JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 1995
-
PGA TOUR: 2000
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
- 1995 NIKE Tri-Cities Open
- 1999 NIKE Knoxville Open
- 2005 Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-2)
-
1995 Defeated Franklin Langham, NIKE Tri-Cities Open
-
1996 Lost to Jimmy Green, NIKE Buffalo Open
-
2004 Lost to Charley Hoffman, Craig Lile, Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic
Personal
- Attended Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, Wash.
- Favorite pro teams are the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Mariners and San Diego Chargers. Favorite college teams are Pepperdine and the University of Washington. Enjoys steak and sushi. Top websites include cnbc.com. Favorite TV show is "Homeland."
- Would like to play Augusta National.
- Charity involvement includes fathers.com and College Golf Fellowship.
- Caddied for John Brodie when the former NFL quarterback won the 1991 Ralphs Senior Classic on the Champions Tour. He also caddied for Jeff Brehaut when he won the 1997 Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour. His uncle, Mike Gove, played on the PGA TOUR from 1980-86. Was his uncle's caddie as a 14-year-old when his uncle won the 1985 Washington Open.
Special Interests
- Sports, movies, stock market, mountain biking
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with one top-10 and nine made cuts in 11 starts. Ranked 79th on the Regular Season money list.
-
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Lone top-10 came in his second start of the season at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. Finished five shots back of Dominic Bozzelli with rounds of 68-66-68-67--269 (-19).
2015 Season
Played in 19 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 10 cuts. Did not record a top 25. Finished 124th on the Regular Season money list.
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Best finish was a T26 at the United Leasing Championship, along with a T27 and a T28.
-
Pebble Beach Invitational: In November, won the Pebble Beach Invitational by two shots over Kevin Sutherland and Duffy Waldorf.
2014 Season
Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, recording one top-10 and three top-25s. Made nine cuts. Finished 81st on the money list.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T35 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: A T46 resulted in his season ending with him at No. 81.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: T25 in Boise in July.
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Missed the cut in Knoxville to move to 80th.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Lone top-10, a T3, came in June at the Air Capital Classic in Wichita, where he posted four rounds in the 60s, including a bogey-free second-round 64. Was inside the top-75 after Wichita (49th). Dropped to 75 with two events remaining.
-
Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: T21 in Colombia in February.
2013 Season
Made four cuts in 17 PGA TOUR starts. Missed the cut in his only two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
RBC Canadian Open: His best week was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he T40.
2012 Season
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Missed the 54-hole cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am after firing three consecutive even-par rounds. Flew to the Seattle area Sunday to compete in the Washington Open, where he posted scores of 70-65-65 to finish at 13-under 200 and win by 11 strokes. It was the biggest victory margin in the history of the tournament, which was first played in 1922 and was an official PGA TOUR event six times in the 1920s and 1930s. Collected a first-place check of $10,000 for his win at Glendale CC, site of his first professional win in 1995. His uncle, Mike Gove, won the same tournament in 1985.
2011 Season
Finished the year No. 4 in Third-Round Scoring Average (69.80).
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Closed the year with a T5 at the Web.com Tour Championship after missing four straight cuts leading up to the season finale in Charleston, S.C. Hovered around par all week and earned enough to move up nine spots on the money list and end the season at No. 30.
-
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Suffered through a disappointing late spring and early summer but rebounded nicely and was in contention throughout the Utah Championship outside Salt Lake City before settling on a second-place finish. Entered the final round at Willow Creek CC tied with J.J. Killeen and momentarily took the lead on the front nine when he eagled the par-5 third hole for the second consecutive day. Made 14 consecutive pars after that to fall to Killeen by four strokes.
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: Rallied on the final day 6-under 65 to finish T9 at the Stadion Classic at UGA. Played the final eight holes in 5-under to advance up the leaderboard.
-
Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: First top-10 of the year was a T9 at the Fresh Express Classic, which was reduced to 54 holes when heavy fog forced the cancellation of the final round. Played the final 44 holes of the tournament without a bogey.
2010 Season
Made five cuts in 22 starts on the PGA TOUR and three of five on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: T15 at the Albertsons Boise Open.
-
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: His only top-10 was a T4 at the Utah Championship where he was 14-under for the week.
2009 Season
-
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Finished T10 at Willow Creek, where he set the course record with a 9-under 62 in the third round. Was solo fourth after 54 holes but struggled to a 2-over 73 in the final round.
-
Nationwide Tour Players Cup: His fifth top-10 came in his 13th start, a T7 at the Korn Ferry Tour Players Cup. Made the cut in his next six starts.
-
The Rex Hospital Open: Finished T7 at The Rex Hospital Open.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am: Continued early solid play with a T5 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, which moved him to No. 10 on the money list at the time.
-
Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Followed with a T4 at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open, where he set a course record, 9-under 63 in the second round.
-
Panama CLARO Championship: Finished solo third at the season-opening Panama Digicel Championship.
2008 Season
Made the cut in seven of 17 starts on TOUR. Wound up No. 161 on the money list. Also played in five Korn Ferry Tour events and had three made cuts.
-
John Deere Classic: His lone top-10 finish came at the John Deere Classic, where he T9.
-
Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: T24 at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship was his best finish.
2007 Season
Finished 143rd on the PGA TOUR, with three top-25 finishes in 30 starts.
-
John Deere Classic: Notched his only top-10 with a T6 effort at the John Deere Classic, tying his career-best PGA TOUR finish. Bogey at the par-4 18th Sunday kept him out of the top five.
2006 Season
In third trip to PGA TOUR, retained card for 2007 on the strength of two top-10s. One of 11 Korn Ferry Tour graduates from 2005 to finish in the top 125 in 2006.
-
Booz Allen Classic: Opened with an 8-under 63 at the Booz Allen Classic, and went on to finish a career-best T6 at the rain-soaked event.
-
The Honda Classic: Was T7 at The Honda Classic. Entered final round one stroke off the lead held by Billy Mayfair and Luke Donald. Grabbed the lead after nine holes Sunday, but posted a back-nine 40 to finish at 2-over 74 to fall out of contention.
2005 Season
Finished 20th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
-
Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive: Season was capped by his third career win at the Oregon Classic, where he held the 54-hole lead by three strokes and was named the winner when inclement weather canceled the final round.
-
Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: Collected his seventh career second-place finish at the Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek'n Peak Resort.
2004 Season
Ranked No. 41 on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: Lost three-way playoff at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic.
2003 Season
Failed to crack top 60 (No. 83) for the only time in his eight seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2002 Season
Second season on PGA TOUR.
-
Canon Greater Hartford Open: Saw one top-10, a T10 at the Canon Greater Hartford Open.
2001 Season
Played full time on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished ninth on the money list and finished a little more than $1,000 short of cracking the $200,000 mark in earnings. Money-list finish gave him a return finish to the PGA TOUR in 2002.
-
BUY.COM Inland Empire Open: Again contended, with his final three rounds in the 60s (64-65-69) to T4 at the Inland Empire Open in California.
-
BUY.COM Tri-Cities Open: Had a second runner-up showing, this time at the Tri-Cities Open in his native Washington. Shot a final-round, 3-under 69 but still came up two strokes behind Guy Boros.
-
BUY.COM Wichita Open: Came close to winning his third title, shooting a final-round 66 at the Wichita Open but still coming up a stroke short of Jason Dufner. Held a two-stroke lead at the halfway point then dropped to five shots back after a third-round 73.
-
BUY.COM Steamtown Classic: First top-10 of the campaign came at the Steamtown Classic, where he T5.
2000 Season
Finished No. 176 on money list, his rookie season on TOUR.
1999 Season
-
NIKE Tri-Cities Open: First Tour win came at the Tri-Cities Open.
-
NIKE Knoxville Open: Earned first TOUR card on the strength of his second Korn Ferry Tour victory–at the Knoxville Open.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE