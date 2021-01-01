×
Steve Friesen
Steve Friesen

Steve Friesen

6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
44
AGE
1999
Turned Pro
University of Nebraska (2000, Biological Sciences)
College
Lincoln, Nebraska
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

Steve Friesen
No additional profile information available

Steve Friesen

Full Name

FREE-son

Pronunciation

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

April 12, 1977

Birthday

44

AGE

Lincoln, Nebraska

Birthplace

Scottsdale, Arizona

Residence

Wife, Chiho

Family

University of Nebraska (2000, Biological Sciences)

College

1999

Turned Pro

$322,855

Career Earnings

Cave Creek, AZ, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2007
  • Forme Tour: 2015

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2011 Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper

Additional Victories (5)

  • 2001 Baton Rouge Open
  • 2003 Waterloo Open
  • 2003 Utah Open
  • 2005 New Mexico Open
  • 2005 Nevada Open

Personal

  • Former Korn Ferry Tour member Mike Schuchart are among those who have taught him over the years.
  • Is a big fan of the band Iron and Wine.
  • Lists Prairie Dunes in Kansas, The Homestead in Virgini,a and Sand Hills in Nebraska as three of his favorite courses.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, missing the cut in both events.

2014 Season

Played in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events and made two cuts.

  • Stonebrae Classic: T54 at the Stonebrae Classic.
  • Brasil Champions Presented by HSBC: T70 at the Brasil Champions.

2013 Season

Made the cut in three of 15 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Did not qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events.

  • Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: T26 at the Brasil Classic presented by HSBC.

2012 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 23 starts and had a pair of top-25 finishes.

  • Mylan Classic: T12 at the Mylan Classic.
  • TPC Stonebrae Championship: T16 at the TPC Stonebrae Championship.

2011 Season

Ended the season No. 51 on the money list.

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: In just his second start of the year, shot a final-round, 8-under 64 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship to pull away and win his first Korn Ferry Tour title. He opened the tournament by shooting a 10-under 62 and kept his momentum all week. He managed only one birdie through the first six holes Sunday but then made three on holes 7, 8 and 11 and then added four more to win by five strokes. It was only his second start of the season while playing on a Minor Medical Exemption. He has struggled with a back injury for most of the last two seasons. In his initial start of the campaign, he was T49 one week earlier, at the Cox Classic, earning him a spot in the Springfield, Mo., tournament field. His previous-best Tour finish was a T7 at the 2009 HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship. The win allowed him to move all the way to No. 23 on the money list.

2010 Season

Did not make a Korn Ferry Tour start.

2009 Season

Finished No. 93 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list after making 13 cuts in 23 starts but had only one top-10 finish.

  • Michael Hill New Zealand Open: T13 at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open.
  • HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship Pres'd by Christchurch: Had his best week of the year at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship, where he held a one-stroke lead after 54 holes before eventually settling for a T7.

2008 Season

Was one for five in Korn Ferry Tour tournaments entered.

  • Canadian Tour Championship: Was T4 at the 2008 Canadian Tour Championship.
  • Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: T18 at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship.

2007 Season

Made three of seven cuts.

  • Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: T9 at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship.

2005 Season

Added a pair of state open titles to his resume, winning the New Mexico Open and the Nevada Open.

2004 Season

  • AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Lone start on the PGA TOUR came at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, where he finished T41.

2001 Season

  • Baton Rouge Open: Won the Tight Lies Tour's Baton Rouge Open.

1999 Season

Winner of the 1999 Ben Hogan Award.

Amateur Highlights

  • Four-year letter winner at the University of Nebraska, where he was a college teammate of Korn Ferry Tour member Scott Gutschewski and former Tour player Jamie Rogers.
  • Won the Kansas Invitational as a sophomore.
  • Two-time All-Big 12 first-team choice, three-time all-district choice.