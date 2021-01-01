×
Andrew Buckle

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

September 24, 1982

Birthday

38

AGE

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Birthplace

Scottsdale, Arizona

Residence

Single

Family

2002

Turned Pro

$1,394,972

Career Earnings

Queensland, Australia

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2006
  • PGA TOUR: 2007

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2006 Virginia Beach Open

International Victories (1)

  • 2002 Queensland Open [Aus]

Personal

  • Lists Greg Norman as his hero.
  • Using a cut-down putter, got his start in golf by following his older brother to golf clinics.
  • Member of the PGA TOUR in 2007-08.

Special Interests

  • Movies, sleeping

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Did not make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2013 Season

In two Korn Ferry Tour starts, missed the cut in both.

2012 Season

Competed in 22 Korn Ferry Tour events, making just six cuts. Finished 135th on the money list.

  • South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Best showing was a T11 at the South Georgia Classic in April.

2011 Season

Made the cut in nine of his first 10 starts and had five top-25 finishes in that stretch. Made only two of nine cuts to end the year and had only one top-25 in those events.

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Only top-10 of the year was a T4 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am where he played his final 55 holes without a bogey. Moved into contention with an 8-under 63 in the third round and followed with a 6-under 65 on the final day. His T4 effort was his best on Tour since a T3 at the 2009 Utah Championship. Ended the week tied in the Driving Accuracy category and tied for fourth in Putts Per Round.

2010 Season

He played in 27 Korn Ferry Tour events and made 14 cuts en route to finishing No. 72 on the money list.

  • Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: At the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open, he finished T6. After opening with a 4-over 75, he went on to play the next three rounds better than anyone in the field–66-69-66–to finish three strokes back.
  • Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Opened the year with a T9 at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open

2009 Season

Wound up No. 32 on the money list after moving as high as No. 24 late in the year. Did not crack the top-20 in any of his final five starts and dropped eight places on the money list. Ended the season making 20 of 26 cuts, with eight top-25 finishes.

  • Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Had his third consecutive top-10, a T9 at the Albertsons Boise Open, which earned him enough money to jump six spots to No. 24 on the money list at the time.
  • Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Added a T3 at the Utah Championship.
  • Mexico Open Presented by Corona Light: Was T4 at the Mexico Open, thanks to a third-round 65 which put him in solo third heading into the final round of the rainy event.
  • Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Had a 10th-place effort at the Fort Smith Classic.
  • Stonebrae Classic: Collected his first top-10 finish of the year with a T6 at the Stonebrae Classic. Was tied for 41st heading into the weekend but moved up with scores of 67-66. Made the cut in his next five starts.

2008 Season

Had a pair of top-25 finishes in his 15 starts. Also made 11 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-25 finishes.

  • Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: T14 at the Legends-Reno Tahoe Open.
  • Bank of America Open: Was T13 at the Bank of America Open.
  • AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Was T24 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2007 Season

Suffered injury to his left rib cage playing rugby on April 15 and due to injury did not play in the two months between the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Still managed to finish No. 146 on the money list, with a total of four top-25s. Granted Minor Medical Extension.

  • Buick Invitational: In his third start as a PGA TOUR member, he shared the 54-hole lead with Brandt Snedeker at the Buick Invitational. Held the outright lead by two at one point during the final round but faded to T4 after a 3-over 39 on the back nine.

2006 Season

Finished 13th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn first PGA TOUR card for 2007. Six top-10s included his first Korn Ferry Tour victory, a second and two thirds. Solidified his position inside the top 10 on the money list with consecutive third-place showings.Prior to his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, his six previous Tour starts had come in Australia.

  • The Open Championship: Was in Springfield on Tuesday of tournament week preparing for the Price Cutter Charity Championship when he got the call that Trevor Immelmann had pulled out of The Open Championship, moving him from the first-alternate position into the field as a result of his No. 80 position in the Official World Golf Ranking at the time. Went on to finish T61 in his second Open Championship appearance (he missed the cut in 2004). Made his PGA TOUR debut in the U.S. at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut.
  • Peek'n Peak Classic: Finished third at the Peek'n Peak Classic, finishing just one shot behind the winner.
  • Chattanooga Classic: Finished third at the Chattanooga Classic, finishing just one shot behind the winner.
  • Virginia Beach Open: Playing in his first professional tournament in the United States, recorded rounds of 67-68-64-69 to finish the Virginia Beach Open at a tournament-record 20-under 268, five shots clear of his nearest challenger. His winning total shattered the previous 72-hole tournament record by five shots, and his five-stroke winning margin equaled Ryuji Imada's record set in 2000.

2005 Season

Played two Korn Ferry Tour events, missing the cut in both.

  • S K Telecom Open: Finished runner-up to K.J. Choi at the SK Telecom Open on the Asian Tour.

2004 Season

Played two Korn Ferry Tour events and made one cut.

  • Jacob's Creek Open: Made the cut at the Jacob's Creek Open (T64).

2003 Season

  • Jacob's Creek Open: In his first Korn Ferry Tour start, was T30 at the Jacob's Creek Open in his native Australia.

2002 Season

  • Queensland Open Championship: On the PGA Tour of Australasia, won the 2002 Queensland Open Championship.