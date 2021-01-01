JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014
International Victories (6)
2008 Guatemala International Open [NGA]
2010 Forest Lake GC [NGAWinter]
2011 Southern Dunes [NGAWinter]
2011 Timacuan [NGAWinter]
2011 Michelob Ultra Classic [NGA]
2012 Shingle Creek [NGAWinter]
Personal
- Jim McClean and Michael Breed are the golf instructors he has worked with.
- Oakmont Country Club is his favorite golf course among the ones he has ever played.
- He is an avid reader who likes mystery novels. Uses to read one book each week.
- Favorite teams are the Florida Gators, Miami Heat and Miami Dolphins.
- "The Big Bang Theory" is his favorite TV show.
- "Rudy" is his favorite movie.
- San Diego is his favorite city to visit and Key West is his top vacation spot.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Had three top-10s, five top-25s and 7 cuts made in 13 starts to finish his second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 47th on the Order of Merit.
Personal Classic presentado por NEC: Best finish was solo third at the Personal Classic in Argentina, where he posted four rounds of 70 or lower in November.
Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Had finished T7 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational in Uruguay.
Dominican Republic Open: His other top-10 of the year was T10 at the Dominican Republic Open in June.
2014 Season
Had three top-10s, six top-25s and 8 cuts made in 13 starts to finish his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 33rd on the Order of Merit. Had three top-25s on his last four starts of the season.
Transamerican Power Products CRV Mazatlan Open: Had a year best T3 finish at the Mazatlan Open in Mazatlan, Mexico in October.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T3 finish at the Lima, Peru Q-School in January.
2013 Season
The McGladrey Classic: In his second career start on the PGA TOUR, he went on to miss the cut at The McGladrey Classic in November.
NGA Tour: Finished T27 in his only NGA Tour start.
2012 Season
Made 4 cuts in 5 starts on the NGA Tour.
NGA Tour Winter Series event: Also won an NGA Tour Winter Series event at Shingle Creek in Orlando in November.
Members Only Shootout: Had a T2 finish at the Members Only Shootout.
2011 Season
Made 12 cuts in 15 starts on the NGA Tour. Finished with one win and five top-10 finishes.
Timacuan: Had another win at Timacuan.
NGA Tour Winter Series: In January he also won twice on the NGA Tour Winter Series, first at Southern Dunes.
Michelob Ultra Classic: Had a victory at the Michelob Ultra Classic.
2010 Season
Made 9 cuts in 14 starts on the NGA Tour.
NGA Tour Winter Series event: Also won an NGA Tour Winter Series event at Forest Lake GC in January.
Texas Honing Open: Finished with a T6 finish at the Texas Honing Open as his best.
2009 Season
In March, making his first career start on the PGA TOUR. Made 11 cuts in 12 starts on the NGA Tour.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished T65 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, México.
The Onion Creek Classic: Placed T4 at The Onion Creek Classic.
Jani-King Classic: Had a T4 finish at the Jani-King Classic.
2008 Season
Made 10 cuts in 16 starts on the NGA Tour.
Guatemala International Open: Had a victory at the Guatemala International Open.
2007 Season
Made 11 cuts in 17 starts on the NGA Tour, including two T10 finishes.
2006 Season
Turned professional in November.
Amateur Highlights
- Played college golf at the University of Florida, where he was a three-time All-American.
- His best individual college event was T2 at the 2005 Puerto Rico Classic.
- Attended Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, where he set a record as a three-time Florida high school state champion in golf.
- Led his high school team to two state team championships (1999 & 2001).
- Selected to the third Biennial Junior Match (Junior Ryder Cup) in 1999 and second Biennial IZZO Cup (Sweden) in 2000.
- Won 2001-02 the Golfweek/Titleist Junior Player of the Year Award.
- Winner of six national junior championships, including three-consecutive Doral Junior Classic Championships from 1999-2001, first place at the 2001 Orange Bowl International Junior Championship, first at the 2001 Southern Junior Championship and first pla
- Holds the United States Golf Association record for medalist at two USGA events in the same year (2001 U.S. Junior Amateur and 2001 U.S. Public Links Championship).
- Tied USGA record for participating five times at the U.S. Junior Amateur from 1997-2001.
- Record-holder for lowest tournament score (-23) at the Orange Bowl (2001) - the old record was (-15).
- Tied AJGA record for lowest 18-hole score with 63 on his way to collecting medalist honors at the 2001 Polo Junior Classic.
- Three-time AJGA first-team All-American from 2000-02.