- Enjoys barbecue, cooking and watching all sports.
Special Interests
- Barbecue, golf, cooking, sport
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Clearwater Bay Open: Making his first start of the campaign, kept alive his streak of never missing a PGA TOUR China weekend. Shot opening rounds of 68-67 to make his 11th consecutive cut. Stumbled a bit Saturday, with a 2-over 72, then redeemed himself with a 6-under 64 to T9 with Daihan Lee and David McKenzie.
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship: Enjoyed his best Asian Tour finish at the Yeangder TPC, finishing third in Taipei despite holding a three-shot lead with 18 holes to play. A 68-67-68 start to the tournament gave him the 54-hole advantage over Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond. But he couldn't hold on, shooting a final-round 74 as Shunya Takeyasu and Carlos Pigem overtook him to force a playoff that Takeyasu won.
2015 Season
Pingan Bank Open: Made his fifth consecutive cut to start the season a solid performance when he had four par-or-better rounds at the Ping An Bank Open to finish seventh in Beijing.
The World Classic Championship at Laguna National: Earned a top-10 on the Asian Tour in mid-November when he T8 at The World Classic Championship at Laguna National. Finished tied with Malaysia's Danny Chia, five shots shy of winner Danthai Boonma.
2014 Season
Chateau Junding Penglai Open: Had a solid outing at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open. Weekend rounds of 68-69 resulted in a T14 in early September.
Yunnan Open: Jumped into a T13 with a final-round, 5-under 67 at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open. He helped his Sunday score by acing the par-3 sixth hole, the fifth hole-in-one of the Series' season. The ace capped a stretch that saw him go birdie-birdie-eagle.
Beijing Open: Secured his second consecutive top-10 when he returned to PGA TOUR China Series action at the Earls Beijing Open. Had four under-par round in mid-June, including an opening, 5-under 67, to T7 with Fei Hao Yang, Hoon Heui Lee, Chien Yao Hung and Ryan Haller.
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Made his PGA TOUR China Series' debut a successful one, recovering from a 2-over start through 36 holes to shoot rounds of 69-67 on the weekend at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open. Finished T4 with David Lutterus, Ze Yu He and Anthony Kang, two shots out of the three-man playoff.
China QT Haikou Mission Hills: His four rounds of par or better at the PGA TOUR China Series' qualifying tournament in Haikou included three 72s and a third-round, 2-under 70 that allowed him to easily qualify for the Series' inaugural season as a fully-exempt member. Finished T6 with Steve Dartnall.
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship: Finished at 1-over at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship, placing T31 at the Asian Tour event in Chinese Taipei.
2013 Season
PGM Terengganu Masters: On the Asian Development Tour, was T5 at the PGM Terengganu Masters in August in Malaysia.
Omega European Masters: On the European Tour, was T62 at the Omega European Masters for his top outing on that Tour.
Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open: Made one Japan Golf Tour start, a T39 at the Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open.
Indonesian Masters: Best Asian Tour finish was a T12 at the Indonesian Masters in May.
2012 Season
On the European Tour, made two cuts.
Barclays Singapore Open: T41 at the Barclays Singapore Open.
Omega European Masters: Made the cut at the Omega European Masters (T23.)
HANDA FALDO CAMBODIAN CLASSIC: Was T10 three weeks later, at the Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic.
SAIL-SBI Open: Was third at the Sail-SBI Open in mid-February for his best Asian Tour showing. Had a second-round 68 and a third-round 65 to go with a pair of 71s that left him a stroke out of the Anirban Lahiri-Prom Meesawat playoff.
2011 Season
U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open, making his second major championship appearance but missed the cut.
Maybank Malaysian Open: Only made European Tour cut came at the Maybank Malaysian Open (T66) in April.
Thailand Golf Championship: Did not record a top-10 on the Asian Tour, his best performance an 18th-place showing in his final event of the season–the Thailand Golf Championship.
2010 Season
Made the cut in all three European Tour starts.
Maybank Malaysian Open: T28 at the Maybank Malaysian Open his best effort.
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: T7 at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters.
Worldwide Holdings Singapore Masters: Was T7 at the Worldwide Holdings Singapore Masters.
Iskandar Johor Open: Picked up a T5 at the Iskandar Johor Open in October. Shot a final-round 66 to go with an opening 67 that left him six shots short of winner Padraig Harrington.
2009 Season
Made two starts on the PGA Tour of Australasia and nine European Tour starts.
Ballentine's Championship: In nine European Tour starts, best finish was a T15 at the Ballentine's Championship in South Korea.
Australian PGA Championship: A T40 at the Australian PGA Championship was his top showing on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
Macau Open: Added a T7 at Macau, his fourth top-10 effort there. Had a pair of 68s on the weekend.
Brunei Open: Finished fifth at the Brunei Open for his best finish of the Asian Tour campaign. Opened 66-67-69 and was two shots behind 54-hole leader Boonchu Ruangkit. Dropped down the leaderboard with a final-round 71.
2008 Season
On the European Tour, made 17 starts and played on the weekend 12 times.
Hana Bank Vietnam Masters: Top performance of the Asian Tour season was a T6 at the Hana Bank Vietnam Masters in early December. Opened and closed with 66s to finish five shots short of winner Thongchai Jaidee.
-
Maybank Malaysian Open: Best performance was a T12 at the Maybank Malaysian Open.
2007 Season
President Invitational: T5 at the President Invitational.
Brunei Open: Best finish of the Asian Tour season was a T3 at the Brunei Open. Had a strong finish of 68-67-66 after opening with a 71. Finished three shots behind winner Lin Wen-Tang.
Midea China Classic: Added a T4 at the Midea China Classic in mid-September. Shot three consecutive 66s after opening with a 68. Finished three shots behind winner Thaworn Wiratchant.
Motorola International Bintan: T5 at the Motorola International Bintan.
2006 Season
Maekyung Open: Added a T9 at the Maekyung Open after closing with a 65 in South Korea.
Macau Open: Lost another heartbreaker in Macau, finishing second there for a second time, to go with his 2003 runner-up showing. The second-place outing was his fourth in as many years. Was six shots behind 54-hole leader Brad Kennedy but moved up the leaderboard, settling on the solo-second position with a final-round 70, three shots behind winner Kane Webber.
2005 Season
Malaysian Open: Picked up a T11 at the Malaysian Open on the European Tour.
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Final top-10 of the season was a T9 at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters.
Brunei Open: Added a T7 at the Brunei Open. Got hot after opening with a 73. Followed with a 68-66-68 finish.
Thai Airways International Open: Picked up a runner-up finish for a third consecutive year, with a runner-up effort at the Thai Airways International Open. A 74-72 weekend derailed his 65-68 start. It was still enough to get him into a playoff with Richard Lee, an extra session he lost.
2004 Season
The Open Championship: Qualified for his first major championship, The Open Championship. Shot rounds of 70-76 at Royal Troon GC to miss the 36-hole cut.
Macau Open: A year after a near miss at the Macau Open, was again in contention less than seven months later at the same event, eventually settling for a fifth-place finish.
Okinawa Open: Finished as runner-up for a second consecutive year, placing second at the Okinawa Open in mid-December, a stroke behind winner Kiyoshi Miyazato.
2003 Season
Macau Open: Came close to winning at the Macau Open in October, finishing in a playoff with Colin Montgomerie but losing in sudden-death. Took a three-stroke lead over Jason Knutzon at the halfway point and maintained that cushion over Knutzon and Montgomerie heading into the final round. Fired a Sunday 71.