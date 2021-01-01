|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Andrew Buckle
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
September 24, 1982
Birthday
38
AGE
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Single
Family
2002
Turned Pro
$1,394,972
Career Earnings
Queensland, Australia
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Did not make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2013 Season
In two Korn Ferry Tour starts, missed the cut in both.
2012 Season
Competed in 22 Korn Ferry Tour events, making just six cuts. Finished 135th on the money list.
2011 Season
Made the cut in nine of his first 10 starts and had five top-25 finishes in that stretch. Made only two of nine cuts to end the year and had only one top-25 in those events.
2010 Season
He played in 27 Korn Ferry Tour events and made 14 cuts en route to finishing No. 72 on the money list.
2009 Season
Wound up No. 32 on the money list after moving as high as No. 24 late in the year. Did not crack the top-20 in any of his final five starts and dropped eight places on the money list. Ended the season making 20 of 26 cuts, with eight top-25 finishes.
2008 Season
Had a pair of top-25 finishes in his 15 starts. Also made 11 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-25 finishes.
2007 Season
Suffered injury to his left rib cage playing rugby on April 15 and due to injury did not play in the two months between the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Still managed to finish No. 146 on the money list, with a total of four top-25s. Granted Minor Medical Extension.
2006 Season
Finished 13th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn first PGA TOUR card for 2007. Six top-10s included his first Korn Ferry Tour victory, a second and two thirds. Solidified his position inside the top 10 on the money list with consecutive third-place showings.Prior to his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, his six previous Tour starts had come in Australia.
2005 Season
Played two Korn Ferry Tour events, missing the cut in both.
2004 Season
Played two Korn Ferry Tour events and made one cut.
2003 Season
2002 Season