Deane Pappas
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
December 12, 1967
Birthday
53
AGE
Phalaborwa, South Africa
Birthplace
Orlando, FL
Residence
Wife, Shona; Callen (10/23/98), Devyn (4/8/02)
Family
University of Arkansas (1992)
College
1992
Turned Pro
$2,021,200
Career Earnings
Palaworwa, South Africa
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Returns to PGA TOUR for second time after finishing fifth on the 2001 Nationwide money list. Along with brother Brenden, became first brother combination to earn PGA TOUR card by graduating from Nationwide Tour via the Top 15. Had eight top-10s, including his second career victory and two runner-up finishes.
