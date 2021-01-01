Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Past champion beyond 150 in 2018-19 FedExCup (thru 2020-21)

PGA TOUR: 2005

2005 Korn Ferry Tour: 2011

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

2006 Reno-Tahoe Open

2008 Viking Classic

PGA TOUR (1-1)

2008 Defeated Brian Gay, Marc Turnesa, Viking Classic

2015 Lost to Brendon de Jonge, Robert Streb, The McGladrey Classic

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2013 Lost to Andrew Svoboda, Chiquita Classic

Gave up golf after his sophomore year in high school after being a top junior player and did not pick it up again until almost 10 years later. Inspired by Payne Stewart's 1999 U.S. Open win at Pinehurst in his home state of North Carolina.

An outdoor enthusiast who snowboards and rock climbs. Also spent some time heliboarding in Alaska. Lived out of his van in Montana for five years.

Is a professional kayaker.

2018 Season

Did not make a start during the season and entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Major Medical Extension (Korn Ferry Tour Category) with six available starts to earn 238 FedExCup points. Earned 127 points in 16 starts during the 2016-17 season (No. 125 J.J. Henry collected 365).

2017 Season

Made 12 starts on the PGA TOUR in 2017 before competing in two of the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

2016 Season

At No. 151 in the FedExCup standings, failed to advance to the Playoffs for the seventh time. Made 15 cuts in 26 starts, with a T8 at the Puerto Rico Open his lone top-10 finish. Played in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals where he made two cuts (both top-10 finishes) from three starts to finish 17th in the final priority-ranking order.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Picked up his second top-10 in the Finals at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Carded a final-round 67 for a T5.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Picked up his second top-10 in the Finals at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Carded a final-round 67 for a T5.

Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach: Opened the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach with a bogey-free 6-under 66 on a day when wind gusts reached 25 mph to get within two strokes of 18-hole leader Rafael Campos, a Puerto Rico native. Three ensuing rounds of 71 resulted in a share of eighth place with Campos and Aaron Baddeley.

2015 Season

Missed the cut at the John Deere Classic, just days (July 17) before having season-ending surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee. Finished No. 126 on the FedExCup standings but retained his TOUR card by finishing No. 113 on the money list. Making his 200th career PGA TOUR start, lost in a playoff at The McGladrey Classic to drop his TOUR record to 1-1 in playoffs. Made bogey-5 on the first extra hole (No. 18) to drop out of the three-person overtime that included eventual champion Robert Streb and Brendon de Jonge. His week included an ace on the par-3 sixth hole Saturday, an 8-iron from 174 yards, marking the second hole-in-one in tournament history. Was tied with Andrew Svoboda entering the final round of the event. His only other lead going into the final round on the PGA TOUR came at the 2006 Barracuda Championship, where he carried a share of the lead on to victory. Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, with a 6-under 65. Fell off track in the third round with two bogeys and two double bogeys, resulting in a 3-over 74. Rebounded Sunday with a 5-under 66 to claim a T9 with six others.

Puerto Rico Open: Shot a bogey-free 68 in the final round of the Puerto Rico Open to move up 14 spots on the leaderboard and finish T6 with three others.

Injury: Did not play in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro due to a knee injury and was one of five players to fall in the standings and lose an invitation to the FedExCup Playoffs (dropped form No. 116 to No. 126).

2014 Season

Enjoyed one of his best seasons on the PGA TOUR, claiming five top-10 finishes in 14 made cuts, highlighted by a T2 in Texas. As a result of his steady play, kept his season alive into the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time, and first since 2007. Competed in the first three Playoffs events before settling in at No. 65 in the FedExCup standings, a career-best.

Valero Texas Open: At the Valero Texas Open, was one of just four players to post four par-or-better rounds on the challenging TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course. As a result, finished T2 with Daniel Summerhays, one stroke behind Steven Bowditch. The top-10 finish was his fifth of the season and came in just his 13th start. His previous high for an entire season was three top-10s in 2007.

Valspar Championship: Next top-10 finish was a T4 at the Valspar Championship. After an opening-round, 2-over 73, posted sub-par rounds of 70-68-69 to finish at 4-under 280. His six birdies in the final round tied Sangmoon Bae for the most in the final round on a windy day. The top-10, his fourth of the season in just 11 starts, broke his record of three in a year (2007).

The Honda Classic: Posted four rounds of par-or-better at PGA National to claim a share of sixth place with David Hearn in his sixth start at The Honda Classic, and first since 2010.

Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open after missing his last four cuts at Torrey Pines GC.

Frys.com Open: Highlighted by a third-round, 7-under 64 and bookend 2-under 69s, finished T9 at the Frys.com Open in his first TOUR start since missing the cut at the 2012 Reno-Tahoe Open.

2013 Season

Had six other top-25s before the Finals to finish 40th in earnings.

Hotel Fitness Championship: Missed the cut in first Finals event, the Hotel Fitness Championship, but Chiquita earnings held up, paving the way for his return to the PGA TOUR.

WNB Golf Classic: Earned his first top-10 of the year, with a T4 at the WNB Golf Classic in April. Third-round 65 at Midland CC moved him within three of the lead but managed only an even-par 72 on the last day and wound up four back of winner Alex Aragon.

2012 Season

Made the cut in the first three of six PGA TOUR Season starts. Also made 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour during that time, with a best finish of T7 at the South Georgia Classic.

2011 Season

Frys.com Open: Highlight of PGA TOUR Season was a T15 at the Frys.com Open. In round three at CordeValle GC, holed out for an eagle-2 at the 17th hole en route to a career-best, 9-under 62.

Highlight of PGA TOUR Season was a T15 at the Frys.com Open. In round three at CordeValle GC, holed out for an eagle-2 at the 17th hole en route to a career-best, 9-under 62. BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: In 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts, lone top-10 finish was a T4 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

2010 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 23 starts on TOUR, claiming his only top-10 finish at the Frys.com Open during the PGA TOUR Fall Series. Opened with a 5-under 65 en route to T6 honors with five others.

2009 Season

Made the cut in nine of 24 starts, with four top-25 finishes. Finished outside the top 125 (No. 126) for the first time since his rookie season in 2005.

the Memorial Tournament: Picked up his second top-10 finish at the Memorial Tournament (T10) on the strength of a final-round 68.

The Honda Classic: Finished T5 at The Honda Classic with a pair of 67s in the opening rounds.

2008 Season

After missing six cuts in his first 10 starts, underwent right knee surgery on May 1 and was sidelined for eight weeks. Returned at the Buick Open in late June.

Viking Classic: In the next start, collected his second TOUR title at the Viking Classic in a three-man playoff. On Sunday, he birdied four of the last six holes to record a 4-under 68 and reach a playoff with Marc Turnesa and Brian Gay. Birdied the par-5 18th hole three consecutive times, including the first two playoff holes. Gay dropped out after the first extra hole, and then third-round leader Turnesa was eliminated on the second extra hole. The victory came one day after calling a two-stroke penalty on himself for moving a loose impediment inside a hazard on the par-5 18th hole, leading to a triple bogey to finish the third round.

John Deere Classic: Collected his first top-10 of the season with a T4 at the John Deere Classic. Held a two-stroke lead after 36 holes at TPC Deere Run. Closed with a 1-under par 70 to miss the three-man playoff won by Kenny Perry by a stroke. It was his first top-10 since finishing T7 at the 2007 Wyndham Championship.

2007 Season

Wyndham Championship: Playing in home state, North Carolina, at the Wyndham Championship, led after a first-round 64, finished T7.

Stanford St. Jude Championship: Next top-10 came in June at the Stanford St. Jude Championship, a T8 at TPC Southwind.

Mercedes-Benz Championship: Started the year with a bang thanks to a T4 finish in first appearance in the Mercedes-Benz Championship. One of four first-time participants to finish among the top-10. Opened with a 4-under 69 to share the first-round lead with four other players, including eventual winner Vijay Singh.

2006 Season

Second year on TOUR highlighted by first career win at the Reno-Tahoe Open, his only top-10 of the season. One of 13 first-time winners on TOUR. Finished season No. 100 on the money list.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Win at the Reno-Tahoe Open came in his 47th career start. Set tournament first-round scoring record with a 9-under 63. Held first-round lead and shared third-round lead prior to making a 10-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to defeat Bob Estes by a stroke. The birdie on 18 was his first on the back nine since the second round. Set tournament record with three eagles in the first round and four overall. Became tournament's fourth first-time winner.

2005 Season

After finishing 179th on the PGA TOUR money list in his rookie season, placed T9 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in December to regain his status for 2006. Lone top-10 was a T8 at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas.

2004 Season

Earned initial TOUR card by finishing T26 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, his first trip to finals in three attempts. Named Player of the Year on the Hooters Tour after finishing third on the money list and winning three times, at the Touchstone Energy Open in Greenville, N.C.; Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Okla.; and Dothan (Ala.) Classic.

2003 Season

Won the Canon U.S.A. Classic in West Palm Beach, Fla. on the Golden Bear Tour and finished ninth on the money list that year. Has also played the Canadian Tour.