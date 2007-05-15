×
Todd Bailey
Todd Bailey

Todd Bailey

United States
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
80 kg
Weight
53
AGE
1991
Turned Pro
University of South Alabama (1992, Marketing)
College
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
80 kg
Weight
53
AGE
1991
Turned Pro
University of South Alabama (1992, Marketing)
College
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Birthplace
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2011)
Official Money (2011)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2011)
71.35
Scoring Average (2011)

Performance
Todd Bailey
Todd Bailey
United StatesUnited States
Todd Bailey

Full Name

6 ft, 0 in

183 cm

Height

180 lbs

80 kg

Weight

April 30, 1968

Birthday

53

AGE

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Birthplace

Spanish Fort, Alabama

Residence

Wife, Kristy; London Patrick (5/15/07)

Family

University of South Alabama (1992, Marketing)

College

1991

Turned Pro

$72,564

Career Earnings

Fairhope, AL, United States

City Plays From

Special Interests

  Tennis, family

Career Highlights

2002 Season

Rookie on the Nationwide Tour and made the cut in seven of 15 starts. Made the cut in one of four prior starts.

2001 Season

Won twice on the Hooters Tour. Made the cut in 21 of 22 events and finished No. 3 on the Hooters Tour money list. Ended the year with a scoring average of 69.03.

1996 Season

Winner of several mini-tour events. Three-time winner of the Alabama Open.

  NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic: Was T34 at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Open.