Ariel Cañete
Full Name
ah-REE-uhl kan-EH-the
Pronunciation
5 ft, 6 in
168 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
February 07, 1975
Birthday
46
AGE
Santa Teresita, Argentina
Birthplace
Santa Teresita, Argentina
Residence
Wife, Lorena; Daughter, Mia
Family
Abilene Christian University
College
1995
Turned Pro
$264,756
Career Earnings
Costa Esmeralda, Argentina
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)
International Victories (4)
Additional Victories (2)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Missed the cut in both starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made two starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T20 as his best finish of the season.
2015 Season
Made the cut in three of five Korn Ferry Tour starts between February and March. His best finish was T40 at the Colombia Championship in Bogota.
2014 Season
Played in nine Korn Ferry Tour events between February and June. Recorded a T21 in the season-opening Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship. Missed the cut in his next seven starts and withdrew in his ninth start, the Air Capital Classic, after opening with a pair of 67s. In eight PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, made five cuts, which included a T2 and a T9.
2013 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had three top-25 finishes. Was T15 at the inaugural Brasil Classic. Added a T11 at the South Georgia Classic. Made the cut in one of the four Finals' events, a T47 at the Chiquita Classic.
2012 Season
Finished the season ranked first on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica's Order of Merit to become the first recipient of the Roberto De Vicenzo Award. As the Tour's No. 1 player, he earned full status on the 2013 Korn Ferry Tour. Earned $91,395 in prize money. Collected two wins, six top fives, seven top 10s, 10 top 25s and missed only one cut in 11 starts. Had 142 starts on the European Tour between 2001 and 2011. Also is a veteran of the Tour de las Americas.
2008 Season
2007 Season
2001 Season
1996 Season
Member of the Korn Ferry Tour after qualifying for the 1995 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Missed the 72-hole cut at Bear Lakes and was a conditional member that season. Made one cut in seven starts on Tour, a T35 at the Inland Empire Open his best showing.