Jason Buha

Full Name

BUE-haw

Pronunciation

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

February 06, 1975

Birthday

46

AGE

Dearborn, Michigan

Birthplace

Birmingham, Alabama

Residence

Wife, Ashley; Claire Elizabeth (2/12/03); Laura Burr (12/8/05)

Family

Duke University (1997, Economics)

College

1997

Turned Pro

$780,688

Career Earnings

Birmingham, AL, United States

City Plays From

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2002 Dayton Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

  • 2004 Lost to Paul Gow, Chris Anderson, Brendan Jones, SAS Carolina Classic

Personal

  • Began interest in golf at the age of six when he would hit balls at the driving range along with his father.

Special Interests

  • Fishing, hunting, skiing, reading

Career Highlights

2009 Season

  • Mexico Open Presented by Corona Light: Made only one start in 2009 but withdrew after the opening round of the Mexico Open.

2008 Season

  • The Rex Hospital Open: Missed the cut in his only Nationwide Tour start of 2008, at The Rex Hospital Open.

2007 Season

Missed the cut in all three starts in 2007.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 29 starts on Tour in 2006.

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs: T16 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs his best outing.

2005 Season

Made the cut in nine of 28 starts on Tour in 2005.

  • Canadian PGA Championship Pres by MasterCard: T15 at the Canadian PGA Championship was his only top-25 finish

2004 Season

Made the cut in 19 of 30 events on the Nationwide Tour in 2004, finishing inside the top 25 in nine of those starts. Ranked No. 33 on the final money list, with $162,115. Had two runner-up finishes among his five top-10 performances.

  • Virginia Beach Open: Was also T2 at the Virginia Beach Open, four strokes behind champion James Driscoll.
  • SAS Carolina Classic: Was a member of a four-man playoff eventually won by Chris Anderson on the eighth extra hole at the SAS Carolina Classic.

2003 Season

Made the cut in seven of 25 events on the 2003 PGA TOUR.

2002 Season

Earned return trip to the PGA TOUR in 2003 via his 11th-place finish on the 2002 Nationwide Tour money list.

  • Dayton Open: Picked up first career win at the Dayton Open. Finished 23-under for a three-stroke victory.
  • Arkansas Classic: Shot a course-record, 10-under 62 in the first round of the Arkansas Classic, tying the mark for the best opening round on the 2002 Nationwide Tour. Hit just 13 greens in regulation but one-putted 12 holes in a row.

2001 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 25 events, with four top-10s and nine top-25s during his rookie season in 2001.

  • BUY.COM Siouxland Open: Had his best finish at the Siouxland Open, where he T4, three strokes back of winner Pat Bates.

2000 Season

Member of PGA TOUR in 2000. Two top-25s came in the last two weeks of the season. Played on the Hooters Tour in 1999, winning the Hooters Classic.

  • Southern Farm Bureau Classic: T20 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic.
  • National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney: T24 at the National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World Resort.
  • Canon Greater Hartford Open: Recorded four rounds in the 60s at the Canon Greater Hartford Open for a T18 finish, his best of the season.
  • BUY.COM Richmond Open: Finished T16 at the 2000 Richmond Open in his only appearance on the Nationwide Tour.

1999 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his first TOUR card by virtue of his T34 finish at the 1999 PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament.