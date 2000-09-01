×
Performance
Keoke Cotner

Full Name

key-OH-key

Pronunciation

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

July 11, 1971

Birthday

50

AGE

Cordoba, Mexico

Birthplace

Bedford, TX

Residence

Wife, Tisha; Kassidy (3/5/01), Kelson (5/5/04)

Family

University of North Texas (1994, Business)

College

1994

Turned Pro

$957,189

Career Earnings

Bedford, TX, United States

City Plays From

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2000 BUY.COM Oregon Classic

Personal

  • Member of the Nationwide Tour in 2000-09.

Special Interests

  • Playing with his children, traveling, fishing, sailing

Career Highlights

2010 Season

Made four starts on the Nationwide Tour.

2009 Season

Made the cut in eight of 18 starts on Tour.

  • Miccosukee Championship: Withdrew from the final regular season event at the Miccosukee Championship, which represented his 250th career start on the Nationwide Tour.
  • WNB Golf Classic: Earned his first top-10 of the year at the WNB Golf Classic, where he finished T5. Third-round 65 moved him into contention at Midland CC, where he finished runner-up in 2008.
  • Shell Houston Open: Made just the third start of his career on the PGA TOUR, missing the cut at the Shell Houston Open.

2008 Season

Made eight cuts in 25 starts on the Nationwide Tour, including four top-25 finishes.

  • WNB Golf Classic: Only top-10 came when he climbed 52 spots on the money list from 129th to 77th with solo second-place performance at the WNB Golf Classic, 11 shots behind winner Marc Leishman. One of only four players to shoot four sub-par rounds after getting into the tournament Wednesday as the first alternate.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 19 events, with five top-25 finishes. Concluded the season No. 70 on the money list, with $85,384.

  • Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres'd by County of San Bernardino: The best of his three top-10 finishes came at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic (T5).
  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Had a top-10 finish at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open (T7).
  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr. Pepper: Finished in the top-10 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship (T9).

2006 Season

Finished outside of the top 100 on the money list in for the first time in his career. Ended the season with 13 made cuts in 29 starts.

  • Athens Regional Foundation Classic: His lone top-10 finish was a T5 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic.

2005 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 29 starts on Tour, with two top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 57 on the money list, with $99,198.

  • Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: Final top-10 came in the final full-field event of the year, finishing T6 at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic.
  • The Cleveland Open Presented by Legend Financial: Cracked the top 10 for the first time, with a runner-up finish at the Cleveland Open. After opening the tournament with an even-par 71, bounced back in impressive fashion with rounds of 69-68-65 to finish three shots behind tournament winner Andrew Johnson.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 24 starts on the Nationwide Tour, including four top-25 finishes. Concluded the season ranked No. 64 on the money list, with $89,496.

  • Rheem Classic: Only top-10 finish came at the Rheem Classic. Rounds of 65-65-70-67 led to a 13-under-par 267 and a solo-second-place finish, two strokes behind winner Franklin Langham.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 28 events on the Nationwide Tour. Finished the season No. 68 on the final money list, with $72,611. Was inside the top 25 five times.

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship: Finished T4 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship his only top-10 of the season. Shot rounds of 67-70-66-66 to finish at 19-under-par 269, two shots behind Tom Carter's winning score.

2002 Season

Played in 27 of the 28 events on Tour. Placed 25th on the final money list, with $144,816. Notched 10 top-25 finishes and made the cut in 15 of 27 events.

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Four top-10 finishes included season-best T2 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Missed the cut in his only appearance on the PGA TOUR in 2002 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2001 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 26 events, with three top-10s.

  • BUY.COM Knoxville Open: Was T2 at the Knoxville Open, closing with weekend rounds of 66-65.
  • BUY.COM Monterrey Open: Was runner-up at the Monterrey Open to begin the season.

2000 Season

  • BUY.COM Oregon Classic: Won the Oregon Classic during his rookie season on Tour. Tied for 14th after an opening-round 69 at Shadow Hills CC. Was five strokes back of Todd Barranger after 36 holes. Took the lead for good with a third-round 65 and held on for a two-stroke victory over Jody Bellflower.

1998 Season

  • United Airlines Hawaiian Open: Jumped from 43rd to T21 after shooting a 66 in the last round of the 1998 United Airlines Hawaiian Open on PGA TOUR, his only made cut in two career PGA TOUR appearances.