×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Adam Crawford
Adam Crawford

Adam Crawford

AustraliaAustralia
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
45
AGE
1997
Turned Pro
Beaudesert, Queensland, Australia
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
45
AGE
1997
Turned Pro
Beaudesert, Queensland, Australia
Birthplace
--
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2016)
--
Official Money (2016)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2016)
72.00
Scoring Average (2016)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Adam Crawford
Adam Crawford
AustraliaAustralia
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Adam Crawford

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

195 lbs

88 kg

Weight

September 09, 1975

Birthday

45

AGE

Beaudesert, Queensland, Australia

Birthplace

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Residence

1997

Turned Pro

$266,514

Career Earnings

Brisbane, Qld., Australia

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2013

Personal

  • Favorite golf memory was caddying for his father.
  • Biggest thrill in golf was playing with Greg Norman when he was a rookie and Norman was the No. 1-ranked player in the world.
  • Never travels without a XXXX Gold beer koozie.
  • Favorite pro team is the Brisbane Broncos.
  • Would want to trade places for a day with the Australian cricket team captain.
  • Not many people know he used to sleepwalk as a kid and would sometimes wake up a half-mile from home.

Special Interests

  • Cooking

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played in 21 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 10 cuts. Had two top-25s. Finished 122nd on the Regular Season money list.

  • Digital Ally Open: Was T23 at the Digital Ally Open.
  • Greater Dallas Open: Was T20 at the Greater Dallas Open.

2014 Season

Played in 24 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 10 cuts. Had one top-10 and three top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 63rd on the money list. Missed the cut in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

  • News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Had a T17 finish in Knoxville.
  • Midwest Classic: Finished T24 in Kansas City.
  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Recorded career-best Korn Ferry Tour performance in July when he finished T2 at the Utah Championship. Opened with an even-par 71, then set a personal best when he fired a 10-under 61 at Willow Creek CC. Turned in weekend rounds of 69-66 to finish four strokes behind winner Andres Gonzales, along with Sung Kang and Travis Bertoni.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 25 starts during his first full Korn Ferry Tour season and had four top-25 finishes. Made the cut in two of four Finals' events.

  • Hotel Fitness Championship: Was T11 at the Hotel Fitness Championship his best week. Fired a 7-under 65 in the final round to move up 20 spots on the final day.
  • Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Posted his only top-10 of the campaign when he finished T6 at the Midwest Classic near Kansas City in July. Fired an 8-under-par 63 in the third round, his low Korn Ferry Tour round.

2008 Season

  • Moonah Classic: Also finished T15 at the Moonah Classic in Australia.
  • HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship: Turned in his best Korn Ferry Tour performance, a fourth-place showing at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship, which was reduced to 36 holes because of heavy rains during tournament week in Christchurch.

2007 Season

Made his only three U.S. starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Legend Financial Group Classic Presented by Cynergies Solutions: Missed the cut at the Legend Financial Group Classic.
  • Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Added a T44 at the Knoxville Open.
  • The Rex Hospital Open: Was T30 at The Rex Hospital Open.

1997 Season

First began playing on the Australasian Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played on the Queensland School Boys team in 1991-92.
  • Competed on the Queensland Junior team in 1993.