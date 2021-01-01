|
Joel Kribel
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
January 27, 1977
Birthday
44
AGE
Pleasanton, CA
Birthplace
Phoenix, AZ
Residence
Wife, Breinnan; Quinn (12/27/09), Sloan Elizabeth (7/17/11)
Family
Stanford University (1999, Economics)
College
1999
Turned Pro
$762,340
Career Earnings
Phoenix, AZ, United States
City Plays From
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2006 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 19 starts on Tour, with three top-25 finishes-including season-best T11s at the Knoxville Open and the Mark Christopher Charity Classic. Finished the season No. 98 on the money list, with $53,279.
2005 Season
Concluded the year No. 76 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $65,659. Made 12 of 21 cuts, with four top-25s. Near-miss top 10s came with identical T13s at the ING New Zealand PGA Championship, LaSalle Bank Open and the Cox Classic presented by Chevrolet.
2004 Season
Made the cut in six of 13 starts on the 2004 PGA TOUR. Ended the year No. 171 on the money list, with $276,862. A T13 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic rounded out his top-25 finishes.
2003 Season
During rookie season on the PGA TOUR, suffered fractured finger on right hand and did not play after the Greater Milwaukee Open in mid-July. Made three cuts in 16 starts, with a best finish of T37 at the Buick Invitational. Earned initial TOUR card after finishing T11 at the 2002 National Qualifying Tournament.
2002 Season
Finished 28th on Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $129,146, posting 10 top-25 finishes. Other top-10 finishes included a T5 at the Holden Clearwater Classic and a T7 at the State Farm Open.