Steve Friesen
Full Name
FREE-son
Pronunciation
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
April 12, 1977
Birthday
44
AGE
Lincoln, Nebraska
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Chiho
Family
University of Nebraska (2000, Biological Sciences)
College
1999
Turned Pro
$322,855
Career Earnings
Cave Creek, AZ, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Additional Victories (5)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, missing the cut in both events.
2014 Season
Played in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events and made two cuts.
2013 Season
Made the cut in three of 15 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Did not qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 23 starts and had a pair of top-25 finishes.
2011 Season
Ended the season No. 51 on the money list.
2010 Season
Did not make a Korn Ferry Tour start.
2009 Season
Finished No. 93 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list after making 13 cuts in 23 starts but had only one top-10 finish.
2008 Season
Was one for five in Korn Ferry Tour tournaments entered.
2007 Season
Made three of seven cuts.
2005 Season
Added a pair of state open titles to his resume, winning the New Mexico Open and the Nevada Open.
2004 Season
2001 Season
1999 Season
Winner of the 1999 Ben Hogan Award.
Amateur Highlights