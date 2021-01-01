×
Jesús Amaya
Jesús Amaya

Jesús Amaya

ColombiaColombia
5  ft, 4  in
162 cm
Height
121 lbs
55 kg
Weight
51
AGE
1991
Turned Pro
Bogota, Colombia
Birthplace
5  ft, 4  in
162 cm
Height
121 lbs
55 kg
Weight
51
AGE
1991
Turned Pro
Bogota, Colombia
Birthplace
--
Points Rank
--
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
75.00
Scoring Average

Performance
Jesús Amaya

Full Name

5  ft, 4  in

162 cm

Height

121 lbs

55 kg

Weight

August 25, 1969

Birthday

51

AGE

Bogota, Colombia

Birthplace

Bogota, Colombia

Residence

Wife, Alexandra (2009); Andres (1991), Ana SofÃ­a (2005)

Family

1991

Turned Pro

$48,863

Career Earnings

Bogota, Colombia

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

Additional Victories (11)

  • 1993 Colombia Open [TLA]
  • 2000 Brazil Open [TLA]
  • 2000 Litoral Open [TLA]
  • 2002 Venezuela Open [TLA]
  • 2002 Microsoft Serrezuela Masters [TLA]
  • 2003 Medellin Open [TLA]
  • 2004 Colombia Open [TLA]
  • 2005 Colombia Open [TLA]
  • 2007 Venezuela Open [TLA]
  • 2010 Abierto Internacional Copa Sura en Medellin [TLA]
  • 2010 Dominican Republic Open [TLA]

Personal

  • Turned pro following his days as a caddie.
  • Because of his small size and decorated career, he is well known by the nickname "Estrellita," which translates to "Little Star."
  • Has represented Colombia seven times at the World Cup.

Special Interests

  • Soccer

Career Highlights

2018 Season

  • III Malinalco Classic Dev Series Final: Finished T12 with two others at the season-ending event. Was inside the top 10 after 36 holes after shooting a second-round 67. Recovered from a third-round 73 with a final-round 68, securing his best finish since December 2016 at the same tournament.

2017 Season

Made only one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start.

2016 Season

Made the cut in two of his three starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

  • Malinalco Classic presentado por CFSM-DEV SERIES FINAL: Closed the year with a T11 finish in Malinaco, Mexico, to earn conditional status for the 2017 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season.
  • Colombia Classic: Had a T4 finish at the Colombia Classic played at the Club Campestre de Cali in October.

2015 Season

Played in four tournaments, making only one cut. But it was a solid performance, a fourth-place finish in Colombia that left him 94th on the Order of Merit.

  • Volvo Colombian Classic presentado por Arturo Calle: Started slowly in Bogota, with a 2-over 72 then was 9-under the rest of the way, with rounds of 69-67-65 to finish fourth, three shots short of winner Mitch Krywulcyz.

2014 Season

In three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, made two cuts, a T17 his top outing.

2013 Season

Played in seven tournaments, with three made cuts and a 79th-place finish on the Order of Merit. Enjoyed one top-10 during the campaign.

  • Arturo Calle Colombian Classic presentado por Avianca: Four par-or-better rounds at San Andres GC in Bogota led to a T8 with Andres Echavarria and Vince India, four shots out of the Jose de Jesus Rodriguez-Manuel Villegas playoff that Rodriguez won.

2012 Season

Played in nine tournaments, getting to the weekend in seven of them and securing one top-10. Never finished worse than 40th in any of his made cuts.

  • Arturo Calle Colombian Coffee Classic presented by Avianca: Was three shots off the lead at the 54-hole mark after fashioning rounds of 67-71-68. Shot a final-round, 1-over 72 to fall into a T8, still three shots behind winner Sebastian Fernandez.

2010 Season

  • Dominican Republic Open: Won the Dominican Republic Open.
  • Abierto Internacional Copa Sura en Medellin: Won the Abierto International Copa Sura in Medellin for his seventh career victory on the Tour de las Américas.

2007 Season

  • Venezuela Open: Won the Venezuela Open on the Tour de las Américas.

2005 Season

  • Colombia Open: Won the Colombia Open for the second consecutive year and for the third time in his career.

2004 Season

  • Colombian Open: Won the Colombia Open for the second time in his career.

2002 Season

Had three consecutive wins in as many weeks on the Tour de las Americas.

  • Venezuela Open: Won the Venezuela Open.
  • Microsoft Serrezuela Masters: Won the Microsoft Serrezuela Masters.
  • Medellín Open: Won the Medellín Open.

2000 Season

  • Aberto do Brasil: Won the Aberto do Brasil on the Tour de las Américas.
  • Abierto del Litoral: Won the Abierto del Litoral on the Tour de las Américas.

1993 Season

  • Colombia Open: Won the Colombia Open.