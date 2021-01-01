×
Anthony Brown
Anthony Brown

Anthony Brown

Australia
on
off
Metric
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
183 lbs
83 kg
Weight
38
AGE
2005
Turned Pro
Melbourne, Australia
Birthplace
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
183 lbs
83 kg
Weight
38
AGE
2005
Turned Pro
Melbourne, Australia
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR36
OWGR
72.81
Anthony Brown
Anthony Brown
AustraliaAustralia
Anthony Brown

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

183 lbs

83 kg

Weight

October 14, 1982

Birthday

38

AGE

Melbourne, Australia

Birthplace

Melbourne, Australia

Residence

Married

Family

2005

Turned Pro

$90,264

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2014

International Victories (1)

  • 2014 New South Wales Open [Aus]

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2015 Season

After securing his PGA TOUR China Series' card, played solid golf for three consecutive weeks.

  • Queensland PGA Championship: Added another T11 a week later, shooting rounds of 68-68-65-70 to T11 at the Queensland PGA Championship.
  • Australian PGA Championship: In early December, joined eight other players in a T9 at the Australian PGA Championship at RACV Royal Pines Resort.
  • Mercedes-Benz Truck & Bus Victorian PGA Championship: Was T12 at the Victorian PGA Championship.
  • China QT #1-CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Earned his full PGA TOUR China Series' playing privileges by finishing seventh at the First Global Qualifying Tournament in January.
  • Buick Open: Had the round of the day–and the tournament–when he fired a 7-under 65 at the Buick Open in early April at Mission Hills GC. Began the final round tied for 40th after opening rounds of 75-73-72. Recorded two birdies and an eagle on his front nine then had a three-hole stretch on his back nine where he picked up three more birdies. Added another birdie on his closing hole to move into a T8 in his Ping An Bank China Tour debut.
  • Oates Victorian Open: Finished T11 at the Oates Victorian Open.

2014 Season

Finished the season 48th on the PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

  • WA PGA Championship: Just missed on a third top-10 when he T12 at the Western Australia PGA Championship. Opened with a 69 and closed with a 70 to T12.
  • Queensland Open: In late-August, opened with a 65 at the Queensland Open and eventually T3 with Matthew Griffin, Jake Higginbotom, Michael Long and Cameron Smith, four shots behind winner Andrew Dodt.
  • Mazda NSW Open: Broke through in a big way in mid-November when he shot rounds of 71-65-69-69 to get into a playoff with Josh Geary at the New South Wales Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Defeated Geary in the playoff to earn the $15,000 first prize.

2013 Season

Made two cuts on the OneAsia Tour.

  • GS Caltex Maekyung Open Championship: At the GS Caltex Maekyung Open, finished T46.
  • S K Telecom Open: At the SK Telecom Open, finished T37.
  • Victorian Open: Had a top-20 finish at the Victorian Open (T14).
  • Victorian PGA Championship: Had a top-20 finish at the Victorian PGA Championship (T19).
  • Coca-Cola QLD PGA Championship: Lone top-10 was a T9 at the Queensland PGA Championship in February. Recorded four rounds in the 60s to tie with Tom Bond and David Brandson, seven shots behind winner Brad Kennedy.

2012 Season

  • Nanshan China Masters: Also made a cut on the OneAsia Tour, finishing T35 at the Nanshan China Masters.
  • Adroit Insurance Group Victorian PGA Championship: Was also T11 at the Victorian PGA Championship–with scores of 68-69 on the weekend.
  • John Hughes Geely Nexus Risk Services WA Open Championship: Picked up his first top-10 of the season, a T9, at the Western Australia Open, thanks to weekend rounds of 68-68.
  • Australian PGA Championship: Came excruciatingly close to winning his first PGA Tour of Australasia event when he finished T2 at the Australian PGA Championship in mid-December. Fired a third-round 64 and began the final round two shots behind leader Daniel Popovic. Shot a final-round 71 to Popovic's 69 to finish tied with Rod Pampling, four strokes behind Popovic's winning score.

2011 Season

Enjoyed a pair of top-30s, both on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

  • Australian PGA Championship: Followed his T29 at the Australian Open with a T27 two weeks later, at the Australian PGA Championship. Shot final-round 68s in both tournaments.
  • Australian Open: Finished T29 at the Australian Open in mid-November.

2010 Season

  • JBWere Masters: Was T22 at the PGA Tour of Australasia's JBWere Masters in November.
  • Midea China Classic: Finished T21 at the Midea China Classic in October.
  • Enjoy Jakarta Astro Indonesian Open: Was inside the top five all week at the Asian Tour's Enjoy Jakarta Astro Indonesian Open. Rounds of 67-69-72-70 left him tied with Tung Hsieh, nine shots shy of winner Mike Hendry.

2009 Season

  • Australian PGA Championship: Enjoyed a top-25 at the Australian PGA Championship, a T24 on the strength of a third-round 68.
  • Hero Honda Indian Open: Lone top-10 came at the Hero Indian Open in October.

2008 Season

Made the cut in all three of his PGA Tour of Australasia starts.

  • Australian Masters: Finished T59 at the Australian Masters.
  • Australian Open: Finished T50 at the Australian Open.
  • Australian PGA Championship: Finished T28 at the Australian PGA Championship.

2007 Season

Played on the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Asian Tour and the Canadian Tour.

  • Iskandar Johor Open: Only made cut on the Asian Tour was a T41 at the Iskandar Johor Open.
  • Culiacan Open: On the Canadian Tour, his best outing was a T32 at the Culiacan Open.
  • New Zealand Open: Best finish of the season was a T16 at the New Zealand Open, where consistent rounds of 71-70-72-70 gave him the top-20 performance.

2006 Season

Missed the cut in both of his European Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia appearances.

  • Volkswagen Masters-China: T28 at the Volkswagen Masters-China, in his only other top-30 finish aside from the Aamby Valley Masters.
  • Aamby Valley Masters: Best outing was a T9 at the Aamby Valley Masters in May, a final-round 69 allowing him to sneak into the top 10.

2005 Season

Missed the cut in both of his PGA Tour of Australasia starts.