Chip Deason
United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
220 lbs
--
Weight
46
AGE
1999
Turned Pro
University of Alabama (1998, Sports Management)
College
Montgomery, Alabama
Birthplace
--
The 25 Rank (2019)
--
Official Points (2019)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
73.00
Scoring Average (2019)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2006

Personal

  • Lists his dad as his hero. Got his start in golf from tagging along on the golf course with his dad.
  • Attended Bibb County High School in Centreville, Ala.
  • Lists Scott Hamilton as his instructor.
  • Biggest thrill in golf was winning the 1997 SEC Championship. Biggest thrill outside golf was the birth of his son.
  • Uses a 1965-or-older quarter to mark his ball.
  • Enjoys "Seinfeld" and movies "Tombstone" and "The Rookie." Favorite book is the Bible. Favorite city to visit is Tuscaloosa, Ala., and top vacation spot is any beach. Has had his putter in the bag for 10 years. Special headcover is an Alabama Big Al cover. Favorite websites are golfwrx.com and rolltide.com. Top college team is Alabama and top pro team is the Atlanta Braves.
  • Favorite app is for weather.
  • Not many people know that he enjoys mowing the lawn.
  • Bucket list includes making a Ryder Cup team.
  • Has made one cut in three career starts on the PGA TOUR. Has also played on the Gateway Tour, DP Tour and the Hooters Tour.

Special Interests

  • Fishing, golf club repair

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Played on the NGA Tour Pro Golf Tour. Had not made a start on the Korn Ferry Tour since the 2008 season.

2009 Season

Won for a second consecutive season on the Hooters Tour.

2008 Season

Played in two Korn Ferry Tour events, missing the cut in both. Won on the Hooters Tour.

2006 Season

Made his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in two of 11 starts.

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship: His best finish was a T30 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

2004 Season

Won a Gateway Tour event at the Senator Course at Capitol Hill, which played host to the Web.com Tour Championship from 2001-05.