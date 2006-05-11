|
Roger Tambellini
Full Name
TAM-buh-lee-knee
Pronunciation
6 ft, 3 in
191 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
March 11, 1975
Birthday
46
AGE
San Luis Obispo, California
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Alexa; Felix (11/5/06), Lucy (9/1/09)
Family
University of Southern California (1998, History)
College
1998
Turned Pro
$1,961,343
Career Earnings
Scottsdale, AZ, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
In seven Korn Ferry Tour starts, made one cut.
2013 Season
Qualified for the U.S. Open at Merion but missed the 36-hole cut. Played in only three Korn Ferry Tour events but did not advance to the weekend in any of the three.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 22 starts.
2011 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with six top-25 finishes. Finished No. 5 in Total Driving and Third-Round Scoring Average (68.92).
2010 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 26 starts on the PGA TOUR and ended the year No. 171 on the money list.
2009 Season
Regained his PGA TOUR card for 2010 by finishing ninth on the 2009 Korn Ferry Tour money list. Had a runner-up finish and a victory in successive weeks.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 18 of 25 starts with four top-10 finishes. Finished T4 in consecutive weeks early in the 2008 season. Ended the year by making the cut in 12 of his final 13 starts but had only a pair of T14 finishes and dropped on the money list to No. 31.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 26 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-25 finishes. Ended the year No. 69 on the money list, with $85,999.
2006 Season
Made the cut in seven of 25 starts on the PGA TOUR, finishing No. 212 on the money list.
2005 Season
Finished 12th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn card after a one-year absence.
2004 Season
Finished his rookie season on TOUR No. 181 on the money list, with two top-25 finishes.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 17 events on the Korn Ferry Tour. Had eight top-25s. Finished the season No. 22 on the money list, with $177,963. Named the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Month in September. Finished second in All-Around Ranking, fourth in Total Driving and fifth in Scrambling.
2002 Season
Made the cut in seven of 21 starts during Korn Ferry Tour rookie season.