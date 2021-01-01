International Victories (16)

1999 Kunming Classic [China]

Kunming Classic [China] 1999 Dalian Classic [China]

Dalian Classic [China] 1999 Beijing Classic [China]

Beijing Classic [China] 1999 Shenzhen Classic [China]

Shenzhen Classic [China] 2005 Zhuhai Leg [China]

Zhuhai Leg [China] 2006 Omega Championship [China]

Omega Championship [China] 2006 Hainan Leg [China]

Hainan Leg [China] 2007 Clariden Leu Singapore Masters [Asia]

Clariden Leu Singapore Masters [Asia] 2008 Hero Honda Indian Open [Asia]

Hero Honda Indian Open [Asia] 2009 Midea China Classic [OneAsia]

Midea China Classic [OneAsia] 2010 Luxehills Chengdu Open [OneAsia]

Luxehills Chengdu Open [OneAsia] 2010 Thailand Open [OneAsia]

Thailand Open [OneAsia] 2012 Nanshan China Masters [OneAsia]

Nanshan China Masters [OneAsia] 2013 Resorts World Manila Masters [OneAsia]

Resorts World Manila Masters [OneAsia] 2015 Japan Golf tour Championship Mori Building Cup Shishido Hills [Jpn]

Japan Golf tour Championship Mori Building Cup Shishido Hills [Jpn] 2017 Token Homemate Cup [Jpn]

Additional Victories (2)

2001 Davidoff Nations Cup [with Zhang Lian Wei]

Davidoff Nations Cup [with Zhang Lian Wei] 2005 Visa Dynasty Cup [with Zhang Lian Wei]

National Teams

2001, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013 World Cup

2009, 2013 Royal Trophy

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2013 Season

Enjoyed success late in the year on the Japan Golf Tour. In his final two starts in late-September, had a pair of T4s, first at the ANA Open. Came back a week later with a 67-68 weekend performance at the Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open to T4 there, four behind winner Masahiro Kawamura.

Nanshan China Masters: In mid-October in defense of his 2012 title, played in the Nanshan China Masters on the OneAsia Tour and took a share of the 54-hole lead with Darren Clarke. Could only manage an even-par 72 Sunday, matching Clarke, and the duo watched as Charl Schwartzel fired a second consecutive 68 to win by a stroke.

In mid-October in defense of his 2012 title, played in the Nanshan China Masters on the OneAsia Tour and took a share of the 54-hole lead with Darren Clarke. Could only manage an even-par 72 Sunday, matching Clarke, and the duo watched as Charl Schwartzel fired a second consecutive 68 to win by a stroke. Russian Open: Six weeks later, added a T5 at the Russian Open, again shooting a final-round 66.

Six weeks later, added a T5 at the Russian Open, again shooting a final-round 66. Lyoness Open: Added another third-place effort, this time a T3, in June at the Lyoness Open. Opened with a 67 and closed with a 66 to finish three shots behind Joost Luiten.

Added another third-place effort, this time a T3, in June at the Lyoness Open. Opened with a 67 and closed with a 66 to finish three shots behind Joost Luiten. Avantha Masters: Opened his Asian Tour season with a third-place showing at the Avantha Masters, opening 66-66 to take a share of the 36-hole lead. Shot a pair of 69s on the weekend to finish five shots behind winner Thomas Aiken.

Opened his Asian Tour season with a third-place showing at the Avantha Masters, opening 66-66 to take a share of the 36-hole lead. Shot a pair of 69s on the weekend to finish five shots behind winner Thomas Aiken. Resorts World Manila Masters: In mid-November, returned to the winner's circle, capturing the Resorts World Manila Masters, defeating Prom Meesawat in a playoff after Meesawat fired a final-round 65 to force the extra session. In a generous gesture, he donated half his champion's winnings to victims of typhoon Haiyan that had hit the Philippines a week earlier.

2012 Season

Had something of a disappointing season but did play well in spurts. Top performance was a victory at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters in October. Opened 68-67-68 to hold a two-shot lead over Aaron Townsend with 18 holes to play. Stumbled to a 1-over 73 on the final day, but that was enough to get him into a playoff with Y.E. Yang. Won the playoff over Yang on the fifth extra hole.

Jakarta Indonesia Open: Only other top-10 was on the OneAsia Tour in March when he T9 at the Jakarta Indonesia Open.

Only other top-10 was on the OneAsia Tour in March when he T9 at the Jakarta Indonesia Open. ANA Open: Had flirted with victory on the Japan Golf Tour. At the ANA Open, was tied for 38th at the halfway point when he made his move. Shot a third-round 68 to move up 18 positions. On the final day, shot a tournament-low 64 to make a run at winner Hiroyuki Fujita, who hung on for a one-shot victory.

2011 Season

Did not record a top-10 during the season, splitting his time between the Asian Tour, the Japan Golf Tour, the European Tour and the OneAsia Tour. Of all his starts, his top performance was a T15 in May at the Totoumi Hamamatsu Open in Japan.

2010 Season

Made two other PGA TOUR cuts, at the Sony Open in Hawaii (T25) and the World Golf Championships-CA Championship (T30).

PGA Championship: Earned his first major championship top-10, claiming a T8 at the PGA Championship, his fourth start of the PGA TOUR season. Opened 72-71 then fired a Saturday bogey-free 64 to move into contention. The previous course record of 65 was set by Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke at the 2004 PGA Championship. A final-round 73 at Whistling Straits dropped him from a tie for fourth when the day began to his finishing position.

Earned his first major championship top-10, claiming a T8 at the PGA Championship, his fourth start of the PGA TOUR season. Opened 72-71 then fired a Saturday bogey-free 64 to move into contention. The previous course record of 65 was set by Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke at the 2004 PGA Championship. A final-round 73 at Whistling Straits dropped him from a tie for fourth when the day began to his finishing position. Barclays Singapore Open: Opened with rounds of 69-65 at the Barclays Singapore Open and eventually settled for a T10.

Opened with rounds of 69-65 at the Barclays Singapore Open and eventually settled for a T10. Thailand Open: Added a second OneAsia Tour title in September when he won the Thailand Open.

Added a second OneAsia Tour title in September when he won the Thailand Open. Luxehills Chengdu Open: Claimed the Luxehills Chengdu Open title on the OneAsia Tour in early April in a playoff over Korean Kim Hyung-tae. Moved to 80th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

2009 Season

The Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Open Championship in his only PGA TOUR start.

Missed the cut at The Open Championship in his only PGA TOUR start. World Cup: Represented his home country for a fourth time at the World Cup, again held in Shenzhen, China. Teamed with Lian-Wei Zhang.

Represented his home country for a fourth time at the World Cup, again held in Shenzhen, China. Teamed with Lian-Wei Zhang. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Added a T40 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions on the strenght of a final-round 68 in Shanghai.

2008 Season

The Open Championship: Made his first major championship cut, never breaking par at The Open Championship but finishing T64.

Made his first major championship cut, never breaking par at The Open Championship but finishing T64. Masters Tournament: Played in his first Masters Tournament, shooting rounds of 76-78 to miss the cut.

Played in his first Masters Tournament, shooting rounds of 76-78 to miss the cut. World Cup: Played in the World Cup for a third time.

2007 Season

World Cup: Represented China in the World Cup as the event returned to China. At Mission Hills GC, he teamed with Lian-Wei Zhang to T11.

Represented China in the World Cup as the event returned to China. At Mission Hills GC, he teamed with Lian-Wei Zhang to T11. Clariden Leu Singapore Masters: Broke through for his first major victory when he won the Clariden Leu Singapore Masters, beating Malaysia's Iain Steel in a playoff.

2006 Season

Finished fourth at the Barclays Singapore Open and posted five top-10s on the Japan Golf Tour. Also won a one-kilogram gold bar courtesy of UBS at the UBS Hong Kong Open after making an ace in the final round.

PGA Championship: Qualified for his first major championship, missing the cut at the PGA Championship.

Qualified for his first major championship, missing the cut at the PGA Championship. Hainan Leg: Won for a second consecutive year on the China Tour, winning the Hainan Leg.

2005 Season

Again played and won the Visa Dynasty Cup with Zhang Lian-Wei as his partner. Turned in top-10 performances on three separate tours, with his top performances a T6 at the Crowne Plaza Open-Beijing on the Asian Tour, a T5 at the Caltex Masters on the European Tour and a T3 at the Aiful Cup on the Japan Golf Tour.

Zhuhai Leg: Won the Zhuhai Leg on the China Tour.

2004 Season

Earned his Japan Golf Tour card and made the most of his opportunity, turning in five top-10 performances, with his top showing a T4 at the Bridgestone Open to finish 51st on the order of merit. Also added a T3 at the Sanya Open on the Asian Tour. Was a member of the Asian team that won the Visa Dynasty Cup.

2003 Season

Qualified for the World Cup with countryman Zheng Wen-Gen but had to withdraw from the event as it conflicted with the Japan Golf Tour Qualifying Tournament.

2001 Season

Davidoff Nations Cup: Captured the Davidoff Nations Cup, with partner Zhang Lian-Wei.

Captured the Davidoff Nations Cup, with partner Zhang Lian-Wei. World Cup: Teamed with Lian-Wei Zhang to finish 17th at the World Cup in Japan, China's best showing in the event at the time.

1999 Season

Won his first professional title and captured three others playing primarily on the China Golf Tour. Initial victory came at the Kunming Classic, and he followed that with titles at the Dalian Classic, Beijing Classic and the Shenzhen Classic.

Amateur Highlights