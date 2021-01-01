International Victories (15)
-
1999 Pietersburg Classic [SAf]
-
1999 Vodacom Series
-
1999 Kwazulu-Natal [SAf]
-
1999 Phillips Challenge Xacobeo 99 [EurChall]
-
2000 Limpopo Industrelek Classic [SAf]
-
2002 Nashua Masters [SAf]
-
2003 Sunshine Tour Championship
-
2005 Vodacom Origins of Golf Tour at Erinvale [SAf]
-
2007 Vodacom Origins of Golf Tour Gauteng [SAf]
-
2008 Italian Open [Eur]
-
2009 MTC Namibia PGA Championship [SAf]
-
2010 Vodacom Championship
-
2011 Dimension Data Pro-Am [SAf]
-
2011 South African Open [Eur]
-
2014 Italian Open [Eur]
Personal
- Learned the game playing alongside the likes of South Africans Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Mark McNulty. Was a good rugby player but chose golf when a scheduled conflict arose between the two sports.
- Was one of the first South Africans to work with renowned sports psychologist Jos Vanstiphout.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
-
Italian Open: Earned his first European Tour title since 2011 and his third overall when he captured the Italian Open by two shots over David Howell in late-August in Torino. Opened 67-62 and then was 5-under on the weekend (71-68). In his bogey-free final round, had two birdies on the front nine then matched that on the back to hold off Howell, who shot a Sunday 63.
-
Tshwane Open: Finished his 2013 season well, and then a month later, in November, at the start of the European Tour season, put himself into contention at the European Tour's Tshwane Open in South Africa. After an opening 71 at Copperleaf Golf & Country Estate near Pretoria, fired rounds of 65-69-68 over his final 54 holes to finish solo fifth, five shots behind winner Ross Fisher
2013 Season
-
Portugal Masters: In his final start of the year, was T6, at the Portugal Masters.
-
BMG Classic: Opened with an even-par 72 then moved up the leaderboard with a 66-65-68 finish at Glendower GC in to tie with Jbe Kruger, two shots behind winner Morten Orum Madsen.
-
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Came back the following week with a T12 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, that included a second-round 63 at St. Andrews' Old Course, a round that included nine birdies and no bogeys.
-
Italian Open: Played his best golf late in the season. Recorded his first top-10 of the European Tour season with a T8 at the Italian Open in Turin, Italy, thanks to a second-round 67.
2012 Season
-
BMW Italian Open: Struggled during the latter half of his season, missing seven cuts with a best finish of T22 at the BMW Italian Open.
-
Maybank Malaysian Open: Was T7 at the Maybank Malaysian Open in mid-April.
-
Trophee Hassan II: Came back for a second consecutive top-10, this time a T9 at the Trophee Hassan II in late March.
-
Andalucia Open: Had his first top-10 of the season, at the Andalucia Open, where rounds of 67-71-68-70 led to a T5 finish in Spain.
2011 Season
-
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Lone PGA TOUR start came at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, where he T29.
-
France at the Open: Second top-10 came in France at the Open de France Alstom (T7).
-
Open de Andalucia de Golf: His first top-10 of the campaign was a T8 at the Open de Andalucia de Golf in Spain.
-
Dimension Data Pro-Am: Added the Dimension Data Pro-Am in South Africa, with rounds of 68-71-66-68 for a 273 total, good for a four stroke win over James Kingston.
-
South African Open: Picked up his second European Tour win when he won the South African Open in his native country by a stroke over Bernd Wiesberger.
2010 Season
-
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Made one PGA TOUR start, at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational (T65).
-
Dimension Data Pro-Am: Placed T7 at the Dimension Data Pro-Am.
-
Joburg Open: Added top-10 at the Joburg Open (T6).
-
BMW Italian Open: Was T7 at the BMW Italian Open. Was only one shot out of the lead through 36 holes.
-
Vodacom Championship: Won the Vodacom Championship on the South Africa Tour by fashioning rounds of 65-61-67-67 to win by a whopping nine strokes over Jbe' Kruger.
2009 Season
-
MTC Namibia PGA Championship: Shot a final-round 66 at the MTC Namibia PGA Championship to force a playoff with Titch Moore, beating Moore in the extra session.
2008 Season
-
PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
-
The Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Open Championship.
-
Madeira Islands Open: Won for the first time on the European Tour when, just weeks after relinquishing a five-shot lead entering the final round of the Madeira Islands Open (lost in a playoff to Alastair Forsyth), he survived a late charge from England's Oliver Wilson to win the Italian Open by one stroke.
2007 Season
-
World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Qualified for the World Golf Championships-CA Championship but failed to break par in any of the four rounds and T63.
-
Vodacom Origins of Golf: Earned another Vodacom Origins of Golf victory, this time at Gauteng, by three strokes over James Kamte.
2006 Season
Had a strong South African Tour season, finishing eighth on the Order of Merit. Came close to winning twice, settling for two runner-up finishes. Had four other top-10 finishes. Made nine European Tour starts.
-
Italian Open: T33 at the Italian Open.
-
Dunhill Links Championship: T27 at the Dunhill Links Championship.
-
Vodacom Tour Championship: Finished seventh at the Vodacom Tour Championship.
-
Nashua Masters: Finished sixth at the Nashua Masters.
-
Dunhill Championship: T6 at the Dunhill Championship.
-
Dimension Data Pro-Am: T5 at the Dimension Data Pro-am.
-
Vodacom Origins of Golf Tour-Eastern Cape Pezula: Was in contention at the Vodacom Origins of Golf Tour-Eastern Cape Pezula (fourth).
-
Seekers Travel Pro-Am: Was in contention at the Seekers Travel Pro-Am (third).
-
Telkom PGA Pro-Am: Finished runner-up at the Telecom PGA Pro-Am.
-
South African Airways Pro-Am Invitational: Was runner-up at both the South African Airways Pro-Am Invitational.
-
Telkom PGA Pro-Am: Despite shooting a second-round 63 at the Telkom PGA Pro-Am, was again T2, this time with Desvonde Botes, two shots behind winner Doug McGuigan.
-
South African Airways Pro-Am: At the 54-hole South African Airways Pro-Am, shot rounds of 64-70-67 in the 54-hole tournament to tie with Jean Hugo, a shot behind winner Tongoona Charamba.
2005 Season
-
Vodacom Origins of Golf: Won the Vodacom Origins of Golf Tour at Erinvale in South Africa by one stroke over Thomas Aiken.
2004 Season
-
The Open Championship: Played in his second Open Championship but missed the cut.
2003 Season
-
The Open Championship: Secured his playing rights on the 2004 European Tour with the help of a top-10 finish (T10) in The Open Championship, his first major championship appearance.
-
South African Tour Championship: Was also a winner in South Africa, with a victory at the South African Tour Championship, by two strokes over Trevor Immelman.
-
Lancome Trophy: Had a T5 in the Lancome Trophy.
2002 Season
Required a Medical Extension on the European Tour at the end of the campaign following a back operation.