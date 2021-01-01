JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (2)
2002 Scottsdale Swing at McCormick Ranch [Can]
2002 Bay Mills Open [Can]
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2006 Lost to Brandt Snedeker, Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby
National Teams
- 2001 Palmer Cup
- 2001 Walker Cup
Personal
- Named MVP of his high school basketball team in Eugene, Ore.
- Youngest of four boys in his family, all of whom played Division I sports (Rob played golf at Oregon, Mark played tennis at BYU and D.J. was a quarterback at Oregon). His dad, Bob, played college basketball at BYU from 1963-65, once scoring 35 points in a game against Michigan State.
- Cites winning the U.S. Amateur as his biggest thrills in golf.
- Favorite golf course played is Pebble Beach. Would most like to play Bandon Dunes. Never travels without his iPod and computer. Favorite college team is the Oregon Ducks. Favorite professional team is the Phoenix Suns. Favorite tv show is "Family Guy." Favorite entertainer is Justin Timberlake. Favorite food is cream corn. Favorite cities are Las Vegas and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Would round out his dream foursome with Peter Griffin, Chevy Chase and his dad.
Special Interests
- Baseball, tennis, ping-pong
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Made the cut in two of his four starts on Tour. Made one start on the PGA TOUR and T26 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
2011 Season
Split time between two Tours and made 21 combined starts. Made the cut in half of his 14 starts on the PGA TOUR. Advanced to the weekend four times in seven tries on the Korn Ferry Tour.
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: His best Korn Ferry Tour finish was a T26 at the News Sentinel Open.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: T13 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic was his best PGA Tour finish.
2010 Season
Claimed a pair of top-10 finishes in 29 starts, finishing outside the top 125 on the money list for the first time in four-year career. Also finished 126th in FedExCup standings to miss the Playoffs.
The McGladrey Classic: Carded four rounds in the 60s at the McGladrey Classic to finish T9, his last top-10 finish of the season.
RBC Canadian Open: Finished T4 with eight other players to claim his first top-10 finish of the season at the RBC Canadian Open. Enjoyed 47-hole streak of bogey-free golf during the week.
2009 Season
Finished inside the top 125 for the third consecutive season.
Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: One of five players to shoot all four rounds under par at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open, finishing T2.
U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: First of two top-10 finishes came at the U.S. Bank Championship, where four rounds in the 60s led to T4 honors. Held a share of the lead on the back nine on Sunday, but a double bogey on the par-5 15th derailed title hopes.
2008 Season
Made just under $2 million in season earnings. Had six top-25 finishes and a No. 38 ranking on the money list.
Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Bettered that with a T7 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, thanks to three rounds in the 60s.
THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished solo third at THE PLAYERS. Joined Paul Goydos as the only players in the field to card three of their four rounds under par. Birdied the par-5 16th to tie Goydos and eventual champion Sergio Garcia for the lead on Sunday, but fell one shot shy of their playoff when he couldn't get up and down from the back bunker on No. 18.
Northern Trust Open: Claimed his best career finish with a solo second to Phil Mickelson at the Northern Trust Open. Made an ace at the par-3 sixth hole Saturday to temporarily claim the lead. Played in the final group with Mickelson in the final round and led with nine holes to play before three consecutive bogeys led to Mickelson's win. Four of his eight career top-10s have come in California.
2007 Season
Won more than $1.5 million and recorded five top-10 finishes. Got off to a quick start during his rookie season on TOUR, contending on Sunday at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, Buick Invitational and FBR Open.
AT&T National: A T12 at the AT&T National was his best finish the rest of the way.
THE PLAYERS Championship: In first career start at THE PLAYERS Championship, posted third-round, 8-under-par 64 en route to a T6 finish, a best among first-time participants.
Nissan Open: Collected his fourth straight top-10 with his T9 finish at the Nissan Open, thanks to closing rounds of 67-69.
FBR Open: Held the outright lead after 36 and 54 holes at the FBR Open, near his home at Grayhawk GC. Second-round 63 gave him a three-stroke lead at the halfway point. Led by two strokes after three rounds. A pair of bogeys on the final two holes on the final day dropped him to third place, two shots behind champion and neighbor Aaron Baddeley.
Buick Invitational: Posted a front-nine 31 on the South Course on Sunday at the Buick Invitational to jump into contention. Finished T7, five strokes behind champion Tiger Woods.
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Posted first career top-10 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, a T4 on the strength of an ace on the par-3 17th hole at Classic Club in the final round.
2006 Season
Played the Korn Ferry Tour and earned his 2007 TOUR card by finishing sixth on the money list. Eight top-10s and 16 top-25s were career-highs. Flirted with winning the entire season on the Korn Ferry Tour, evidenced by two runner-up (Scholarship America Showdown and Mark Christopher Charity Classic) and two third-place finishes (Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship and Cox Classic).
2005 Season
Finished No. 90 on Korn Ferry Tour money list with one top-10.
Xerox Classic: Posted a T3 at the Xerox Classic.
2004 Season
Finished No. 46 on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Oregon Classic: Had his first victory at the Oregon Classic. Victory came in front of family and friends as he graduated from South Eugene High before moving on to star at Arizona State. Shot a course-record, 9-under-par 63 in the final round at Shadow Hills CC near Eugene to overcome a five-stroke deficit.
2002 Season
Had made the cut in four of 16 previous career starts on TOUR. Finished No. 2 on the Canadian Tour order of merit.
The INTERNATIONAL Presented by Qwest: Had a career-best T29 finish at the 2002 INTERNATIONAL.
Bay Mills Open: Won the Bay Mills Open.
Scottsdale Swing: Registered win at the Scottsdale Swing at McCormick Ranch.
2001 Season
United States Walker Cup and Palmer Cup team member.
2000 Season
Member of the 2000 U.S. World Amateur team.
U.S. Amateur: Winner of the 2000 U.S. Amateur. Holed a 30-foot birdie putt to defeat James Driscoll, 1-up, in 39 holes at Baltusrol in Springfield, NJ. Defeated Matt Weibring and Lucas Glover in his first two matches that week.
1998 Season
NCAA Championship: Finished T11 at the 1998 NCAA Championship.