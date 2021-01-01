JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (2)
2003 Sunshine State PGA Championship
2004 South Florida PGA Open
Personal
- Biggest thrill outside of golf is going to the Indianapolis 500.
- Favorite golf course played is Oakland Hills CC, site of numerous major championships and the Ryder Cup. Would most like to play Pebble Beach GL. Never travels without comfortable T-shirts. Favorite college team is the Connecticut Huskies. Favorite professional team is the San Diego Chargers. Other favorites include "Southpark," "The Thomas Crown Affair" and "Gladiator." Favorite entertainer is Dave Chappelle. Favorite book is Bob Rotella's Golf is Not a Game of Perfect. Favorite food is pizza and enjoys watching Tiger Woods. Lists Charleston, S.C., and Naples, Fla., as his favorite vacation destnations.
- Superstitions include only marking his ball with a 20-punt piece from Ireland.
- Would round out his dream foursome with his dad, Kenny Perry and Payne Stewart.
- Most people wouldn't know that he didn't get his first cell phone until 2009.
Special Interests
- NASCAR, Indy Racing League
Career Highlights
2015 Season
PGA Professional National Championship: Finished T3 in the PGA Professional National Championship.
2012 Season
Miccosukee Championship: Played in the Korn Ferry Tour's Miccosukee Championship, where he missed the cut.
PGA Championship: Also played in the PGA Championship missing the cut there, as well.
2010 Season
Made 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts, the most in his career. Made five cuts.
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Added a T37 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, thanks to a third-round 64 at Crestview CC.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Best finish of his five weekend appearances came in his first start of the campaign. Opened with a 70 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am then improved his score each day (69-68-67) to T25.
2009 Season
Miccosukee Championship: Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, missing the cut at the Miccosukee Championship despite opening with a 2-under 69.
2008 Season
Miccosukee Championship: Had a career-best Korn Ferry Tour performance, finishing T45 at the Miccosukee Championship.
PGA Championship: Qualified for the PGA Championship but missed the cut.
The Honda Classic: Made the cut at The Honda Classic for a second consecutive year and third time overall (T74).
2007 Season
The Honda Classic: Was 70th at The Honda Classic, the second time he's made the event in South Florida.
2006 Season
PGA Tour Q-School Stage 1 - Spring, Texas: Won his third career Gateway Tour title. Finished third on that Tour's money list for a second consecutive season.
2005 Season
Missed the cut at the PGA Championship. Won twice on the Gateway Tour. Was the third leading money-winner on that circuit. Played in the Ford Championship at Doral for a second consecutive year.
2004 Season
Ford Championship at Doral: Played in the PGA TOUR's Ford Championship at Doral.
South Florida PGA Open: Won the South Florida PGA Open, setting a tournament record score in his win (23-under).
2003 Season
PGA Championship: Also qualified for the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut.
U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the U.S. Open, missing the cut.
The Honda Classic: Made the cut at The Honda Classic, finishing T67.
Sunshine State PGA Championship: Added the Sunshine State PGA Championship title to his resume.
PGA Cup: Represented the U.S. on the PGA Cup team, recording a 3-0-1 record in the U.S.'s 19-7 victroy over Great Britain and Ireland.
PGA Professional National Championship: Finished T7 at the PGA Professional National Championship.
2002 Season
PGA Championship: Played in the PGA Championship for the first time but missed the cut.
1999 Season
NIKE South Florida Classic: Made his first Korn Ferry Tour cut in his second career start. Was T65 at the South Florida Classic.
1998 Season
U.S. Open Championship: Made his major championship debut, at the U.S. Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Winner of the 1989 Great Lakes Athletic Conference Regional Championship. Earned all-conference honors in 1989 and 1991. Team MVP in 1989.