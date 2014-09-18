JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2002

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2011 Frys.com Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2006 Miccosukee Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2011 Defeated Briny Baird, Frys.com Open

National Teams

1999, 2001 Walker Cup

1998, 1999, 2001 Palmer Cup

2000 World Amateur Team Championship

Personal

Born with no left pectoral muscle (which makes that side of his chest concave), and also with Poland syndrome, a fairly rare defect that made his left hand much smaller than his right. Underwent two surgeries before he was age 5 because three fingers on his left hand were webbed together up to the knuckle.

Shot a 12-under-par 60 at Chenal CC in Little Rock while playing with fellow Arkansas native, and then-U.S. President Bill Clinton in August 1999.

As dog lovers, Molder and his wife are active on behalf of the HALO animal shelter in Phoenix. Their second pet dog, which came from HALO, was the last one remaining and was described by Molder as "Shy and timid, one no one seemed to want." After their adoption of the dog, the Molders said she "instantly brought amazing joy to our family."

Was inducted into the Arkansas Golf Hall of Fame in September 2017.

Special Interests

Basketball, fishing, skiing, golf course architecture, tennis

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Made 10 cuts in 22 starts on the PGA TOUR.

Travelers Championship: Highest finish was a T26 at the Travelers Championship.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season, with five top-10 finishes. Ended his season at No. 89 in the FedExCup.

Deutsche Bank Championship: After a missed cut at The Barclays, finished T53 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: With a 6-under 64, held the first-round lead at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. Closed with rounds of 69-70-69 for his second top-10 in seven starts at Colonial (T5-2010), finishing nine strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth. Marked his fifth (and final) top-10 of the season, one shy of his personal best of six top-10 finishes in 2010 and 2011.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: A pair of 67s in rounds two and three at the rain-shortened Zurich Classic of New Orleans resulted in a T8 finish.

RBC Heritage: Opened the RBC Heritage with three rounds of 70 or above before a final-round bogey-free 4-under 67 propelled him to a T6 finish, five strokes behind champion Branden Grace. Had missed four consecutive cuts at Harbour Town from 2011-14, but has since finished T15 in 2015 and T6 in 2016.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Scottsdale resident returned to the Waste Management Phoenix Open in early February for an eighth appearance. His third-round 7-under 64 was the low score of the week and moved him to a share of sixth place with four others.

Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished T4 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in a weather-delayed Monday finish for his first top-10 on TOUR since July.

2015 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a seventh consecutive season on the strength of five top-25 finishes in 23 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Played well enough in the Playoffs to make it through the BMW Championship, the third of four events. Ended his season outside Chicago, at Conway Farms GC, ending No. 70 in the FedExCup standings.

The Barclays: Finished just outside the top 10 at The Barclays with a T12, the first of four Playoffs events, to jump from No. 92 to 58 in the FedExCup standings. The finish at Plainfield CC paved the way for starts in the Deutsche Bank Championship (missed cut) and the BMW Championship (T68).

Finished just outside the top 10 at The Barclays with a T12, the first of four Playoffs events, to jump from No. 92 to 58 in the FedExCup standings. The finish at Plainfield CC paved the way for starts in the Deutsche Bank Championship (missed cut) and the BMW Championship (T68). The Greenbrier Classic: Over the Independence Day weekend, posted a 6-under 64 in the second round of The Greenbrier Classic en route to a T6 with six others, at 11-under 269.

Over the Independence Day weekend, posted a 6-under 64 in the second round of The Greenbrier Classic en route to a T6 with six others, at 11-under 269. Frys.com Open: After six consecutive pars to open the final round of the season-opening Frys.com Open, the 2011 tournament champion posted the neutral score just two more times. On holes 7-18, he went bogey-birdie-par-birdie-par-birdie-bogey-birdie-birdie-birdie-bogey-birdie. The up-and-down round resulted in a 4-under 68 and a T3 (three strokes behind champion Sangmoon Bae), his best finish since his 2011 playoff victory at CordeValle GC.

2014 Season

Made 14 of 25 PGA TOUR cuts, with two top-10s. Ended season at No. 109 in the FedExCup standings, his worst finish since not playing on TOUR in 2008.

The Barclays: Finished T46 at The Barclays, but did not advance to the second FedExCup Playoffs event.

Northern Trust Open: Finished T6 at the Northern Trust Open to record his first top-10 in six starts in the event. His effort at Riviera CC marked his first back-to-back, top-10 outings since 2011 (T10 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and won the Frys.com Open).

Finished T6 at the Northern Trust Open to record his first top-10 in six starts in the event. His effort at Riviera CC marked his first back-to-back, top-10 outings since 2011 (T10 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and won the Frys.com Open). AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Was T10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am for his first top-10 finish on TOUR since a ninth-place effort at the 2012 Deutsche Bank Championship.

2013 Season

Made 17 of 24 cuts on TOUR but did not record a top-10 for the first season since 2008. Finished No. 64 in the final FedExCup standings.

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Best of eight top-25 finishes was a T12 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2012 Season

Finished No. 65 in the FedExCup standings. Of 13 made cuts in 20 starts on the PGA TOUR in the season, claimed one top-10 finish.

Deutsche Bank Championship: One week after finishing T46 at The Barclays, entered the Deutsche Bank Championship ranked No. 93 in the FedExCup standings. Opened with three rounds in the 60s en route to a solo-ninth place finish, jumping to No. 45 in the FedExCup standings and earning a spot in the following week's 70-player BMW Championship field, finishing 67th.

One week after finishing T46 at The Barclays, entered the Deutsche Bank Championship ranked No. 93 in the FedExCup standings. Opened with three rounds in the 60s en route to a solo-ninth place finish, jumping to No. 45 in the FedExCup standings and earning a spot in the following week's 70-player BMW Championship field, finishing 67th. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: With steady play throughout the week, was 14-under to finish T7 at the season-opening Hyundai Tournament of Champions.

2011 Season

Picked up his first career win on TOUR and matched a career-high with six top-10 finishes. Made 15 of 27 cuts and finished a career-best 40th on the money list. Five of his six top 10s came in his final 10 events of the season. Did not miss a cut over his final 10 events of the season.

Frys.com Open: At the Frys.com Open, sank a 12-foot birdie putt at the 72nd hole for a bogey-free, 7-under 64 to force a sudden-death playoff with Briny Baird, a first for either player. Both were in search of their first TOUR wins. Played his last 41 holes outside San Jose, Calif., without a bogey. With daylight quickly diminishing, Molder sank a clutch, 6-foot birdie putt on the sixth extra hole to claim the title. The playoff was the 17th of the year, the most in a season in TOUR history. Became the first player to claim his maiden PGA TOUR victory at the Frys.com Open. Played the final 36 holes in regulation 13-under. Led the field in Strokes Gained-Putting at 9.255. Previous-best finish on TOUR was a runner-up at the 2009 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Carded all four rounds in the 60s at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for his fifth top 10 of the season (T10).

Reno-Tahoe Open: Collected fourth top 10 of the season, with a T10 at the Reno-Tahoe Open on the strength of closing rounds of 68-67.

AT&T National: Posted second consecutive top 10 with a T8 at the AT&T National, his second top 10 in three-career appearances at the event (2009, fourth). Carded all four rounds in the 60s, with scores of 69-67-68-69.

Travelers Championship: Was one shot off the lead after 54 holes at the Travelers Championship outside Hartford but finished T6 after a final-round 70.

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: First top-10 was a T6 in his fourth start of the season, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Was one off the lead through 54 holes after opening 69-66-68, finishing with a 2-over-74 playing in the penultimate group with eventual champion D.A. Points.

2010 Season

Enjoyed the best of his three PGA TOUR Seasons with six top 10s and 10 top 25s among his 16 made cuts in 26 starts. Advanced to the third Playoff event (BMW Championship) for the second straight year.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Next top-10 of the season came with a T8 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, thanks to three rounds in the 60s. Had previously fired three sub-70 rounds at the 2009 Frys.com Open just down the road at Grayhawk GC to place T6.

RBC Canadian Open: Tied his career-low round of 7-under 63 in the third round of the RBC Canadian Open en route to a nine-way T4.

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Held the outright lead (13-under) and a share of the third-round lead (16-under with Brian Davis) at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Final-round, even-par 70 led to T5, his fifth top-10 of the season.

Shell Houston Open: Was second-round leader (9-under) and third-round co-leader (10-under with Anthony Kim) at Shell Houston Open before slipping to T8 for his career-high fourth top 10 of the season.

Was second-round leader (9-under) and third-round co-leader (10-under with Anthony Kim) at Shell Houston Open before slipping to T8 for his career-high fourth top 10 of the season. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Finished T7 at the Puerto Rico Open on the strength of closing rounds of 65-66.

Finished T7 at the Puerto Rico Open on the strength of closing rounds of 65-66. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Despite being one of four players to suffer a quadruple bogey-9 on Pebble Beach's par-5 14th hole in the final round, managed to post a T10 for his first top-10 finish of the year at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2009 Season

A break-out year on the PGA TOUR, winning more than $1 million in a season for the first time in his career.

Frys.com Open: At the Frys.com Open in the Fall Series, posted three of four rounds in the 60s to T6 with 2007 champion Mike Weir. Shot a final-round, 7-under 63, equaling his career-low round (first round, 2002 Verizon Byron Nelson Classic; second round, 2009 St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx).

AT&T National: Finished fourth at the AT&T National. Shot 64 in the first round and 68 in the final round to finish five behind winner Tiger Woods. Finish earned a spot in his first Open Championship two weeks later, where he finished T43.

Finished fourth at the AT&T National. Shot 64 in the first round and 68 in the final round to finish five behind winner Tiger Woods. Finish earned a spot in his first Open Championship two weeks later, where he finished T43. St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: Finished T2 at the St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx along with David Toms, five strokes back of Brian Gay. Performance in Memphis was his career best on the PGA TOUR. Moved into contention on Friday, shooting a 7-under 63 at TPC Southwind which equaled his best round on TOUR and tied the lowest score in the 2009 event. His 65 on Saturday put him one stroke back of Gay entering the final round. Jumped up into a T2 when he made eagle on the par-5 16th on Sunday.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 19 of 27 events on the Korn Ferry Tour posting four top-10 finishes.

Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Entered the final round of the Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch tied for the lead with Matt Bettencourt and posted his second consecutive T3 finish of the year, good enough to jump from No. 32 to No. 23 on the money list and earn a trip to the PGA TOUR in 2009.

Miccosukee Championship: Shot four rounds in the 60s the following week at the Miccosukee Championship to finish T3.

Shot four rounds in the 60s the following week at the Miccosukee Championship to finish T3. Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Fired 66 in the final round of the Chattanooga Classic to finish 10th.

Fired 66 in the final round of the Chattanooga Classic to finish 10th. South Georgia Classic: Finished T2 at the South Georgia Classic for his first top-10 finish since winning the 2006 Miccosukee Championship. Posted a 3-under 69 on the final day to finish four shots behind champion Bryan DeCorso and collect $55,000.

Finished T2 at the South Georgia Classic for his first top-10 finish since winning the 2006 Miccosukee Championship. Posted a 3-under 69 on the final day to finish four shots behind champion Bryan DeCorso and collect $55,000. Moonah Classic: Had a hole-in-one on the seventh hole during the second round of the Moonah Classic. Went on to a 3-under 69 that day and an eventual T15 finish.

2007 Season

Finished No. 185 on the PGA TOUR money list, with $257,593.

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Among his seven (out of 21) made cuts was a season-best T6 finish in his last start of the year at the Children's Miracle Network Classic.

2006 Season

Returned to the TOUR for the first time since 2002 after finishing 22nd on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Four top-10s that year included a first, second and a third.

Miccosukee Championship: In the final full-field event of the season, the Miccosukee Championship, captured first career victory, one ahead of Boo Weekley.

2005 Season

No top-10s on Korn Ferry Tour but posted six top-25s to finish 99th on the money list.

2004 Season

Began the year with no status on Tour, but took advantage of his opportunities to play by notching four consecutive top-10 finishes in June to gain Special Temporary Member status for the remainder of 2004. Added one more top-10 for a total of five that year and 50th on money list.

2003 Season

Two top-25s and 148th on Korn Ferry Tour money list.

2002 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 22 TOUR events with four top-25 finishes. Joined the TOUR as a Special Temporary Member during the 2002 season after earning enough money to qualify but did not make enough to earn his TOUR card for the following season.

Compaq Classic of New Orleans: T9 at the Compaq Classic of New Orleans in early May for his first top 10 of the season. Strong track record at English Turn G&CC, having captured an American Junior Golf Association event there in 1996 with a field that included David Gossett, Bubba Watson, Charles Howell III and Matt Kuchar.

Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Finished second in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start at the 2002 Jacob's Creek Open Championship.

Amateur Highlights