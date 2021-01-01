|
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in 21 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 10 cuts. Had two top-25s. Finished 122nd on the Regular Season money list.
2014 Season
Played in 24 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 10 cuts. Had one top-10 and three top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 63rd on the money list. Missed the cut in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2013 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 25 starts during his first full Korn Ferry Tour season and had four top-25 finishes. Made the cut in two of four Finals' events.
2008 Season
2007 Season
Made his only three U.S. starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
1997 Season
First began playing on the Australasian Tour.
Amateur Highlights