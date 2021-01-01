|
Jason Buha
Full Name
BUE-haw
Pronunciation
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
February 06, 1975
Birthday
46
AGE
Dearborn, Michigan
Birthplace
Birmingham, Alabama
Residence
Wife, Ashley; Claire Elizabeth (2/12/03); Laura Burr (12/8/05)
Family
Duke University (1997, Economics)
College
1997
Turned Pro
$780,688
Career Earnings
Birmingham, AL, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2009 Season
2008 Season
2007 Season
Missed the cut in all three starts in 2007.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 29 starts on Tour in 2006.
2005 Season
Made the cut in nine of 28 starts on Tour in 2005.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 19 of 30 events on the Nationwide Tour in 2004, finishing inside the top 25 in nine of those starts. Ranked No. 33 on the final money list, with $162,115. Had two runner-up finishes among his five top-10 performances.
2003 Season
Made the cut in seven of 25 events on the 2003 PGA TOUR.
2002 Season
Earned return trip to the PGA TOUR in 2003 via his 11th-place finish on the 2002 Nationwide Tour money list.
2001 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 25 events, with four top-10s and nine top-25s during his rookie season in 2001.
2000 Season
Member of PGA TOUR in 2000. Two top-25s came in the last two weeks of the season. Played on the Hooters Tour in 1999, winning the Hooters Classic.
1999 Season