JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
- 2012 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 1997 NIKE Louisiana Open
- 2005 Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open Presented by Cox Comm
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)
-
2005 Lost to Jerry Smith, Jason Schultz, Scott Weatherly, Chattanooga Classic
-
2005 Defeated Shane Bertsch, Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open Presented by Cox Comm
Personal
- Self-taught and says his biggest thrill in golf is helping others become better players.
- Wife, Carol, caddied for him at times on the Korn Ferry Tour. Quit job as a credit manager in 1992 at age 32 to pursue a career as a professional golfer.
Special Interests
- History, fly fishing, hunting
Career Highlights
2016 Season
-
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Recorded a pair of eagles in the opening round of the Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie.
-
Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: In seven starts his best finish was a T25 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in June near Philadelphia.
2015 Season
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Best finish in six starts was a T18 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf with Tom Jenkins.
2014 Season
Played in 20 events, including three via open-qualifying. Was 54th on the final money list.
-
Shaw Charity Classic: Had his best showing in more than two years when he finished T3 at the Shaw Charity Classic. Was among three players tied for the lead after 36 holes and led by three strokes at one point Sunday. After his quick start, played his final 12 holes in even-par. It was his best effort since his win in 2012 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. His opening-round 64 matched his career best on the Champions Tour.
-
Insperity Invitational: Was also T15 at the Insperity Invitational.
2013 Season
Was 49th on the money list, with one top-10 and seven top-25 finishes during the campaign. His putting average fell from 13th in 2012 to 52nd, and he also dropped from 43rd to 76th in Greens in Regulation.
-
SAS Championship: Lone top-10 did not come until October when he shot three straight sub-par rounds at the SAS Championship which led to a T8 finish in North Carolina.
-
Shaw Charity Classic: Weekend rounds of 64-68 led to a T15 finish at the inaugural Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary in September.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Matched Sandy Lyle's scores of 66-64 on the weekend at Harbor Shores to finish T4 at the Senior PGA Championship, his best career Champions Tour performance at that point. Closing 36-hole total of 12-under 130 was the best in the field
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Made a hole-in-one in the final round of the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf in April, using a 7-iron on No. 8 from 178 yards at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Was among four players tied for the 36-hole lead at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic after a second-round, 6-under 66. Closed with a 5-over 77 to finish T18.
2012 Season
Had one of the feel-good stories on the Champions Tour. Started the season as a non-exempt player, he open qualified for the first two full-field events of the season in Florida, and then parlayed a strong finish at the Senior PGA Championship into a berth in the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Went on to finish 27th in season earnings, and his top-30 finish assured him of fully-exempt status for 2013.
-
Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Won the most significant title in his career when he captured July's Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in Pittsburgh. In only his fourth start of the campaign, he opened with rounds of 66-64 at Fox Chapel GC and was in solo second through 36 holes, a stroke behind leader Fred Couples. Shot a 68 in the third round then matched that score in the final round to take a two-stroke victory over Tom Lehman. It was his first victory since taking the Korn Ferry Tour's Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open in 2005. For the victory, he earned $405,000, more than twice what he made in his PGA TOUR career and easily surpassing his career-best payday, the $85,500 he made for winning the Wichita event.
2011 Season
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Attended the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament in Scottsdale but finished T16 and failed to earn full or conditionally-exempt status for 2012.
-
Montreal Championship presented by Desjardins: Top performance was a T16 at the Montreal Championship.
-
Allianz Championship: Was also T17 at the Allianz Championship.
2010 Season
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Missed the cut in his only Korn Ferry Tour start, at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
2009 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season No. 94 on the money list. Made the cut in 11 of 26 starts and had six top-25 finishes. Did not crack the top 10 in any event. Ended the year No. 8 in Driving Accuracy Percentage (76.85 percent).
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Shared the 36-hole lead at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, but weekend rounds of 71-75 dropped him to a T17 finish.
-
Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Finished T13 at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open.
-
HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship Pres'd by Christchurch: Finished T23 at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship.
2008 Season
Made 14 cuts from 27 starts. Missed both cuts at final two full-field events of the season to drop from 54th to 60th on the money list and sneak into the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Four rounds in the 60s at the Price Cutter Charity Championship resulted in a T8 finish.
-
Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Was T9 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic.
-
Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: Season-best was a third place finish at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship, missing a playoff by one stroke. One of four players to finish below par for 72 holes at The Course at Wente Vineyards. Effort was his best showing since he won the 2005 Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, a span of 71 starts. Payday boosted him to No. 15 on the money list, at the time.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with six top-25 finishes. All three top-10s came in consecutive weeks. Completed the year No. 66 on the money list, with $92,193. Made two starts on the PGA TOUR.
-
Legend Financial Group Classic Presented by Cynergies Solutions: Had a season-best fourth-place finish at the Legend Financial Group Classic.
-
Peek'n Peak Classic: Finished T8 at the Peek'n Peak Classic.
-
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Finished T9 at the Knoxville Open.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T65 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 19 of 28 starts on Tour, with five top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 90 on the money list, with $59,086. Ranked fifth in Driving Accuracy Percentage (75.95).
-
B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort: Fired a 9-under-par 62 in the third and final round to T6 in the B.C. Open, his career-best PGA TOUR finish.
-
Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby: Season-best finish was a T17 at the Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby.
-
Chattanooga Classic: Posted the second-best nine-hole score of the season with a 7-under 29 on the back nine of the second round of the Chattanooga Classic.
2005 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 20 events on Tour, with four top-10 and eight top-25 finishes. Ended the season No. 24 on the money list, with $188,073.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open Presented by Cox Comm: Claimed second career title with a win at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Finished the tournament in a tie with Shane Bertsch at 16-under-par 268 and then defeated his good friend with a birdie-4 on the first extra hole. Collected a career-best $85,500 with the victory to move to the No. 10 spot on the money list at the time.
-
Chattanooga Classic: Rounds of 68-68-64-66 led to a 22-under-par 266 total at the Chattanooga Classic, placing him in a four-man playoff with Jason Schultz, Scott Weatherly and Jerry Smith. With the latter two players eliminated, made it all the way to the sixth extra hole before falling to Schultz. Collected $33,600 for the runner-up finish.
2004 Season
Returned to the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in seven of 16 starts on Tour that year.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Best finish was a T14 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, one of two top-25 finishes.
2003 Season
Sat out the season with a neck injury.
2002 Season
Finished No. 64 on the Korn Ferry Tour, with $71,792. Made the cut in 14 of 26 tournaments.
-
Permian Basin Open: A T4 at the Permian Basin Open was his top finish.
2001 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 24 events, with three top-10s.
-
BUY.COM Knoxville Open: Finished a season-best T2 at the Knoxville Open.
2000 Season
Made 18 of 22 cuts, including his last nine.
-
BUY.COM Monterey Peninsula Classic: Recorded a hole-in-one on hole No. 17 during the fourth round of the Monterey Peninsula Classic.
-
BUY.COM Hershey Open: Used back-to-back 69s in the final rounds of the Hershey Open to move from T22 to T3.
-
BUY.COM Shreveport Open: Monday-qualified at Shreveport Open and jumped from 20th to fourth with a final-round 65.
1999 Season
Had three top-10s.
-
NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Open: Season-best finish was a T4 at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Open.
1997 Season
Posted one victory and three other top-10 finishes to place 11th on the Tour money list.
-
NIKE Louisiana Open: Wire-to-wire winner at rain-shortened 1997 Louisiana Open. Opened with a 10-under-par 62 to tie Le Triomphe CC course record and lead by two. That 62 was the low start by a winner on the Tour. Was the first wire-to-wire winner of a 54-hole Tour event since Keith Fergus at the 1994 Panama City Beach Classic.