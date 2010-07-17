|
Chip Deason
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
220 lbs
--
Weight
October 13, 1974
Birthday
46
AGE
Montgomery, Alabama
Birthplace
Lexington, South Carolina
Residence
Wife, Summer; Walker Andrew (7/17/10)
Family
University of Alabama (1998, Sports Management)
College
1999
Turned Pro
$31,266
Career Earnings
Evans, GA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Played on the NGA Tour Pro Golf Tour. Had not made a start on the Korn Ferry Tour since the 2008 season.
2009 Season
Won for a second consecutive season on the Hooters Tour.
2008 Season
Played in two Korn Ferry Tour events, missing the cut in both. Won on the Hooters Tour.
2006 Season
Made his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in two of 11 starts.
2004 Season
Won a Gateway Tour event at the Senator Course at Capitol Hill, which played host to the Web.com Tour Championship from 2001-05.