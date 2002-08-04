×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Deane Pappas
Deane Pappas

Deane Pappas

South AfricaSouth Africa
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
53
AGE
1992
Turned Pro
University of Arkansas (1992)
College
Phalaborwa, South Africa
Birthplace
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
53
AGE
1992
Turned Pro
University of Arkansas (1992)
College
Phalaborwa, South Africa
Birthplace
--
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2009)
--
Official Money (2009)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2009)
73.50
Scoring Average (2009)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Deane Pappas
Deane Pappas
South AfricaSouth Africa
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Deane Pappas

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

December 12, 1967

Birthday

53

AGE

Phalaborwa, South Africa

Birthplace

Orlando, FL

Residence

Wife, Shona; Callen (10/23/98), Devyn (4/8/02)

Family

University of Arkansas (1992)

College

1992

Turned Pro

$2,021,200

Career Earnings

Palaworwa, South Africa

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 2000 BUY.COM Cleveland Open
  • 2001 BUY.COM Monterrey Open

Special Interests

  • Fishing

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2002 Season

  • Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Career-best runner-up finish at rain-shortened Southern Farm Bureau Classic, posting rounds of 66-68-68, one shot behind champion Luke Donald. Trailed leader Brad Elder by one stroke after 18 holes and two through 36 holes. Career-best paycheck of $280,800 increased season earnings to $494,404, moving from No. 170 to No. 129 on 2002 TOUR money list.
  • Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Posted first top-10 of TOUR career with a T6 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Recorded first double eagle of the 2002 season on the 501-yard, par-5 18th hole at Indian Wells Country Club. Held a share of the lead after third round at the Hope at 19-under-par 197. Finish of 67-70 was worth $116,857.

2001 Season

Returns to PGA TOUR for second time after finishing fifth on the 2001 Nationwide money list. Along with brother Brenden, became first brother combination to earn PGA TOUR card by graduating from Nationwide Tour via the Top 15. Had eight top-10s, including his second career victory and two runner-up finishes.

  • BUY.COM Monterey Peninsula Classic: Finished second to Chad Campbell at Nationwide Tour Monterey Peninsula Classic, when Campbell broke tie with birdie on 72nd hole.
  • BUY.COM Monterrey Open: Won Nationwide Tour Monterrey Open in Mexico.
  • South African PGA Championship: Won the 2001 South African PGA Championship in February.

2000 Season

  • BUY.COM Cleveland Open: First Nationwide Tour victory came at Nationwide Tour Greater Cleveland Open.

1998 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Rookie on the PGA TOUR after finishing T2 at the 1998 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in Palm Springs, CA.

Amateur Highlights

  • Three-time All-America selection at the University of Arkansas, where he was a teammate of John Daly.