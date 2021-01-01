JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour: 2014
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
Personal
- Started playing golf at age 12.
- Has one brother and one sister.
- Michael Boyd is his golf instructor.
- Favorite course he's played is Southern Hills CC.
- The Oklahoma Sooners, the San Francisco 49ers, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers are his favorite teams. Kobe Bryant and Nick Young are his favorite athletes to watch. Victoria, B.C., is his favorite city to visit. The Virgin Islands is his favorite vacation spot.
- Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlsory and Miguel Angel Jiménez would round out his dream foursome.
- Not many people know that he was a good skateboarder.
- His bucket list includes traveling to Europe and Asia.
- Tulsa's "Youth at Heart" is his preferred charity.
- Cites Kevin Tway as the best player he's played against.
- Says the toughest golf course he has played is TPC Sawgrass.
- Lists Steve Stricker as his favorite PGA TOUR player.
Special Interests
- Traveling, snowboarding, fantasy football
Career Highlights
2017 Season
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T15 finish at the U.S. Q-School played in Sebring, Florida in January.
2016 Season
Made the cut in only 5 of his 14 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the season ranked No. 127 on the Order of Merit.
Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: His best finish was T35 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC in Uruguay.
2015 Season
Played 13 tournaments on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, collecting two top-10s and four top-25s on 9 cuts made to finish the year ranked 60th on the Order of Merit. Finished the Canadian season ranked 61st on the Order of Merit.
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Only top-25 in 9 starts on the Mackenzie Tour PGA TOUR Canada was solo seventh at the Staal Foundation Open in July.
Lexus Panama Classic presented by World Jewelry Hub: Posted four sub-par rounds to finish T4 at the Lexus Panama Classic in May for his best finish in Latin America.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T4 finish at the Sebring, FL Q-School in January.
2014 Season
Joined PGA TOUR Canada in April. Finished his rookie season on PGA TOUR Canada ranked 40th on the Order of Merit
ATB Financial Classic: Shared runner-up honors at the ATB Financial Open, for his only top-25 in 12 starts. Tied with Daniel Balin for first-round lead with 64. Pressed advantage with second-round 65 to maintain second place. Unable to hold back eventual champion Brock Mackenzie over the weekend and finished T2, four strokes behind.
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Oak Valley GC: Had a T34 finish at the California Q-School in Oak Valley GC.
2013 Season
Turned pro in May. Has also played on the Adams Tour and the NGA Tour.