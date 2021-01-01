|
Jesús Amaya
Full Name
5 ft, 4 in
162 cm
Height
121 lbs
55 kg
Weight
August 25, 1969
Birthday
51
AGE
Bogota, Colombia
Birthplace
Bogota, Colombia
Residence
Wife, Alexandra (2009); Andres (1991), Ana SofÃa (2005)
Family
1991
Turned Pro
$48,863
Career Earnings
Bogota, Colombia
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (11)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
2017 Season
Made only one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start.
2016 Season
Made the cut in two of his three starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
2015 Season
Played in four tournaments, making only one cut. But it was a solid performance, a fourth-place finish in Colombia that left him 94th on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season
In three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, made two cuts, a T17 his top outing.
2013 Season
Played in seven tournaments, with three made cuts and a 79th-place finish on the Order of Merit. Enjoyed one top-10 during the campaign.
2012 Season
Played in nine tournaments, getting to the weekend in seven of them and securing one top-10. Never finished worse than 40th in any of his made cuts.
2010 Season
2007 Season
2005 Season
2004 Season
2002 Season
Had three consecutive wins in as many weeks on the Tour de las Americas.
2000 Season
1993 Season