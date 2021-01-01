×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Joel Kribel
Joel Kribel

Joel Kribel

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
44
AGE
1999
Turned Pro
Stanford University (1999, Economics)
College
Pleasanton, CA
Birthplace
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
44
AGE
1999
Turned Pro
Stanford University (1999, Economics)
College
Pleasanton, CA
Birthplace
--
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2012)
--
Official Money (2012)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2012)
74.50
Scoring Average (2012)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Joel Kribel
Joel Kribel
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Joel Kribel

Full Name

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

January 27, 1977

Birthday

44

AGE

Pleasanton, CA

Birthplace

Phoenix, AZ

Residence

Wife, Breinnan; Quinn (12/27/09), Sloan Elizabeth (7/17/11)

Family

Stanford University (1999, Economics)

College

1999

Turned Pro

$762,340

Career Earnings

Phoenix, AZ, United States

City Plays From

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

  • 2002 Lost to Brian Claar, Steve Ford, Cliff Kresge, Hershey Open

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2006 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 19 starts on Tour, with three top-25 finishes-including season-best T11s at the Knoxville Open and the Mark Christopher Charity Classic. Finished the season No. 98 on the money list, with $53,279.

2005 Season

Concluded the year No. 76 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $65,659. Made 12 of 21 cuts, with four top-25s. Near-miss top 10s came with identical T13s at the ING New Zealand PGA Championship, LaSalle Bank Open and the Cox Classic presented by Chevrolet.

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open Presented by Cox Comm: Cracked the top 10 for the only time with a T9 outing at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. At 11-under-par 273, finished five shots behind tournament winner Joe Daley.

2004 Season

Made the cut in six of 13 starts on the 2004 PGA TOUR. Ended the year No. 171 on the money list, with $276,862. A T13 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic rounded out his top-25 finishes.

  • John Deere Classic: Had a T4 at the John Deere Classic his best finish.

2003 Season

During rookie season on the PGA TOUR, suffered fractured finger on right hand and did not play after the Greater Milwaukee Open in mid-July. Made three cuts in 16 starts, with a best finish of T37 at the Buick Invitational. Earned initial TOUR card after finishing T11 at the 2002 National Qualifying Tournament.

2002 Season

Finished 28th on Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $129,146, posting 10 top-25 finishes. Other top-10 finishes included a T5 at the Holden Clearwater Classic and a T7 at the State Farm Open.

  • Hershey Open: Was a member of the Tour record-tying four-man playoff at the Hershey Open, won by Cliff Kresge. Shot rounds of 67-68-70-71 to make the playoff at 8-under-par 276.