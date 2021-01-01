|
Ricky Barnes
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
February 06, 1981
Birthday
40
AGE
Stockton, California
Birthplace
Phoenix, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Suzanne; Brady, Natalie, Dillon
Family
University of Arizona (2003, Communications)
College
2003
Turned Pro
$9,461,097
Career Earnings
Phoenix, AZ, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Made the cut in 11 of his 22 starts, with lone top-10 of the season coming at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Finished the year No. 175 in the FedExCup, missing the Playoffs for the second consecutive season.
2017 Season
Recorded seven top-25s in 31 PGA TOUR starts. After failing to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 139 in the standings, competed in all four of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with two missed cuts, a T33 and a withdrawal from the Web.com Tour Championship.
2016 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time and first since 2014, thanks to seven top-25 finishes in 27 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, four were top-10 showings. Kept himself alive through the first two Playoffs events, before ending his season after the Deutsche Bank Championship, one spot out of the top 70 in the FedExCup standings who advanced to the following week's BMW Championship.
2015 Season
Of 13 made cuts in 27 starts, collected one top-10 finish late in the season. Closed the year at No. 155 in the FedExCup standings to miss the Playoffs. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, had top-25 finishes in the first three events–a T16 at the Hotel Fitness Championship, a sixth at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run and a T23 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. With his card safely in hand, elected to not play the Web.com Tour Championship. Was 26th in the final priority-ranking order.
2014 Season
Made 19 of 27 cuts, with two top-10s. Finished T68 at The Barclays to end his season at No. 113 in the FedExCup standings.
2013 Season
Opened the PGA TOUR Season with a T20 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and ended with a T20 at the Wyndham Championship. Finished 132nd in FedExCup points and with earnings of $553,878.
2012 Season
A final-round, 5-under 67 at Pebble Beach, topped only Sunday by victor Phil Mickelson's 8-under 64, led to a solo-third place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Failed to crack the top 10 again through the end of the season. After a T24 at The Barclays and a missed cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship, failed to advance to the BMW Championship, closing the season No. 89 in the FedExCup standings.
2011 Season
Making just his third start of the season due to back problems, finished fourth at The Honda Classic for his first top-10 finish since a T3 at the 2010 Memorial Tournament. Carded a final-round, 3-under 67 to finish five strokes behind champion Rory Sabbatini. It was his first made cut at the event in four appearances.
2010 Season
Sophomore season included six top-10 finishes and a 64th-place performance on the FedExCup points list. Became the only player with top-10 finishes at both the Masters and the following week's Verizon Heritage. Sat just two off the 54-hole lead at Harbour Town after a third-round, 5-under 66, but an even-par 71 left him four strokes behind champion Jim Furyk at T5.
2009 Season
Finished 120th on the money list with one top-10 finish, a T2 at the U.S. Open. Made 11 of 23 cuts in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR.
2008 Season
Finished 25th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Recorded nine top-10s on that Tour, with a best finish of T3 at the Xerox Classic, which moved him from 30th to 19th on the money list. Endured a two-hour wait after completing the final round at the Web.com Tour Championship, where he T37, before watching David Branshaw par the final hole, allowing him to secure the 25th position on the money list with $218,902.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 28 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with six top-25 finishes. Cracked the top 10 just once, finishing T9 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.
2006 Season
Enjoyed a consistent season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 24 made cuts in 26 appearances, including four top-10s. Finished the year with a Tour-leading 23 straight made cuts, the second-best streak in Tour history. Finished No. 23 on the money list with $199,276, missing out on receiving his 2007 PGA TOUR card by $6,137.
2005 Season
Opened the season with a T7 at the BellSouth Panama Championship. Finished No. 82 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $60,014.
2004 Season
2003 Season
Amateur Highlights