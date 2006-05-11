×
Roger Tambellini
Roger Tambellini

Roger Tambellini

United States
6  ft, 3  in
191 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
46
AGE
1998
Turned Pro
University of Southern California (1998, History)
College
San Luis Obispo, California
Birthplace
6  ft, 3  in
191 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
46
AGE
1998
Turned Pro
University of Southern California (1998, History)
College
San Luis Obispo, California
Birthplace
246
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2014)
$1,715
Official Money (2014)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2014)
72.94
Scoring Average (2014)

Roger Tambellini
Roger Tambellini
United States
No additional profile information available

Roger Tambellini

Full Name

TAM-buh-lee-knee

Pronunciation

6  ft, 3  in

191 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

March 11, 1975

Birthday

46

AGE

San Luis Obispo, California

Birthplace

Scottsdale, Arizona

Residence

Wife, Alexa; Felix (11/5/06), Lucy (9/1/09)

Family

University of Southern California (1998, History)

College

1998

Turned Pro

$1,961,343

Career Earnings

Scottsdale, AZ, United States

City Plays From

http://www.iconsportsinc.com/roger-tambellini/

Website

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2002

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)

  • 2003 Albertsons Boise Open
  • 2005 Price Cutter Charity Championship
  • 2009 Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

  • 2005 Lost to Jason Gore, Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet

Personal

  • Attended Atascadero High School in Atascadero, Calif.
  • Got his start in golf from his mother. His biggest thrills in golf was firing a 60 on his way to a 1999 Hooters Tour victory and finishing fourth at The Greenbrier Classic in 2010.
  • Biggest thrill outside the game is having his children.
  • Favorite course is Cypress Point and would like to play at St. Andrews in Scotland.
  • Favorite teams are USC and the San Francisco 49ers. Jerry Rice is his favorite athlete in another sport.
  • Enjoys visiting Munich, Germany.

Special Interests

  • Friends, family

Career Highlights

2014 Season

In seven Korn Ferry Tour starts, made one cut.

  • El Bosque Mexico Championship: Finished T67 at the Mexico Championship in April.

2013 Season

Qualified for the U.S. Open at Merion but missed the 36-hole cut. Played in only three Korn Ferry Tour events but did not advance to the weekend in any of the three.

2012 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 22 starts.

  • United Leasing Championship at Victoria National Golf Club: A T11 at the United Leasing Championship was his only top-25 finish of the year.

2011 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with six top-25 finishes. Finished No. 5 in Total Driving and Third-Round Scoring Average (68.92).

  • Miccosukee Championship: Finished solo third at the Miccosukee Championship.
  • WNB Golf Classic: First top-10 of the year was a T10 at the WNB Golf Classic in early October.

2010 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 26 starts on the PGA TOUR and ended the year No. 171 on the money list.

  • The Greenbrier Classic: Finished a career-best T4 at The Greenbrier Classic, topping his previous best finish on TOUR (T14 at the 2004 BellSouth Classic). First-career top-10 finish came in his 72nd start.

2009 Season

Regained his PGA TOUR card for 2010 by finishing ninth on the 2009 Korn Ferry Tour money list. Had a runner-up finish and a victory in successive weeks.

  • Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Was in contention during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open and briefly held a share of the lead on the back nine before mistakes dropped him into a T5 finish. Was trying to become the tournament's first two-time winner, having captured the title in 2003. Finished the week No. 2 in Greens in Regulation.
  • Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Earned his third career Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic in July. With the win came his largest paycheck as a professional ($144,018).
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am: Earned his first top-10 of the season with a T7 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, which marked his fourth consecutive top-10 finish in that event. Birdied the final two holes to grab a share of second place at the Korn Ferry Tour Players Cup at Bridgeport, W.Va.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 18 of 25 starts with four top-10 finishes. Finished T4 in consecutive weeks early in the 2008 season. Ended the year by making the cut in 12 of his final 13 starts but had only a pair of T14 finishes and dropped on the money list to No. 31.

  • Melwood Prince George's County Open: Earned another top-10 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open, where he finished T9 and moved to No. 10 on the money list at the time.
  • Henrico County Open: Followed that with another T4 later at the Henrico County Open, two shots out of a possible playoff. Finished second at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, three strokes behind winner David Mathis.
  • Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Final-round 67 moved him into a T4 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 26 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-25 finishes. Ended the year No. 69 on the money list, with $85,999.

  • Miccosukee Championship: Placed T8 at the Miccosukee Championship.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am at the Cliffs: Posted top-10 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs (T7).

2006 Season

Made the cut in seven of 25 starts on the PGA TOUR, finishing No. 212 on the money list.

  • Shell Houston Open: Best finish was a T21 at the Shell Houston Open.

2005 Season

Finished 12th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn card after a one-year absence.

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship: Picked up his second career victory on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Price Cutter Charity Championship a week after losing a playoff to Jason Gore at the Cox Classic. Opened and closed with 7-under 65s for a one-stroke victory over four players. Became the first player since Chris Smith in 1997 to lose a playoff one week and return the following week to win.

2004 Season

Finished his rookie season on TOUR No. 181 on the money list, with two top-25 finishes.

  • BellSouth Classic: Shared 18-hole lead with Jose Maria Olazabal at the BellSouth Classic, posting a 7-under-par 65. Finished career-best T14 for second top-25 in seven career starts.
  • Buick Invitational: Finished T25 at Buick Invitational to wrap up his best events. Qualified for his first major championship but missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 17 events on the Korn Ferry Tour. Had eight top-25s. Finished the season No. 22 on the money list, with $177,963. Named the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Month in September. Finished second in All-Around Ranking, fourth in Total Driving and fifth in Scrambling.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned first PGA TOUR card via T21 finish at 2003 PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament.
  • Albertsons Boise Open: Won his first Tour title at the Albertsons Boise Open. Shot four consecutive rounds in the 60s (68-65-66-68) for a six-stroke win over Tripp Isenhour and Charles Warren, the Tour's largest winning margin of the season. Collected $108,000 for the win and jumped from No. 72 to No. 18 on the money list at the time.

2002 Season

Made the cut in seven of 21 starts during Korn Ferry Tour rookie season.

  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Made a then-career-best runner-up finish at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.