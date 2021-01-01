Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Veteran member beyond 150 in 2019-20 FedExCup (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2009

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2006 Lost to Cliff Kresge, Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group

Personal

Established the Ricky Barnes Foundation.

Lists Larry Bird as his hero.

Got his start in golf from his parents.

His dad, Bruce, was a punter for the New England Patriots (1973-74).

Married to professional volleyball player Suzanne Stonebarger.

Special Interests

Playing and watching sports

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Made the cut in 11 of his 22 starts, with lone top-10 of the season coming at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Finished the year No. 175 in the FedExCup, missing the Playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Sanderson Farms Championship: Overcame a 3-over 75 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship with a 6-under 66 in the final round, the low round of the day, to finish T10 with six others.

2017 Season

Recorded seven top-25s in 31 PGA TOUR starts. After failing to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 139 in the standings, competed in all four of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with two missed cuts, a T33 and a withdrawal from the Web.com Tour Championship.

Barbasol Championship: Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T15 at the Barbasol Championship, his best showing of the 2016-17 PGA TOUR Season.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time and first since 2014, thanks to seven top-25 finishes in 27 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, four were top-10 showings. Kept himself alive through the first two Playoffs events, before ending his season after the Deutsche Bank Championship, one spot out of the top 70 in the FedExCup standings who advanced to the following week's BMW Championship.

John Deere Classic: Posted four rounds in the 60s at the John Deere Classic in August to claim a share of fifth place with Kelly Kraft and Johnson Wagner. Needed just 23 putts en route to his third-round 6-under 65. Hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation in the final round at TPC Deere Run to post a 4-under 67 and claim the top-five finish.

RBC Canadian Open: Held the solo lead at 11-under on the back nine in the final round at the RBC Canadian Open for a brief moment before posting four sub-par rounds to finish T5 at 10-under. Ranked No. 1 in Sand Saves with 6 of 6 for the week. One of two RBC-sponsored players, alongside Matt Kuchar, with top-10s in both RBC-sponsored events this season.

Valero Texas Open: A week later at the Valero Texas Open, found himself holding a one-stroke lead after 54-holes at 11-under 205. Struggled on Sunday, posting a 2-over 74 to finish T4 with four others.

RBC Heritage: Making his seventh career start at the RBC Heritage (including top-10 finishes in 2010/T5 and 2011/T4), closed with a 3-under 68 to finish T9 and six strokes behind champion Branden Grace. It marked the third consecutive year he has closed the event with a 3-under 68. The top-10 finish was his first on TOUR since a T3 finish at the 2015 Barbasol Championship.

2015 Season

Of 13 made cuts in 27 starts, collected one top-10 finish late in the season. Closed the year at No. 155 in the FedExCup standings to miss the Playoffs. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, had top-25 finishes in the first three events–a T16 at the Hotel Fitness Championship, a sixth at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run and a T23 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. With his card safely in hand, elected to not play the Web.com Tour Championship. Was 26th in the final priority-ranking order.

Barbasol Championship: Posted rounds of 67-68-65-70 at the Barbasol Championship to tie for third. Held a share of the third-round lead with eventual winner Scott Piercy.

2014 Season

Made 19 of 27 cuts, with two top-10s. Finished T68 at The Barclays to end his season at No. 113 in the FedExCup standings.

Barracuda Championship: At the Barracuda Championship, tied the year-long record for most consecutive birdies in a round when he made seven in the third round on holes 6-12. Bettered a collective 11 points in the first two rounds with 23 points on the weekend in the Modified Stableford scoring event. Finished T8 in Reno.

Barracuda Championship: At the Barracuda Championship, tied the year-long record for most consecutive birdies in a round when he made seven in the third round on holes 6-12. Bettered a collective 11 points in the first two rounds with 23 points on the weekend in the Modified Stableford scoring event. Finished T8 in Reno.

Quicken Loans National: Held a share of the second-round lead at the Quicken Loans National before finishing T11.

Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T9 at the Puerto Rico Open for his first top-10 of the season and first since a third-place finish at the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2013 Season

Opened the PGA TOUR Season with a T20 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and ended with a T20 at the Wyndham Championship. Finished 132nd in FedExCup points and with earnings of $553,878.

Chiquita Classic: On the Korn Ferry Tour, earned his first top-10 of the season on either Tour, with a T6 at the Chiquita Classic, the second event in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Finished at 9-under par at River Run CC near Charlotte and three shots out of a playoff.

Chiquita Classic: On the Korn Ferry Tour, earned his first top-10 of the season on either Tour, with a T6 at the Chiquita Classic, the second event in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Finished at 9-under par at River Run CC near Charlotte and three shots out of a playoff.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: Had five top-20 finishes, with a T12 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship his best effort.

2012 Season

A final-round, 5-under 67 at Pebble Beach, topped only Sunday by victor Phil Mickelson's 8-under 64, led to a solo-third place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Failed to crack the top 10 again through the end of the season. After a T24 at The Barclays and a missed cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship, failed to advance to the BMW Championship, closing the season No. 89 in the FedExCup standings.

2011 Season

Making just his third start of the season due to back problems, finished fourth at The Honda Classic for his first top-10 finish since a T3 at the 2010 Memorial Tournament. Carded a final-round, 3-under 67 to finish five strokes behind champion Rory Sabbatini. It was his first made cut at the event in four appearances.

The Heritage: Recorded his second and final top 10 of the season in his eighth start, with a T4 at The Heritage, just one year after finishing T5 in his inaugural appearance at the event.

2010 Season

Sophomore season included six top-10 finishes and a 64th-place performance on the FedExCup points list. Became the only player with top-10 finishes at both the Masters and the following week's Verizon Heritage. Sat just two off the 54-hole lead at Harbour Town after a third-round, 5-under 66, but an even-par 71 left him four strokes behind champion Jim Furyk at T5.

Travelers Championship: Rebounded at the Travelers Championship in his 18th TOUR start of the year when a third-round, 6-under 64 led to a T5, his sixth top-10 finish of the season.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Added another top-10 performance with a T3 at the Memorial Tournament. Had two hole-out eagles on par 5s (No. 11 in third round, No. 15 in final round) on the weekend at Muirfield Village GC. After a third-round, 10-under 62 (his TOUR career low), entered the final round three strokes behind 54-hole leader Rickie Fowler, but struggled to a final-round, 1-over 73.

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Posted fourth top-10 finish of the season (and fifth of his career) with a T7 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Four-day total of 15-under 265 shattered his previous best 72-hole score of 272.

Masters Tournament: Finished T10 at the Masters for his second straight top-10 at a major (T2 at 2009 U.S. Open). Finished 21st at his only other appearance at the Masters, as an amateur, in 2003.

Northern Trust Open: Finished ninth at Northern Trust Open, marking first top-10 finish since a T2 at the 2009 U.S. Open.

2009 Season

Finished 120th on the money list with one top-10 finish, a T2 at the U.S. Open. Made 11 of 23 cuts in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR.

Frys.com Open: Held his position on the TOUR money list late in the year with T39 and T47 finishes at the Frys.com Open and Children's Miracle Network Classic.

Held his position on the TOUR money list late in the year with T39 and T47 finishes at the Frys.com Open and Children's Miracle Network Classic. U.S. Open Championship: T2 at the U.S. Open in an attempt to become just the 12th player to win a U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur. An eagle on the par-5 fourth hole in the third round moved Barnes to 11-under, making him just the fourth player in U.S. Open history to reach double digits under par. Carried a one-stroke lead into the third and final round, but a 6-over 76 on the final day led to the runner-up finish, his first career top-10 finish, two behind winner Lucas Glover.

2008 Season

Finished 25th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Recorded nine top-10s on that Tour, with a best finish of T3 at the Xerox Classic, which moved him from 30th to 19th on the money list. Endured a two-hour wait after completing the final round at the Web.com Tour Championship, where he T37, before watching David Branshaw par the final hole, allowing him to secure the 25th position on the money list with $218,902.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 28 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with six top-25 finishes. Cracked the top 10 just once, finishing T9 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Made two starts on the PGA TOUR, finishing 56th at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and missing the cut at the U.S. Open.

2006 Season

Enjoyed a consistent season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 24 made cuts in 26 appearances, including four top-10s. Finished the year with a Tour-leading 23 straight made cuts, the second-best streak in Tour history. Finished No. 23 on the money list with $199,276, missing out on receiving his 2007 PGA TOUR card by $6,137.

Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Runner-up finish at the Oregon Classic. After holding a share of the 36- and 54-hole leads, finished regulation tied at 17-under with Cliff Kresge, but then fell to the eventual winner on the third extra hole.

Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Runner-up finish at the Oregon Classic. After holding a share of the 36- and 54-hole leads, finished regulation tied at 17-under with Cliff Kresge, but then fell to the eventual winner on the third extra hole.

Movistar Panama Championship: Made the first hole-in-one of the season when he aced the 17th hole in the second round of the Movistar Panama Championship. The ace was part of a second-round, 6-under 64.

2005 Season

Opened the season with a T7 at the BellSouth Panama Championship. Finished No. 82 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $60,014.

2004 Season

Mark Christopher Charity Classic: Had two top-10s in eights starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing T4 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.

Mark Christopher Charity Classic: Had two top-10s in eights starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing T4 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.

FBR Open: Best PGA TOUR finish was a T14 at the FBR Open.

2003 Season

Masters Tournament: Was the low amateur at the 2003 Masters Tournament, finishing 21st after outscoring his playing partner Tiger Woods 69-76 in the first round.

Amateur Highlights