at the Buick Open after missing a 15-foot birdie try at the 72nd hole that would forced a playoff with Kenny Perry. Fell back on Sunday with bogeys at Nos. 8 and 9, but recovered with birdies on four of his next seven holes. Runner-up finish marked the best of his PGA TOUR career, bettering a T3 at the 2006 Chrysler Classic of Tucson.

Finished T2 at the Buick Open after missing a 15-foot birdie try at the 72nd hole that would forced a playoff with Kenny Perry. Fell back on Sunday with bogeys at Nos. 8 and 9, but recovered with birdies on four of his next seven holes. Runner-up finish marked the best of his PGA TOUR career, bettering a T3 at the 2006 Chrysler Classic of Tucson. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: First top-10 of the season was a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Shared the 54-hole lead with four other players including eventual champion Tiger Woods. It was his first top-10 since finishing T5 at the 2007 U.S. Open.

2007 Season

In just his second year on TOUR, collected five top-10s, including a runner-up finish at the Shell Houston Open. For the second straight season, led the TOUR in Driving Distance with an average of 315.2 yards.

U.S. Open Championship: In just his second career major championship start, finished T5 at the U.S. Open at Oakmont. Trailed the leader, Angel Cabrera, by one stroke through 36 holes, and finished four strokes behind the eventual champion.

In just his second career major championship start, finished T5 at the U.S. Open at Oakmont. Trailed the leader, Angel Cabrera, by one stroke through 36 holes, and finished four strokes behind the eventual champion. Shell Houston Open: Shared the 36-hole lead after opening 69-71 and held the 54-hole lead by three strokes after a Redstone GC Tournament Course record-tying 8-under-par 64. Finished three strokes behind champion Adam Scott after posting a final-round 72.

2006 Season

Rookie on TOUR after finishing 21st on the 2005 Korn Ferry Tour money list. Bogey-free streak came to an end at 100 holes after he bogeyed the par-4 seventh hole on Doral's Blue Monster (AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am-four holes, Chrysler Classic of Tucson, 72 holes, Ford Championship at Doral, 24 holes). Led TOUR in Driving Distance with an average of 319.6 yards.

The INTERNATIONAL: Next top-10 came in August, a T6 at The INTERNATIONAL. Led the field in Putting Average (1.457) despite entering the week ranked 173rd on TOUR.

Next top-10 came in August, a T6 at The INTERNATIONAL. Led the field in Putting Average (1.457) despite entering the week ranked 173rd on TOUR. Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Best effort of the season was a T3 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson, three strokes behind winner Kirk Triplett. Played 72 holes without a bogey.

Best effort of the season was a T3 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson, three strokes behind winner Kirk Triplett. Played 72 holes without a bogey. Sony Open in Hawaii: Opened the year with a fourth-place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Collected his first paycheck on TOUR, a season-best $244,800, more than he earned on the 2005 Korn Ferry Tour money list ($202,437).

2005 Season

Finished 21st on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. One of three left-handers to graduate to the PGA TOUR from Korn Ferry Tour, joined by Eric Axley and Greg Chalmers. Fell from 18th to 21st on money list after the Web.com Tour Championship and grabbed the last available spot after graduating class was expanded to top 21 thanks to a change in the eligibility following Jason Gore's victory on the PGA TOUR. Led Korn Ferry Tour in Driving Distance with an average of 334.0 yards (second-longest average in Tour history).

BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs: Season highlighted by a T2 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs.

2004 Season

Finished second twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, losing in a three-way playoff at the Lake Erie Charity Classic and finishing T2 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic. Finished 37th on the final Korn Ferry Tour money list.

Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort: Blasted a 422-yard tee shot, the longest recorded drive in Korn Ferry Tour history, at the Gila River Golf Classic.

2003 Season

Finished 63rd on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

2002 Season

Compaq Classic of New Orleans: First career start on the PGA TOUR was at the Compaq Classic of New Orleans after Monday qualifying. Missed the cut.

Amateur Highlights