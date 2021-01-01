|
Will MacKenzie
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
September 28, 1974
Birthday
46
AGE
Greenville, North Carolina
Birthplace
Jupiter, Florida
Residence
Maverick Noah, Nash William
Family
2000
Turned Pro
$8,467,762
Career Earnings
Jupiter, FL, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-1)
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Did not make a start during the season and entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Major Medical Extension (Korn Ferry Tour Category) with six available starts to earn 238 FedExCup points. Earned 127 points in 16 starts during the 2016-17 season (No. 125 J.J. Henry collected 365).
2017 Season
Made 12 starts on the PGA TOUR in 2017 before competing in two of the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.
2016 Season
At No. 151 in the FedExCup standings, failed to advance to the Playoffs for the seventh time. Made 15 cuts in 26 starts, with a T8 at the Puerto Rico Open his lone top-10 finish. Played in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals where he made two cuts (both top-10 finishes) from three starts to finish 17th in the final priority-ranking order.
2015 Season
Missed the cut at the John Deere Classic, just days (July 17) before having season-ending surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee. Finished No. 126 on the FedExCup standings but retained his TOUR card by finishing No. 113 on the money list. Making his 200th career PGA TOUR start, lost in a playoff at The McGladrey Classic to drop his TOUR record to 1-1 in playoffs. Made bogey-5 on the first extra hole (No. 18) to drop out of the three-person overtime that included eventual champion Robert Streb and Brendon de Jonge. His week included an ace on the par-3 sixth hole Saturday, an 8-iron from 174 yards, marking the second hole-in-one in tournament history. Was tied with Andrew Svoboda entering the final round of the event. His only other lead going into the final round on the PGA TOUR came at the 2006 Barracuda Championship, where he carried a share of the lead on to victory. Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, with a 6-under 65. Fell off track in the third round with two bogeys and two double bogeys, resulting in a 3-over 74. Rebounded Sunday with a 5-under 66 to claim a T9 with six others.
2014 Season
Enjoyed one of his best seasons on the PGA TOUR, claiming five top-10 finishes in 14 made cuts, highlighted by a T2 in Texas. As a result of his steady play, kept his season alive into the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time, and first since 2007. Competed in the first three Playoffs events before settling in at No. 65 in the FedExCup standings, a career-best.
2013 Season
Had six other top-25s before the Finals to finish 40th in earnings.
2012 Season
Made the cut in the first three of six PGA TOUR Season starts. Also made 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour during that time, with a best finish of T7 at the South Georgia Classic.
2011 Season
2010 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 23 starts on TOUR, claiming his only top-10 finish at the Frys.com Open during the PGA TOUR Fall Series. Opened with a 5-under 65 en route to T6 honors with five others.
2009 Season
Made the cut in nine of 24 starts, with four top-25 finishes. Finished outside the top 125 (No. 126) for the first time since his rookie season in 2005.
2008 Season
After missing six cuts in his first 10 starts, underwent right knee surgery on May 1 and was sidelined for eight weeks. Returned at the Buick Open in late June.
2007 Season
2006 Season
Second year on TOUR highlighted by first career win at the Reno-Tahoe Open, his only top-10 of the season. One of 13 first-time winners on TOUR. Finished season No. 100 on the money list.
2005 Season
After finishing 179th on the PGA TOUR money list in his rookie season, placed T9 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in December to regain his status for 2006. Lone top-10 was a T8 at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas.
2004 Season
Earned initial TOUR card by finishing T26 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, his first trip to finals in three attempts. Named Player of the Year on the Hooters Tour after finishing third on the money list and winning three times, at the Touchstone Energy Open in Greenville, N.C.; Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Okla.; and Dothan (Ala.) Classic.
2003 Season
Won the Canon U.S.A. Classic in West Palm Beach, Fla. on the Golden Bear Tour and finished ninth on the money list that year. Has also played the Canadian Tour.