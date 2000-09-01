|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Keoke Cotner
Full Name
key-OH-key
Pronunciation
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
July 11, 1971
Birthday
50
AGE
Cordoba, Mexico
Birthplace
Bedford, TX
Residence
Wife, Tisha; Kassidy (3/5/01), Kelson (5/5/04)
Family
University of North Texas (1994, Business)
College
1994
Turned Pro
$957,189
Career Earnings
Bedford, TX, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2010 Season
Made four starts on the Nationwide Tour.
2009 Season
Made the cut in eight of 18 starts on Tour.
2008 Season
Made eight cuts in 25 starts on the Nationwide Tour, including four top-25 finishes.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 19 events, with five top-25 finishes. Concluded the season No. 70 on the money list, with $85,384.
2006 Season
Finished outside of the top 100 on the money list in for the first time in his career. Ended the season with 13 made cuts in 29 starts.
2005 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 29 starts on Tour, with two top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 57 on the money list, with $99,198.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 24 starts on the Nationwide Tour, including four top-25 finishes. Concluded the season ranked No. 64 on the money list, with $89,496.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 15 of 28 events on the Nationwide Tour. Finished the season No. 68 on the final money list, with $72,611. Was inside the top 25 five times.
2002 Season
Played in 27 of the 28 events on Tour. Placed 25th on the final money list, with $144,816. Notched 10 top-25 finishes and made the cut in 15 of 27 events.
2001 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 26 events, with three top-10s.
2000 Season
1998 Season