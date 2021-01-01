×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Ariel Cañete
Ariel Cañete

Ariel Cañete

ArgentinaArgentina
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 6  in
168 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
46
AGE
1995
Turned Pro
Abilene Christian University
College
Santa Teresita, Argentina
Birthplace
5  ft, 6  in
168 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
46
AGE
1995
Turned Pro
Abilene Christian University
College
Santa Teresita, Argentina
Birthplace
--
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2016)
--
Official Money (2016)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2016)
74.25
Scoring Average (2016)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Ariel Cañete
Ariel Cañete
ArgentinaArgentina
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Ariel Cañete

Full Name

ah-REE-uhl kan-EH-the

Pronunciation

5  ft, 6  in

168 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

February 07, 1975

Birthday

46

AGE

Santa Teresita, Argentina

Birthplace

Santa Teresita, Argentina

Residence

Wife, Lorena; Daughter, Mia

Family

Abilene Christian University

College

1995

Turned Pro

$264,756

Career Earnings

Costa Esmeralda, Argentina

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt Medical (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2013

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)

  • 2012 TransAmerican Power Products Open presented by Corona, Olivos Golf Classic-Copa Personal

International Victories (4)

  • 2002 Abierto Norpatagónico [Argentina]
  • 2003 Abierto del Centro [Argentina]
  • 2007 Joburg Open [European Tour]
  • 2012 Abierto Norpatagónico [Argentina]

Additional Victories (2)

  • 2012 TransAmerican Power Products Open presented by Corona
  • 2012 Olivos Golf Classic-Copa Personal

Personal

  • Started playing at the age of 12 at his hometown's Santa Teresita GC.
  • His wife, Lorena, has caddied for him several times throughout his career.
  • Is a big fan of Boca Juniors on the Argentine football league.

Special Interests

  • Boca Juniors soccer

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Missed the cut in both starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made two starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T20 as his best finish of the season.

2015 Season

Made the cut in three of five Korn Ferry Tour starts between February and March. His best finish was T40 at the Colombia Championship in Bogota.

  • 84 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por Fiber Corp: On his first start of the year on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, finished solo sixth at the 84th Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina in April.

2014 Season

Played in nine Korn Ferry Tour events between February and June. Recorded a T21 in the season-opening Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship. Missed the cut in his next seven starts and withdrew in his ninth start, the Air Capital Classic, after opening with a pair of 67s. In eight PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, made five cuts, which included a T2 and a T9.

  • Aberto do Brasil: The runner-up came at the Aberto de Brasil, where he led after three rounds, only to lose by three to Rafael Becker, who posted 62 to Canete's 68 on Sunday.
  • Arturo Calle Colombian Classic Presentado por Avianca: T9 was at the Colombian Classic.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had three top-25 finishes. Was T15 at the inaugural Brasil Classic. Added a T11 at the South Georgia Classic. Made the cut in one of the four Finals' events, a T47 at the Chiquita Classic.

  • Mylan Classic: Only top-10 of the year was a T3 at the Mylan Classic near Pittsburgh in early August, a performance that moved him to No. 60 on the money list with just three events left on the Regular Season schedule.

2012 Season

Finished the season ranked first on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica's Order of Merit to become the first recipient of the Roberto De Vicenzo Award. As the Tour's No. 1 player, he earned full status on the 2013 Korn Ferry Tour. Earned $91,395 in prize money. Collected two wins, six top fives, seven top 10s, 10 top 25s and missed only one cut in 11 starts. Had 142 starts on the European Tour between 2001 and 2011. Also is a veteran of the Tour de las Americas.

  • Olivos Golf Classic-Copa Personal: Won the Olivos Golf Classic-Copa Personal in early December at Olivos GC in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Claimed the tournament's trophy and blue jacket by posting rounds of 71-70-67-67 to win by two shots. The winner's check for $22,500 secured his place atop the Order of Merit with one tournament to play.
  • Dominican Republic Open: Had third-place showing at the Dominican Republic Open.
  • Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: Finished T2 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC.
  • 65 Arturo Calle Colombian Open: Was T5 at the 65th Arturo Calle Colombian Open. Earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card by finishing ninth on the 2012 Tour de las Americas' Order of Merit, with five top 15s in as many starts.
  • TransAmerican Power Products Open presented by Corona: Won the TransAmerican Open in September at the La Herradura GC in Monterrey, Mexico. Shot 68-67-67-68 to win by two strokes and collect the first-place check of $27,000.
  • Mundo Maya Open presented by Corona: Had third-place showing at the Mundo Maya Open.
  • Abierto Norpatagónico: Won the Abierto Norpatagónico in March to record his third career Argentine Tour win.

2008 Season

  • The Open Championship: Played in The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale for his first and only start in a major. Posted rounds of 78-71-76-71 to T39.

2007 Season

  • Joburg Open: Became a European Tour champion with a win at the Joburg Open in South Africa.

2001 Season

  • Abierto del Litoral: Enjoyed his best career Tour de Las Americas finish with a T2 at the Abierto del Litoral in Rosario, Argentina.

1996 Season

Member of the Korn Ferry Tour after qualifying for the 1995 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Missed the 72-hole cut at Bear Lakes and was a conditional member that season. Made one cut in seven starts on Tour, a T35 at the Inland Empire Open his best showing.