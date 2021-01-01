×
Kris Cox
Kris Cox

Kris Cox

United States
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
47
AGE
1996
Turned Pro
Oklahoma State University (1996, History)
College
Lafayette, LA
Birthplace
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
47
AGE
1996
Turned Pro
Oklahoma State University (1996, History)
College
Lafayette, LA
Birthplace
Performance
Kris Cox
Kris Cox
United StatesUnited States
Kris Cox

Full Name

Height
5 ft, 11 in

180 cm

Height

200 lbs

91 kg

Weight

October 22, 1973

Birthday

47

AGE

Lafayette, LA

Birthplace

Dallas, TX

Residence

Family
Wife, Beth; Emerson, Peyton (2007, twin girls), Logan Cooper (7/08)

Family

College
Oklahoma State University (1996, History)

College

1996

Turned Pro

$1,207,333

Career Earnings

Dallas, TX, United States

City Plays From

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2005 Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic

Personal

  • Played full-time on the Nationwide Tour in 1999-2000 and 2005.
  • In addition to the Nationwide Tour and PGA TOURs, has competed during professional career on Hooters Tour, Tight Lies Tour, Gateway Tour, Canadian Tour and South American Tour.

Special Interests

  • Reading, watching sports, music

Career Highlights

2009 Season

Struggled during the season, making the cut in the last of his 13 starts, the WNB Golf Classic.

2008 Season

Made the cut in only four of 17 starts on the Nationwide Tour. Had one top-ten finish, and was T25 in his next start. Missed the cut in eight of his final 10 starts and ended the year No. 140 on the money list.

  • Melwood Prince George's County Open: Was T25 in his next start at the Melwood Prince George's Open.
  • Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Sole top-10 finish was T8 at the Fort Smith Classic, where he shared the first-round lead with a 6-under-par 64.

2007 Season

Playing out of the Nos. 126-150 category in 2007 in third full season on PGA TOUR, limited to eight events and did not compete after withdrawing from the Canadian Open in July due to lumbar degenerative disc injury and subsequent surgery (Aug. 15). Granted Non-Exempt Medical Extension and had eight events in 2008 to earn $711,722 (combined with 2007 earnings of $36,729, would equal 2007's No. 125 earnings of $785,180) and be elevated to Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the 2008 campaign. With non-exempt status, also played in eight Nationwide Tour events, with two top-25s.

  • Legend Financial Group Classic Presented by Cynergies Solutions: Finished T18 at the Legend Financial Group Classic.
  • The Rex Hospital Open: Finished T18 at The Rex Hospital Open.
  • EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Best finish in eight starts in 2007 was T29 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship.

2006 Season

Second full season on TOUR saw one top-10 and 12 made cuts in 28 starts. Fnished No. 148 on the season-ending money list. Returned to PGA TOUR after one-year absence, thanks to a 10th-place finish on the 2005 Nationwide Tour money list.

  • FedEx St. Jude Classic: Collected first career top-10 in 12th start with a T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Won $301,600, more than he had earned in his previous 38 starts ($250,795). Third-round, 7-under 63 was a career low.

2005 Season

Season highlighted by a six-week stretch, which included his first Nationwide Tour victory and two T2's.

  • Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: Had his first Nationwide Tour victory at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic.
  • Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive: Finished T2 at the Oregon Classic. Four rounds in the 60s (69-65-68-68) led to an 18-under 270 finish and a two-stroke victory in the season's final full-field event.
  • Envirocare Utah Classic: Finished T2 at the Envirocare Utah Classic.

2004 Season

Joined the PGA TOUR for the first time. Made the cut in 10 of 26 starts in 2004, finishing the campaign No. 190 on the money list. Posted two top-25s in back-to-back weeks.

  • Buick Classic: T23 at the Buick Classic.
  • FedEx St. Jude Classic: T18 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2003 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Qualified for the PGA TOUR via a T7 finish at 2003 PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament. One of six players who went through all three stages of the National Qualifying Tournament to earn TOUR cards that year.

1999 Season

Made his first four cuts of the year including two top-10s.

  • NIKE Louisiana Open: Finished in the top-ten at the Louisiana Open (2).
  • NIKE Florida Classic: Finished in the top-ten at the Florida Classic (T10).