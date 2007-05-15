|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Todd Bailey
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
80 kg
Weight
April 30, 1968
Birthday
53
AGE
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Birthplace
Spanish Fort, Alabama
Residence
Wife, Kristy; London Patrick (5/15/07)
Family
University of South Alabama (1992, Marketing)
College
1991
Turned Pro
$72,564
Career Earnings
Fairhope, AL, United States
City Plays From
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2002 Season
Rookie on the Nationwide Tour and made the cut in seven of 15 starts.Made the cut in one of four prior starts.
2001 Season
Won twice on the Hooters Tour. Made the cut in 21 of 22 events and finished No. 3 on the Hooters Tour money list. Ended the year with a scoring average of 69.03.
1996 Season
Winner of several mini-tour events. Three-time winner of the Alabama Open.