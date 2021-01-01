|
Kris Cox
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
October 22, 1973
Birthday
47
AGE
Lafayette, LA
Birthplace
Dallas, TX
Residence
Wife, Beth; Emerson, Peyton (2007, twin girls), Logan Cooper (7/08)
Family
Oklahoma State University (1996, History)
College
1996
Turned Pro
$1,207,333
Career Earnings
Dallas, TX, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2009 Season
Struggled during the season, making the cut in the last of his 13 starts, the WNB Golf Classic.
2008 Season
Made the cut in only four of 17 starts on the Nationwide Tour. Had one top-ten finish, and was T25 in his next start. Missed the cut in eight of his final 10 starts and ended the year No. 140 on the money list.
2007 Season
Playing out of the Nos. 126-150 category in 2007 in third full season on PGA TOUR, limited to eight events and did not compete after withdrawing from the Canadian Open in July due to lumbar degenerative disc injury and subsequent surgery (Aug. 15). Granted Non-Exempt Medical Extension and had eight events in 2008 to earn $711,722 (combined with 2007 earnings of $36,729, would equal 2007's No. 125 earnings of $785,180) and be elevated to Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the 2008 campaign. With non-exempt status, also played in eight Nationwide Tour events, with two top-25s.
2006 Season
Second full season on TOUR saw one top-10 and 12 made cuts in 28 starts. Fnished No. 148 on the season-ending money list. Returned to PGA TOUR after one-year absence, thanks to a 10th-place finish on the 2005 Nationwide Tour money list.
2005 Season
Season highlighted by a six-week stretch, which included his first Nationwide Tour victory and two T2's.
2004 Season
Joined the PGA TOUR for the first time. Made the cut in 10 of 26 starts in 2004, finishing the campaign No. 190 on the money list. Posted two top-25s in back-to-back weeks.
2003 Season
1999 Season
Made his first four cuts of the year including two top-10s.