JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Is interested in Japanese, likes to read and ride his bike.
Special Interests
- Cooking, gardening, go-karting
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Fiji International: Had a solid outing at the Fiji International in October. Playing in the OneAsia Tour-PGA Tour of Australasia co-sanctioned event in Suva, finished T10 with four other Australians.
2014 Season
Cadillac Championship: Earned his first top-10 of the season in his sixth start, finishing fourth at the Cadillac Championship. Didn't get off to a fast start, with an even-par 72 at Qinghe Bay GC. Fired a second-round 66, even with two back-nine bogeys. Began the final round tied for fourth, three shots behind fellow Australian David McKenzie. Shot a 2-under 70 on the final day to climb into the top five, four strokes behind McKenzie's winning pace.
2013 Season
Thailand Open: Only made Japan Golf Tour cut came at the Thailand Open (T37). It was his first Japan Golf Tour start since 2009.
Heritage Classic: Only other top-15 came at the Heritage Classic. Weekend rounds of 69-70 left him tied with three others at T14.
WA Golfields PGA Championship: Added a T6 at the WA Golfields PGA Championship, thanks to a Sunday 67.
Queensland Open: Picked up another T5 in August, at the Queensland Open. Climbed the leaderboard on the final day. Began his final 18 holes nine strokes off Nick Cullen's lead and tied for 20th. Fired a Sunday 69 to finish tied with two others.
Queensland PGA Championship: Next top-10 came a month later, at the Queensland PGA Championship, a T5 after he shot four consecutive 65s to finish six shots behind winner Brad Kennedy.
Victorian PGA Championship: On PGA Tour Australasia, turned in his best finish in his first start of the year, at the Victorian PGA Championship. Made a run at the title with a final-round 68 but eventually ended as runner-up to David McKenzie, two strokes behind.
2012 Season
Finished his PGA Tour of Australasia season No. 22 on the order of merit. Top finish on that Tour were a pair of T13s, at the WA Open Championship and the ISPS Handa Perth International on back-to-back weekends. Was also T14 at the Talisker Masters and T15 at the Queensland PGA Championship.
Nanshan China Masters: On the OneAsia Tour, top showing was a T8 at the Nanshan China Masters.
Maekyung Open Championship: On the Asian Tour, was T22 at the Maekyung Open Championship in South Korea.
2011 Season
Nanshan China Masters: At the Nanshan China Masters, was part of a four-man playoff in early June. Watched as Bio Kim shot a final-round 66 to get into the playoff and then couldn't match–along with Craig Hancock and Michael Long–the South Korean's heroics in the extra session. The runner-up finish was worth US $72,500.
2010 Season
Moonah Classic: Turned in four par-or-better rounds at the Moonah Classic to T15 on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Kolon 53rd Korea Open: Was 48th at the Kolon 53rd Korea Open on the Asian Tour.
Australian PGA Championship: Best PGA Tour of Australasia finish was a T47 at the Australian PGA Championship.
2009 Season
Made a career-high three Korn Ferry Tour starts but missed the cut in all three tournaments in Australia and New Zealand.
Japan PGA Championship: Finished T43 in his only Japan Golf Tour appearance, at the Japan PGA Championship.
Johnnie Walker Classic: Was T52 at the European Tour's Johnnie Walker Classic.
JBWere Australian Masters: At the JBWere Australian Masters in mid-November, was T21 for his top PGA Tour of Australasia effort.
2008 Season
Moonah Classic: Finished T28 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Moonah Classic at Moonah Links in Fingal, Victoria, Australia.
Meriton Sydney Invitational: Won the Meriton Sydney Invitational at four courses in Sydney, defeating Steven Jeffress by two strokes.
Coca-Cola Tokai Classic: Only other top-20 was a T16 at the Coca-Cola Tokai Classic.
Japan PGA Championship: Played primarily on the Japan Golf Tour, finishing 74th on the order of merit. Was T11 in May, at the Japan PGA Championship. Rounds of 73-67-75-66.
2007 Season
Again played in the Jacob's Creek Open Championship and the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship. Only made cut came at the Jacob's Creek Open, with middle rounds of 68-70 helping his cause.
The Open Championship: Played in The Open Championship, missing the cut.
KBC Augusta: Place T10 at the KBC Augusta, after weekend rounds of 67-67.
The Crowns: Finished T9 at The Crowns.
Australian PGA Championship: Was T3 at the Australian PGA Championship. Rounds of 69-67-71-66 left him three shots short of winner Peter Lonard.
2006 Season
Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Parlayed a third-round 68 into his first Korn Ferry Tour top-10, a T8 at the Jadcob's Creek Open Championship at Royal Adelaide GC.
Asia Japan Okinawa Open: First start of the season was also a T13, at the Asia Japan Okinawa Open.
Dunlop Phoenix: Did play well late in the year, at the Dunlop Phoenix, on his way to a T13.
Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open: Playing mainly on the Japan Golf Tour, lone top-10 was a T10 at the Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open in June.
2005 Season
Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Two Korn Ferry Tour starts resulted in a made cut at the Jacob's Creek Open Championship, a T35 effort.
Japan Golf Tour Championship: Added a solo-seventh at the Japan Golf Tour Championship.
Acom International: Had three top-10s on the Japan Golf Tour. Enjoyed a pair of T5s, at the Acom International and the Sega Sammy Cup.
Australian PGA Championship: Best finish on the PGA Tour of Australasia was a T17 in December at the Australian PGA Championship.
2004 Season
Fujisankei Classic: Was also T8 at the Fujisankei Classic.
Japan Golf Tour Championship: Added a fifth-place showing at the Japan Golf Tour Championship in July.
Tsuruya Open: Best results happened on the Japan Golf Tour. Came close to winning in his first start of the season there, eventually settling for a T2 at the Tsuruya Open. Opened with a 65-70 and was three strokes off the pace through 36 holes. Weekend rounds of 72-70 left him two shots shy of winner Brendan Jones.
2003 Season
After earning his PGA TOUR playing privileges at the 2002 Qualifying Tournament, immediately made his first three cuts–at the Sony Open in Hawaii (T40), the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (T47) and the Buick Invitational (T63).
BellSouth Classic: Top finish came at the BellSouth Classic in Georgia. Weekend rounds of 67-70 led to a T19.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: In two Korn Ferry Tour starts, lone made cut came at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Thanks to a second-round 66, finished T44.
Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Added a T22 in his final event of the season, the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro. Finished 156th on the money list and was unable to retain his card.
Bridgestone Open: Added a T23 at the Bridgestone Open on the Japan Golf Tour.
Australian PGA Championship: Traveled to his home in December and played well at the Australian PGA Championship. On the strength of weekend rounds of 67, finished fourth, three shots behind winner Peter Senior.
2002 Season
Made his PGA TOUR debut, at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio. Missed the cut at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event. First made cut came in his first World Golf Championships event. Was 60th at the American Express Championship after three 72s that followed an opening, 2-over 74. Played in his first two major championships, missing the cut at both The Open Championship (73-74) and the PGA Championship (80-76).
Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Played in his first two Korn Ferry Tour events. Was T12 at the Jacob's Creek Open Championship and missed the cut at the Holden Clearwater Classic in New Zealand.
ANZ Championship: At the ANZ Championship on the European Tour, in the Modified Stableford scoring event, finished T2 with Craig Parry, two points behind Wales' Richard Johnson.
Bridgestone Open: Won on the Japan Golf Tour, taking the Bridgestone Open at the Tokyo Yomiuri CC. Shot a final-round 71 to hang on and edge Shingto Katayama and Toru Taniguchi by a shot. His 66-66-69 start gave him a share of the 54-hole lead with Taniguchi.
2001 Season
ANA Open: Placed a fifth-place performance at the ANA Open.
Dunlop Phoenix: Posted a T3 at the Dunlop Phoenix (final 54 holes of 68-66-67).
Bridgestone Open: Added a third-place effort at the Bridgestone Open (weekend rounds of 69-69).
Acom International: Finished T2 at the Acom International, two shots behind champion Kazuhiko Hosokawa.
NST Niigata Open: Had two other close calls on the Japan Golf Tour. Finished second in July at the NST Niigata Open.
Australian Open: In his final start of the PGA Tour of Australasia season, just missed on winning his second title, finishing solo second at the Australian Open. With a final-round 65, Stuart Appleby beat him by three shots.
ANZ Victorian Open: Played superb golf all week at the ANZ Victorian Open in early January. Opening rounds of 67-67-70 left him a stroke behind 54-hole leader Scott Gardiner. A Sunday 65 allowed him to cruise to a three-shot triumph.
2000 Season
Finished ninth on the money list, thanks to three top-five weeks.
Ube Kosan Open: In his final start of the season, fired a Sunday, 5-under 67 to T4 at the Ube Kosan Open.
Suntory Open: Was fourth at the Suntory Open, three shots behind winner Kiyoshi Maita in September.
Sun Chlorella Classic: Finished with a T7 in his next start, at the Sun Chlorella Classic.
NST Niigata Open Golf Championship: Had four top-10s on the Japan Golf Tour. First came at the NST Niigata Open Golf Championship (T6).
Holden Australian Open: Had another fourth-place finish at the Holden Australian Open.
Ericsson Masters: Posted another top-ten at the Ericsson Masters (T4).
Canon Challenge: Placed T3 at the Canon Challenge.
1999 Season
Kirin Open: At the 54-hole Kirin Open on the Japan Golf Tour, finished T48 in his only start on that circuit.
The Tour Championship: Finished T3 at The Tour Championship for his top PGA Tour of Australia tournament.
1998 Season
Made two top 10s on PGA Tour of Australasia.
Coolum Classic: Waited until five days before Christmas to add another–a T5 at the Coolum Classic.
Canon Challenge: Was T6 at the Canon Challenge in February.
1997 Season
Asia-Pacific Ericsson Masters: Best finish in eight PGA Tour of Australasia starts was at the Asia-Pacific Ericsson Masters (T24).
1996 Season
Players Championship: Had a T4 at the Players Championship.
Alfred Dunhill Masters: Had a pair of top-fives on PGA Tour of Australasia, the first a solo-third at the Alfred Dunhill Masters. Held a two-shot lead with 18 holes remaining at the Alfred Dunhill Masters until a final-round 71 left him three shots behind winner Bernhard Langer.