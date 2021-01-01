JOINED TOUR
International Victories (17)
-
1995 Volvo Masters of Malaysia
-
1995 Volvo Masters of Thailand
-
1995 Volvo Open [China]
-
1996 Volvo Masters of Malaysia
-
1996 Volvo Masters of Thailand
-
1996 Volvo Asian Matchplay [Asia]
-
1997 Hugo Boss Open [China]
-
1998 Hong Kong PGA Championship
-
2000 Ontario Open Heritage Classic
-
2001 Macau Open [Asia]
-
2002 Macau Open [Asia]
-
2003 Volvo China Open [Eur]
-
2003 Caltex Masters [Asia]
-
2006 China Tour – Zhuhai [China]
-
2006 China Tour – Shanghai [China]
-
2007 China Tour – Qingdao [China]
-
2007 China Tour – Guangzhou [China]
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
-
Nanshan China Masters: Finished T56 at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters in mid-October.
-
Mission Hills Haikou Open: Had the honor of hitting the first tee shot at the Mission Hills Haikou Open, the inaugural event on the PGA TOUR China Series. Shot a 1-under 71 in that first round at the Sandbelt Trails Course and went on to add rounds of 68-72-73 to T20.
2013 Season
-
Venetian Macau Open: Added a T17 at the Venetian Macau Open in the fall, opening with a 69 at Macau G&CC.
-
Nanshan China Masters: Finished T14 at the Nanshan China Masters. Turned in weekend rounds of 69-70 at Nanshan International GC's Montgomerie Course to finish solo-14th in mid-October.
2012 Season
-
UBS Hong Kong Open: Finished T15 at the UBS Hong Kong Open. Was tied for third with 18 holes to play after a 66-66-69 start. In the final round at Hong Kong GC, stumbled to a 3-over 70 to drop down the leaderboard, nine shots off winner Miguel Angel Jimenez's pace.
-
Maybank Malaysian Open: In his next Asian Tour start, was T66 at the Maybank Malaysian Open.
-
ISPS Handa Singapore Classic: At the weather-shortened ISPS Handa Singapore Classic on the Asian Tour, finished T52, with rounds of 67-69-73.
-
Volvo China Open: Opened with a 3-under 69 on his way to a T64 at the Volvo China Open on the OneAsia Tour.
2011 Season
-
Volvo China Open: Turned in four under-par rounds at the Volvo China Open (71-68-70-67) to T31 at Luxehills International CC.
2010 Season
-
Brunei Open: First top-10 on the Asian Tour came at the Brunei Open, on the strength of a 6-under 65 in the second round at Empire Hotel and CC. Finished T10 with two others, six shots behind winner Siddikur Rahman.
-
Midea China Classic: Finished T51 at the Midea China Classic.
-
Luxehills Chengdu Open: On the OneAsia Tour, shot a final-round 69 to T33 at the OneAsia Tour's Luxehills Chengdu Open.
2009 Season
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Made his final World Cup appearance, finishing T22 in the event's final time at Mission Hills GC's Olazabal Course in Shenzhen.
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Played in his first World Golf Championships event, finishing T66 at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai. Low round of 70 came in the second round at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai.
-
Midea China Classic: Came close to winning on the OneAsia Tour, at the Midea China Classic. Fashioned a third-round 63 at Royal Orchid International GC and followed that with a 2-under 69 to finish second, a stroke behind winner and fellow countryman Wen Chong Liang.
-
Volvo China Open: At the OneAsia Tour inaugural event, the Volvo China Open, finished 71st.
2008 Season
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Played in the World Cup for a third time, again representing China in his home country as the event remained in Shenzhen. Along with teammate Liang Wen-Chong, the duo finished T17.
2007 Season
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Represented China for the second time at the World Cup, finishing T11 in the event's return to China–at Mission Hills GC's Olazabal Course in Shenzhen. Teamed with Wen Chong Liang to T11.
-
Shanghai International Golf Resort: In the China Tour's fifth tournament of the year, in Shanghai, finished T4, 10 strokes behind winner Li Chao at the Shanghai International Golf Resort. Shot a pair of 72s (even-par) on the weekend.
-
Guangzhou tournament: Captured the China Tour's Guangzhou tournament, rolling to a five-shot victory over Yuan Hao at Dragon Lake GC. Shot a final-round 69.
2006 Season
Played in multi-PGA TOUR events for the first time in his career.
-
The INTERNATIONAL: Missed the cut at The International outside Denver, Colo.
-
Buick Open: Missed the cut at the Buick Open in Michigan.
-
Omega Golf Championship: Shot a final-round, 3-under 69 to move into third place at the Omega Golf Championship, the China Tour's season-ending event. The solid final-day play still left him 18 shots behind Liang.
-
Kunming event: Was third at the Kunming event at Kunming Country GC.
-
Shandong tournament: Was third at the Shandong tournament, five shots short of winner Li Chao.
-
China Tour: Made another run at victory in the China Tour's first event of the year. Fell way short of champion Wen Chong Liang despite his second-place performance. Shot a final-round 70 but was nine shots behind Liang's winning score.
-
Grand Shanghai International Golf Resort: Second title came in Shanghai, at the Grand Shanghai International Golf Resort. Shot his third consecutive par-or-better round but found himself in playoff with Ming Jie Huang at the end of regulation. Won the title in sudden-death.
-
Zhuhai: Led the China Tour order of merit. Won his first title of the season, at the Zhuhai event on the China Tour. After opening 74-74-78, shot a final-round 69, one of only two players in the field (Li Chao) to break 70 all week, to take a six-shot triumph over Wen Gen Zheng.
2004 Season
-
Volkswagen Masters of Asia: In final start of the season, used a second-round 66 to earn a top-15 (T14) at the Volvo Masters of Asia at Thai CC in Bangkok.
-
Volvo China Open: Had a strong showing at the Volvo China Open at Shenzhen GC. Following a third-round 66, was only two strokes off Ross Fisher's 54-hole lead. Shot a Sunday, even-par 72 to fall into a T7 with three others, four strokes short of Paul Casey's winning score.
-
Volkswagen Masters: Although was never realistically in contention, finished third at the Volkswagen Masters – China on the Asian Tour. At Jinghua GC in Beijing, rounds of 69-68-70-70 left him 11 strokes behind winner Retief Goosen.
-
Johnnie Walker Classic: At the Johnnie Walker Classic in Beijing, was T53.
-
Indonesia Open: Added a T26 at the Indonesia Open after four sub-70 rounds (67-67-69-66).
-
TCL Classic: At the TCL Classic in Sanya, finished T41, thanks to three 69s and a 71.
-
Macau Open: First top-10 of the campaign came at the Macau Open. A final-round 65 at Macau G&CC moved him into a T8, eight shots short of winner Wang Ter-Chang.
-
Qatar Masters: Next made cut came at the Qatar Masters. Opened with a 1-under 71 and went on to T71 with Paul McGinley at Doha GC.
-
Caltex Masters: Made his season debut on the Asian Tour with a T21 at the Caltex Masters in Singapore. Finished 3-under at Laguna National G&CC.
2003 Season
-
Caltex Masters: Won his lone European Tour title at the Asian Tour co-sanctioned Caltex Masters. In late-Janaury, shot a final-round 70 to defeat Ernie Els by a stroke
1999 Season
-
Air Canada Championship: Made his PGA TOUR debut, missing the cut at the Air Canada Championship in Vancouver (70-75).
1996 Season
-
The World Cup of Golf: Represented China for the first time at the World Cup, finishing T20 with partner Jun Cheng at Erinvale GC in South Africa.